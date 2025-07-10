Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Scheduled to Report Q2 Financial Results on July 24, 2025

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will report Q2 earnings on July 24, 2025, with an investor conference call on July 25.

Quiver AI Summary

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on July 24, 2025, after market close. Following this, an investor conference call is scheduled for July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors must register online to obtain dial-in instructions, as there is no general dial-in number available. The conference call will also be accessible via a webcast, and an archive will be available on the company's website for those unable to join live. Glacier Bancorp serves as the parent company for multiple regional banks across several states.

Potential Positives

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is scheduled to report its second quarter financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduled conference call for investors demonstrates the company's commitment to open communication and provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into financial performance.

The availability of an archived call on the company's website allows investors who cannot join live to access important information at their convenience, further enhancing investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a shift in the conference call logistics, with the removal of a general dial-in number, which could disadvantage investors who may find this change confusing or inconvenient.

FAQ

When will Glacier Bancorp report its second quarter financial results?

Glacier Bancorp will report its second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 24, 2025.

What time is the Glacier Bancorp conference call?

The conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Investors can register for dial-in instructions by following this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI39099c48cd94493cadee5c8f4fe748e5.

Where can I find the archived conference call?

If you are unable to join the live webcast, the call will be archived on Glacier Bancorp’s website at www.glacierbancorp.com.

Which banks are part of Glacier Bancorp?

Glacier Bancorp includes Glacier Bank and its divisions, like Altabank, Citizens Community Bank, and First Security Bank, among others.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GBCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $GBCI stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GBCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GBCI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GBCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GBCI forecast page.

$GBCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GBCI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GBCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $52.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $48.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $50.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Timothy Coffey from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $48.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 01/27/2025

Full Release



KALISPELL, Mont., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) will report second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 24, 2025. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 25, 2025.





Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number.





Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI39099c48cd94493cadee5c8f4fe748e5







To participate via the webcast, log on to:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zusost57







If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website,





www.glacierbancorp.com





.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT) Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).





CONTACT:





Randall M. Chesler, CEO





(406) 751-4722





Ron J. Copher, CFO





(406) 751-7706



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.