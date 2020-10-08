Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Dividends
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GBCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.4, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBCI was $35.4, representing a -23.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.54 and a 32.78% increase over the 52 week low of $26.66.

GBCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GBCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports GBCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.57%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

