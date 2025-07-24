Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Recent Acquisitions and Earnings Growth

Stocks
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. reported Q2 2025 results, highlighting decreased earnings per share and increased net interest income and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. reported its 2nd Quarter 2025 financial results, showing a net income of $52.8 million, representing a slight decrease from the previous quarter but an increase from the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.45, while net interest income rose to $208 million, reflecting a 9% increase from the prior quarter and a 25% increase year-over-year. The loan portfolio grew by $1.314 billion to $18.533 billion, with total deposits increasing to $21.629 billion, up 5% from the prior quarter. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, its 161st consecutive dividend. During this quarter, Glacier Bancorp completed the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co. and announced plans to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, further expanding its operations in the southwest and entering Texas. Overall, the quarter reflected strong growth in net interest income and continued expansion through strategic acquisitions.

Potential Positives

  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter increased by 15 percent from the prior year, reflecting positive growth
  • Net interest income for the current quarter increased by 9 percent from the prior quarter and 25 percent from the prior year, showcasing strong financial performance
  • Total deposits increased by $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter, indicating growth in customer confidence and liquidity
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, marking the 161st consecutive dividend, which underscores a commitment to return value to shareholders

Potential Negatives

  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter decreased by 6 percent, signaling potential profitability concerns going forward.
  • Net income dropped by $1.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter, indicating a possible trend in declining performance.
  • The provision for credit losses increased significantly by 139 percent compared to the prior year, which could reflect worsening credit quality and potential future financial stress.

FAQ

What were Glacier Bancorp's earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025?

Glacier Bancorp's diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.45.

How did net income change in the second quarter of 2025?

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $52.8 million, a decrease of 3% from the prior quarter.

What are the highlights of Glacier Bancorp's loan portfolio growth?

The loan portfolio grew by $1.314 billion, or 8%, during the second quarter of 2025.

What was the status of total deposits as of June 30, 2025?

Total deposits increased by $994 million, or 5%, to $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025.

When does Glacier Bancorp plan to complete its acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares?

The acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GBCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $GBCI stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GBCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GBCI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025
  • DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
  • Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GBCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GBCI forecast page.

$GBCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GBCI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GBCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $52.0 on 06/27/2025
  • David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $48.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $50.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Timothy Coffey from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $48.0 on 06/05/2025
  • Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 01/27/2025

Full Release



2nd Quarter 2025 Highlights:




  • Including the $19.9 million expenses related to the current quarter acquisition, diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39 per share.


  • Net income was $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $44.7 million.


  • Net interest income was $208 million for the current quarter, an increase of $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and an increase of $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million.


  • The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter.


  • Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter.


  • Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter.


  • Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.


  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent.


  • The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.


  • The total earning asset yield of 4.73 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.61 percent and increased 36 basis points from the prior year second quarter earning asset yield of 4.37 percent.


  • The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.68 percent and decreased 17 basis points form the prior year second quarter total cost of funding of 1.80 percent.


  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 161 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.


  • The Company completed the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”) which had total assets of $1.4 billion as of April 30, 2025. This was the Company’s 26th bank acquisition since 2000 and its 12th transaction in the past 10 years.


  • The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”) which had total assets of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. This acquisition will expand the Company’s southwest presence and be the first entrance into the state of Texas.



First Half 2025 Highlights




  • Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2025 was $0.93 per share, an increase of 37 percent from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $0.68 per share.


  • Net income for the first half of 2025 was $107 million, an increase of $30.0 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $77.3 million.


  • Net interest income was $398 million for the first half of the current year, an increase of $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $333 million.


  • The loan portfolio increased $1.271 billion, or 7 percent, during the first half of 2025 and organically increased $196 million, or 2 percent, during the first half of 2025.


  • Total deposits increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.


  • Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $202 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year second quarter.


  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, an increase of 48 basis points from the prior year first half net interest margin of 2.64 percent.


  • Dividends declared in the first half of 2025 were $0.66 per share.




