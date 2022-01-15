Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) insider upped their holding by 23% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:GBCI ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Glacier Bancorp

The Independent Chairman of the Board Craig Langel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$773k worth of shares at a price of US$51.55 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$59.72. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GBCI Insider Trading Volume January 15th 2022

Does Glacier Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares, worth about US$29m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Glacier Bancorp Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Glacier Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Glacier Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Glacier Bancorp and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

