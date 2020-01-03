Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2020

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GBCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -31.03% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBCI was $45.83, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.51 and a 21.95% increase over the 52 week low of $37.58.

GBCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GBCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports GBCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.27%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GBCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GBCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJR with an increase of 9.56% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of GBCI at 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.