Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GBCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GBCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.2, the dividend yield is 2.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBCI was $56.2, representing a -16.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.35 and a 35.03% increase over the 52 week low of $41.62.

GBCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GBCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports GBCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.52%, compared to an industry average of 32.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gbci Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GBCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GBCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 9.36% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of GBCI at 2.3%.

