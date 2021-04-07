Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 12th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of April.

Glacier Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.35 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Glacier Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $58.24. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Glacier Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Glacier Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Glacier Bancorp paying out a modest 42% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:GBCI Historic Dividend April 7th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Glacier Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Glacier Bancorp has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Glacier Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Glacier Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Glacier Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Glacier Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Glacier Bancorp you should know about.

