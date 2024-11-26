Gladiator Metals Upsizes Private Placement Offering

Gladiator Metals Corp (TSE:GLAD) has released an update.

Gladiator Metals Corp. has increased its private placement offering to raise up to C$12,625,000 due to strong investor demand. The funds will be used for general working capital and exploration of their Whitehorse Copper Project in the Yukon, aiming to establish new resources and high-grade copper targets.