Financial Summary
At or for the Three Months ended

At or for the Six Months ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

Operating results









Net income
$
52,781


54,568


44,708


107,349


77,335

Basic earnings per share
$
0.45


0.48


0.39


0.93


0.68

Diluted earnings per share
$
0.45


0.48


0.39


0.93


0.68

Dividends declared per share
$
0.33


0.33


0.33


0.66


0.66

Market value per share









Closing
$
43.08


44.22


37.32


43.08


37.32

High
$
44.70


52.81


40.18


52.81


42.75

Low
$
36.76


43.18


34.35


36.76


34.35

Selected ratios and other data









Number of common stock shares outstanding

118,550,475


113,517,944


113,394,092


118,550,475


113,394,092

Average outstanding shares - basic

116,890,776


113,451,199


113,390,539


115,180,489


112,941,341

Average outstanding shares - diluted

116,918,290


113,546,365


113,405,491


115,244,550


112,981,531

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.74
%

0.80
%

0.66
%

0.77
%

0.56
%

Return on average equity (annualized)

6.13
%

6.77
%

5.77
%

6.44
%

5.01
%

Efficiency ratio

62.08
%

65.49
%

67.97
%

63.72
%

71.17
%

Loan to deposit ratio

85.91
%

83.64
%

84.03
%

85.91
%

84.03
%

Number of full time equivalent employees

3,665


3,457


3,399


3,665


3,399

Number of locations

247


227


231


247


231

Number of ATMs

300


286


286


300


286


















KALISPELL, Mont., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the $44.7 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39. The current quarter included $3.2 million in acquisition-related expenses and $16.7 million of credit loss expense from the acquisition of BOID. “We continue to be very pleased with the long-term positive momentum that we see in the results this quarter. Net interest income continues to grow, net interest margin growth was very strong and disciplined cost control was evident,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we had a busy quarter closing the Bank of Idaho transaction and also announcing the expansion of our southwest region with the planned acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust in Texas.”



On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion, the BOID operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.


The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
BOID


(Dollars in thousands)
April 30,


2025

Total assets
$
1,369,764

Cash and cash equivalents

26,127

Debt securities

139,974

Loans receivable

1,075,232

Non-interest bearing deposits

271,385

Interest bearing deposits

806,992

Borrowings and subordinated debt

71,932

Core deposit intangible

19,758

Goodwill

75,207





On June 24, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty, a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas. As of June 30, 2025, Guaranty had total assets of $3.1 billion, total gross loans of $2.1 billion and total deposits of $2.7 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, Guaranty will operate as a new banking division under the name “Guaranty Bank & Trust, Division of Glacier Bank,” representing the Company’s 18th separate bank division. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, approval of Guaranty’s shareholders and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.




Asset Summary








$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Cash and cash equivalents
$
915,507


981,485


848,408


800,779


(65,978
)

67,099


114,728

Debt securities, available-for-sale

4,024,980


4,172,312


4,245,205


4,499,541


(147,332
)

(220,225
)

(474,561
)

Debt securities, held-to-maturity

3,206,133


3,261,575


3,294,847


3,400,403


(55,442
)

(88,714
)

(194,270
)

Total debt securities

7,231,113


7,433,887


7,540,052


7,899,944


(202,774
)

(308,939
)

(668,831
)

Loans receivable













Residential real estate

1,931,554


1,850,079


1,858,929


1,771,528


81,475


72,625


160,026

Commercial real estate

11,935,109


10,952,809


10,963,713


10,713,964


982,300


971,396


1,221,145

Other commercial

3,303,889


3,121,477


3,119,535


3,066,028


182,412


184,354


237,861

Home equity

975,429


920,132


930,994


905,884


55,297


44,435


69,545

Other consumer

386,759


374,021


388,678


394,587


12,738


(1,919
)

(7,828
)

Loans receivable

18,532,740


17,218,518


17,261,849


16,851,991


1,314,222


1,270,891


1,680,749

Allowance for credit losses

(226,799
)

(210,400
)

(206,041
)

(200,955
)

(16,399
)

(20,758
)

(25,844
)

Loans receivable, net

18,305,941


17,008,118


17,055,808


16,651,036


1,297,823


1,250,133


1,654,905

Other assets

2,557,546


2,435,389


2,458,719


2,453,581


122,157


98,827


103,965

Total assets
$
29,010,107


27,858,879


27,902,987


27,805,340


1,151,228


1,107,120


1,204,767



The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $916 million at June 30, 2025 which was a decrease of $66 million over the prior quarter and an increase of $115 million over the prior year second quarter. Total debt securities of $7.231 billion at June 30, 2025 decreased $203 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $669 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 25 percent of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to 27 percent at March 31, 2025 and 28 percent at June 30, 2024.



