Glacier Bancorp Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s GBCI board of directors announced a special dividend of 20 cents per share. The amount will be paid out on Jan 16, 2020 to its shareholders of record as of Jan 7. Prior to this, the company already declared 15 special dividends. Moreover, it approved dividend hikes for more than 40 times.



Given its solid capital and liquidity position, the company is expected to continue enhancing its shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.



However, let’s see whether it is worth considering Glacier Bancorp stock based on its dividend income. Shares of Glacier Bancorp have rallied 15.3% in the past year compared with 24.4% growth of its industry.





Investors interested in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock can take a look at the bank’s fundamentals and growth prospects. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Revenue Growth: Glacier Bancorp’s revenues witnessed a CAGR of 10.8% over the last five years (2014-2018). Further, its projected sales growth rates of 13.4% and 10.2% for 2019 and 2020, respectively, ensure the continuation of such uptrend in revenues.



Earnings Strength: Over the last three-five years, the company saw earnings per share (EPS) growth of 10.89%. Retaining this trend, it is further expected to deliver a strong earnings performance as its respective EPS growth projections of 8.76% and 3.98% for 2019 and 2020 indicate. Moreover, the company recorded a positive earnings surprise of 2.12%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.



Strong Leverage: Glacier Bancorp’s debt/equity ratio is valued at 0.08 compared with the industry average of 0.13, implying a relatively lower debt burden. It highlights the company’s financial stability despite adverse economic environment.



Superior Return on Equity (ROE): Glacier Bancorp’s ROE of 12.65% compared with its industry average of 11.32% underlines the company’s supremacy over its peers.



Stocks to Consider



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Moreover, this Zacks #2 Ranked (Buy) stock has gained more than 2% in the past year.



E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Further, the company’s shares have inched up 3.4% in the past year. At present, it carries a Zacks Rank #2.



BlackRock, Inc BLK has been witnessing northward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Additionally, the stock has jumped 27.5% in the past year. It currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.