Glacier Bancorp Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $50.71 million or $0.46 per share, down from $81.86 million or $0.86 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding the PPP loans, of $184 million, increased 19 percent over the prior quarter net interest income of $154 million.

The loan portfolio, excluding the Payroll Protection Program loans, organically grew $448 million or 16 percent annualized in the current quarter.

Core deposits organically increased $560 million or 13 percent annualized during the current quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.