The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.681 billion, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase during the current quarter was commercial real estate which increased $250 million, or 2 percent over the prior quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition and the Rocky Mountain Bank (“RMB”) acquisition on July 19, 2024, the loan portfolio organically increased $334 million, or 2 percent, since the prior year second quarter. Excluding the acquisitions, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $368 million, or 3 percent over the prior quarter.




Credit Quality Summary
At or for the Six Months ended

At or for the Three Months ended

At or for the Year ended

At or for the Six Months ended


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Allowance for credit losses







Balance at beginning of period
$
206,041


206,041


192,757


192,757

Acquisitions

35






3


3

Provision for credit losses

24,163


6,154


27,179


14,157

Charge-offs

(7,236
)

(3,897
)

(18,626
)

(8,430
)

Recoveries

3,796


2,102


4,728


2,468

Balance at end of period
$
226,799


210,400


206,041


200,955

Provision for credit losses







Loan portfolio
$
24,163


6,154


27,179


14,157

Unfunded loan commitments

3,918


1,660


1,127


(2,390
)

Total provision for credit losses
$
28,081


7,814


28,306


11,767

Other real estate owned
$
1,737


1,085


1,085


432

Other foreclosed assets

142


68


79


198

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

11,371


5,289


6,177


4,692

Non-accrual loans

35,356


32,896


20,445


12,686

Total non-performing assets
$
48,606


39,338


27,786


18,008

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets

0.17
%

0.14
%

0.10
%

0.06
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans

485
%

551
%

774
%

1,116
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans

1.22
%

1.22
%

1.19
%

1.19
%

Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans

0.02
%

0.01
%

0.08
%

0.04
%

Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$
54,403


46,458


32,228


49,678

U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
$
2,651


685


748


1,228



Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2025 was 0.17 percent compared to 0.14 percent in the prior quarter and 0.06 percent in the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets of $48.6 million at June 30, 2025 increased $9.3 million, or 24 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $30.6 million, or 170 percent, over the prior year second quarter.



Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2025 were 0.28 percent compared to 0.27 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.29 percent for the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $54.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $7.9 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4.7 million from prior year second quarter.



The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $20.3 million included $14.6 million of credit loss expense on loans and $2.1 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition of BOID. Excluding the acquisition of BOID, the current quarter credit loss expense was $3.6 million, including $3.4 million of credit loss expense on loans and $159 thousand of credit loss expense on unfunded commitments.



The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at June 30, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.




Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio




























































































































































(Dollars in thousands)
Provision for Credit Losses Loans

Net Charge-Offs

ACL


as a Percent


of Loans

Accruing


Loans 30-89


Days Past Due


as a Percent of


Loans

Non-Performing


Assets to


Total Subsidiary


Assets

Second quarter 2025
$
18,009

$
1,645

1.22
%

0.29
%

0.17
%

First quarter 2025

6,154


1,795

1.22
%

0.27
%

0.14
%

Fourth quarter 2024

6,041


5,170

1.19
%

0.19
%

0.10
%

Third quarter 2024

6,981


2,766

1.19
%

0.33
%

0.10
%

Second quarter 2024

5,066


2,890

1.19
%

0.29
%

0.06
%

First quarter 2024

9,091


3,072

1.19
%

0.37
%

0.09
%

Fourth quarter 2023

4,181


3,695

1.19
%

0.31
%

0.09
%

Third quarter 2023

5,095


2,209

1.19
%

0.09
%

0.15
%



Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.6 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year second quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.5 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $111 thousand of net loan charge-offs.



Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.




