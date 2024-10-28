Glacier Bancorp price target raised to $53 from $50 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to $53 from $50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm believes future net charge-offs should continue to outperform most peers, but believes the stock is closed to fairly valued, considering the premium valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
