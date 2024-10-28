Glacier Bancorp price target raised to $45 from $42 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to $45 from $42 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm also increased its 2024 and 2025 EPS estimates to $1.67/$2.50 from $1.63/$2.34 based on lower NIE and higher fees.