Liability Summary








$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Deposits













Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,593,728

6,100,548

6,136,709

6,093,430

493,180


457,019


500,298

NOW and DDA accounts

5,747,388

5,676,177

5,543,512

5,219,838

71,211


203,876


527,550

Savings accounts

2,956,387

2,896,378

2,845,124

2,862,034

60,009


111,263


94,353

Money market deposit accounts

3,089,115

2,816,874

2,878,213

2,858,850

272,241


210,902


230,265

Certificate accounts

3,238,576

3,140,333

3,139,821

3,064,613

98,243


98,755


173,963

Core deposits, total

21,625,194

20,630,310

20,543,379

20,098,765

994,884


1,081,815


1,526,429

Wholesale deposits

3,308

3,740

3,615

2,994

(432
)

(307
)

314

Deposits, total

21,628,502

20,634,050

20,546,994

20,101,759

994,452


1,081,508


1,526,743

Repurchase agreements

1,976,228

1,849,070

1,777,475

1,629,504

127,158


198,753


346,724

Deposits and repurchase agreements, total

23,604,730

22,483,120

22,324,469

21,731,263

1,121,610


1,280,261


1,873,467

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,255,088

1,520,000

1,800,000

2,350,000

(264,912
)

(544,912
)

(1,094,912
)

Other borrowed funds

81,771

82,443

83,341

88,149

(672
)

(1,570
)

(6,378
)

Subordinated debentures

157,127

133,145

133,105

133,024

23,982


24,022


24,103

Other liabilities

374,003

352,563

338,218

365,459

21,440


35,785


8,544

Total liabilities
$
25,472,719

24,571,271

24,679,133

24,667,895

901,448


793,586


804,824



Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter. Total repurchase agreements of $1.976 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $127 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $347 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $394 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at each of June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.



Subordinated debentures of $157 million, increased $24.0 million, or 18 percent, during the current quarter as a result of the acquisition of BOID. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $1.255 billion decreased $265 million, or 17 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.095 billion, or 47 percent, from the prior year second quarter.




Stockholders’ Equity Summary








$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Common equity
$
3,776,043


3,550,719


3,533,150


3,492,096


225,324


242,893


283,947

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(238,655
)

(263,111
)

(309,296
)

(354,651
)

24,456


70,641


115,996

Total stockholders’ equity

3,537,388


3,287,608


3,223,854


3,137,445


249,780


313,534


399,943

Goodwill and intangibles, net

(1,191,474
)

(1,099,229
)

(1,102,500
)

(1,066,790
)

(92,245
)

(88,974
)

(124,684
)

Tangible stockholders’ equity
$
2,345,914


2,188,379


2,121,354


2,070,655


157,535


224,560


275,259

Stockholders’ equity to total assets

12.19
%

11.80
%

11.55
%

11.28
%









Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets

8.43
%

8.18
%

7.92
%

7.74
%









Book value per common share
$
29.84


28.96


28.43


27.67


0.88


1.41


2.17

Tangible book value per common share
$
19.79


19.28


18.71


18.26


0.51


1.08


1.53
























Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.346 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $158 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to $205 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of BOID. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the BOID acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $19.79 at the current quarter end increased $0.51 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.53 per share, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.




Cash Dividends



On June 24, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable July 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 161st consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.











Operating Results for Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025






Compared to


March 31, 2025


, and


June 30, 2024




Income Summary
Three Months ended

$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

Net interest income









Interest income
$
308,115


289,925


273,834


18,190


34,281

Interest expense

100,499


99,946


107,356


553


(6,857
)

Total net interest income

207,616


189,979


166,478


17,637


41,138

Non-interest income









Service charges and other fees

20,405


18,818


19,422


1,587


983

Miscellaneous loan fees and charges

5,067


4,664


4,821


403


246

Gain on sale of loans

4,273


4,311


4,669


(38
)

(396
)

Loss on sale of securities









(12
)





12

Other income

3,199


4,849


3,304


(1,650
)

(105
)

Total non-interest income

32,944


32,642


32,204


302


740

Total income
$
240,560


222,621


198,682


17,939


41,878

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

3.21
%

3.04
%

2.68
%







Net Interest Income



Net interest income of $208 million for the current quarter increased $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and increased $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $308 million increased $18.2 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $34.3 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year second quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.



