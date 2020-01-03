Dividends
GBCI

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GBCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -31.03% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBCI was $45.83, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.51 and a 21.95% increase over the 52 week low of $37.58.

GBCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GBCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports GBCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.27%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GBCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GBCI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)
  • iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG)
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)
  • iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJR with an increase of 9.56% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of GBCI at 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GBCI


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular