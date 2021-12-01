Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Glacier Bancorp's shares on or after the 6th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.32 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.43 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Glacier Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of $54.3. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Glacier Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Glacier Bancorp paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:GBCI Historic Dividend December 1st 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Glacier Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Glacier Bancorp has delivered 9.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Glacier Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Glacier Bancorp more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Glacier Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