The current quarter interest expense of $100 million increased $553 thousand or 55 basis points, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to an increase in average deposit balances. The current quarter interest expense decreased $6.9 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for both the current and prior quarters compared to 1.36 percent in the prior year second quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 17 basis points from the prior year second quarter.



The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 3 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.18 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.99 percent in the prior quarter and 2.63 in the prior year second quarter. “Growth in the loan portfolio at higher yields, along with stable deposit costs and the reduction in higher cost FHLB borrowings contributed to the 17 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.




Non-interest Income



Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.9 million, which was an increase of $302 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $740 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Service charges and other fees of $20.4 million for the current quarter increased $1.6 million, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $983 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.3 million for the current quarter decreased $38 thousand, or 88 basis points, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $396 thousand, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Other income of $3.2 million decreased $1.7 million, or 34 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the prior quarter.




Non-interest Expense Summary
Three Months ended

$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

Compensation and employee benefits
$
94,355

91,443

84,434

2,912


9,921

Occupancy and equipment

12,558

12,294

11,594

264


964

Advertising and promotions

4,394

4,144

4,362

250


32

Data processing

9,883

9,138

9,387

745


496

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

26

63

149

(37
)

(123
)

Regulatory assessments and insurance

5,847

5,534

5,393

313


454

Intangibles amortization

3,624

3,270

3,017

354


607

Other expenses

24,432

25,432

22,616

(1,000
)

1,816

Total non-interest expense
$
155,119

151,318

140,952

3,801


14,167



Total non-interest expense of $155 million for the current quarter increased $3.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $14.2 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $94.4 million increased by $2.9 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to increased costs from the acquisition. Compensation and employee benefits increased $9.9 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from current and prior year acquisitions.



Other expenses of $24.4 million decreased $1.0 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Acquisition-related expense was $3.2 million in the current quarter compared to $587 thousand in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the prior year second quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $1.6 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility compared to a $1.2 million gain in the prior quarter and a $2.0 million gain in the prior year second quarter.




Federal and State Income Tax Expense



Tax expense during the second quarter of 2025 was $12.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 39 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $2.9 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 19.0 percent compared to 14.0 percent in the prior quarter and 17.5 percent in the prior year second quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was the result of a combination of lower federal income tax credits and an increase in income before income tax expense in the current quarter.




Efficiency Ratio



The efficiency ratio was 62.08 percent in the current quarter compared to 65.49 percent in the prior quarter and 67.97 percent in the prior year second quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter and the prior year second quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.











Operating Results for


Six Months


Ended


June 30, 2025




Compared to


June 30, 2024




Income Summary
Six Months ended



(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

$ Change

% Change

Net interest income







Interest income
$
598,040


$
553,236


$
44,804


8
%

Interest expense

200,445



220,278



(19,833
)

(9)
%

Total net interest income

397,595



332,958



64,637


19
%

Non-interest income







Service charges and other fees

39,223



37,985



1,238


3
%

Miscellaneous loan fees and charges

9,731



9,183



548


6
%

Gain on sale of loans

8,584



8,031



553


7
%

Gain on sale of securities






4



(4
)

(100)
%

Other income

8,048



6,990



1,058


15
%

Total non-interest income

65,586



62,193



3,393


5
%

Total Income
$
463,181


$
395,151


$
68,030


17
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

3.12
%


2.64
%







Net Interest Income



Net-interest income of $398 million for the first half of 2025 increased $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $598 million for the first half of 2025 increased $44.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.82 percent during the first half of 2025, an increase of 30 basis points from the prior year first half loan yield of 5.52 percent.



Interest expense of $200 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $19.8 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for the first half of 2025, which was a decrease of 10 basis points over the first half of the prior year core deposit costs of 1.35 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first half of 2025 was 1.65 percent, which was a decrease of 17 basis points over the first half of the prior year funding cost of 1.82 percent.



The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, a 48 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.64 percent for the first half of the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.08 percent in the first half of the current year compared to 2.60 percent in the prior year first half. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.




Non-interest Income



Non-interest income of $65.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased $3.4 million, or 5 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $39.2 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.2 million, or 3 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $8.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased by $553 thousand, or 7 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Other income of $8.0 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.1 million over the prior year first half and was primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the current year.





Non-interest Expense Summary
Six Months ended





(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

$ Change

% Change

Compensation and employee benefits
$
185,798

$
170,223

$
15,575


9
%

Occupancy and equipment

24,852


23,477


1,375


6
%

Advertising and promotions

8,538


8,345


193


2
%

Data processing

19,021


18,546


475


3
%

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

89


174


(85
)

(49)
%

Regulatory assessments and insurance

11,381


13,154


(1,773
)

(13)
%

Core deposit intangibles amortization

6,894


5,777


1,117


19
%

Other expenses

49,864


53,099


(3,235
)

(6)
%

Total non-interest expense
$
306,437

$
292,795

$
13,642


5
%



Total non-interest expense of $306 million for the first half of 2025 increased $13.6 million, or 5 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $186 million in the first half of 2025 increased $15.6 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $11.4 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $1.8 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year first half primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $49.9 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $3.2 million, or 6 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by a decrease of $3.7 million of acquisition-related expenses.




Provision for Credit Losses



The provision for credit loss expense was $28.1 million for the first half of 2025, an increase of $16.3 million, or 139 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of BOID and included in the prior year was $5.3 million from the acquisition of Wheatland Bank. Net charge-offs for the first half of 2025 were $3.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the first half of 2024.




Federal and State Income Tax Expense



Tax expense of $21.3 million for the first half of 2025 increased $8.1 million, or 61 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2025 was 16.6 percent compared to 14.6 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.




Efficiency Ratio



The efficiency ratio was 63.72 percent for the first half of 2025 compared to 71.17 percent for the same period of 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.




Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:




  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;


  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;


  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;


  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;


  • risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;


  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate pending or future acquisitions;


  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or recently completed acquisitions;


  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;


  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;


  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;


  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;


  • risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;


  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;


  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;


  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;


  • success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and


  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.





The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.




About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).
















Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024


Assets







Cash on hand and in banks
$
375,398


322,253


268,746


271,107

Interest bearing cash deposits

540,109


659,232


579,662


529,672

Cash and cash equivalents

915,507


981,485


848,408


800,779

Debt securities, available-for-sale

4,024,980


4,172,312


4,245,205


4,499,541

Debt securities, held-to-maturity

3,206,133


3,261,575


3,294,847


3,400,403

Total debt securities

7,231,113


7,433,887


7,540,052


7,899,944

Loans held for sale, at fair value

47,738


40,523


33,060


39,745

Loans receivable

18,532,740


17,218,518


17,261,849


16,851,991

Allowance for credit losses

(226,799
)

(210,400
)

(206,041
)

(200,955
)

Loans receivable, net

18,305,941


17,008,118


17,055,808


16,651,036

Premises and equipment, net

426,801


411,095


411,968


391,266

Right-of-use assets, net

56,525


54,441


56,252


60,249

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

1,879


1,153


1,164


630

Accrued interest receivable

108,286


103,992


99,262


102,279

Deferred tax asset

114,528


122,942


138,955


155,834

Intangibles, net

64,949


47,911


51,182


43,028

Goodwill

1,126,525


1,051,318


1,051,318


1,023,762

Non-marketable equity securities

76,990


88,134


99,669


121,810

Bank-owned life insurance

191,623


191,044


189,849


187,793

Other assets

341,702


322,836


326,040


327,185

Total assets
$
29,010,107


27,858,879


27,902,987


27,805,340


Liabilities







Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,593,728


6,100,548


6,136,709


6,093,430

Interest bearing deposits

15,034,774


14,533,502


14,410,285


14,008,329

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1,976,228


1,849,070


1,777,475


1,629,504

FHLB advances

1,255,088


1,520,000


1,800,000


2,350,000

Other borrowed funds

62,366


62,216


62,062


64,702

Finance lease liabilities

19,405


20,227


21,279


23,447

Subordinated debentures

157,127


133,145


133,105


133,024

Accrued interest payable

27,973


30,231


33,626


31,000

Operating lease liabilities

42,274


39,244


39,902


41,421

Other liabilities

303,756


283,088


264,690


293,038

Total liabilities

25,472,719


24,571,271


24,679,133


24,667,895


Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

















Stockholders’ Equity







Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
















Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized

1,186


1,135


1,134


1,134

Paid-in capital

2,661,018


2,449,311


2,448,758


2,445,479

Retained earnings - substantially restricted

1,113,839


1,100,273


1,083,258


1,045,483

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(238,655
)

(263,111
)

(309,296
)

(354,651
)

Total stockholders’ equity

3,537,388


3,287,608


3,223,854


3,137,445

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
29,010,107


27,858,879


27,902,987


27,805,340






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months ended

Six Months ended


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Jun 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2024


Interest Income









Investment securities
$
44,148

45,646

42,165


89,794

98,383

Residential real estate loans

25,361

24,275

21,754


49,636

42,518

Commercial loans

214,816

197,388

188,326


412,204

369,798

Consumer and other loans

23,790

22,616

21,589


46,406

42,537

Total interest income

308,115

289,925

273,834


598,040

553,236


Interest Expense









Deposits

65,569

62,865

67,852


128,434

135,048

Securities sold under agreements to


repurchase

14,109

13,733

13,566


27,842

26,164

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

17,806

20,719

24,179


38,525

28,428

FRB Bank Term Funding














27,097

Other borrowed funds

400

402

353


802

697

Subordinated debentures

2,615

2,227

1,406


4,842

2,844

Total interest expense

100,499

99,946

107,356


200,445

220,278


Net Interest Income

207,616

189,979

166,478


397,595

332,958

Provision for credit losses

20,267

7,814

3,518


28,081

11,767

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

187,349

182,165

162,960


369,514

321,191


Non-Interest Income









Service charges and other fees

20,405

18,818

19,422


39,223

37,985

Miscellaneous loan fees and charges

5,067

4,664

4,821


9,731

9,183

Gain on sale of loans

4,273

4,311

4,669


8,584

8,031

(Loss) gain on sale of securities







(12
)




4

Other income

3,199

4,849

3,304


8,048

6,990

Total non-interest income

32,944

32,642

32,204


65,586

62,193


Non-Interest Expense









Compensation and employee benefits

94,355

91,443

84,434


185,798

170,223

Occupancy and equipment

12,558

12,294

11,594


24,852

23,477

Advertising and promotions

4,394

4,144

4,362


8,538

8,345

Data processing

9,883

9,138

9,387


19,021

18,546

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

26

63

149


89

174

Regulatory assessments and insurance

5,847

5,534

5,393


11,381

13,154

Intangibles amortization

3,624

3,270

3,017


6,894

5,777

Other expenses

24,432

25,432

22,616


49,864

53,099

Total non-interest expense

155,119

151,318

140,952


306,437

292,795


Income Before Income Taxes

65,174

63,489

54,212


128,663

90,589

Federal and state income tax expense

12,393

8,921

9,504


21,314

13,254


Net Income
$
52,781

54,568

44,708


107,349

77,335
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Average Balance Sheets



Three Months ended


June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025


(Dollars in thousands)
Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate


Assets











Residential real estate loans
$
1,940,514

$
25,361

5.23
%

$
1,885,497

$
24,275

5.15
%

Commercial loans

1

14,884,885


216,385

5.83
%


14,091,210


198,921

5.73
%

Consumer and other loans

1,336,030


23,790

7.14
%


1,302,687


22,616

7.04
%

Total loans

2

18,161,429


265,536

5.86
%


17,279,394


245,812

5.77
%

Tax-exempt debt securities

3

1,594,895


13,999

3.51
%


1,604,851


13,936

3.47
%

Taxable debt securities

4, 5

6,645,312


32,045

1.93
%


6,946,562


33,598

1.93
%

Total earning assets

26,401,636


311,580

4.73
%


25,830,807


293,346

4.61
%

Goodwill and intangibles

1,153,466






1,100,801




Non-earning assets

918,007






847,855




Total assets
$
28,473,109





$
27,779,463





Liabilities











Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,256,245

$





%

$
5,989,490

$





%

NOW and DDA accounts

5,674,990


16,045

1.13
%


5,525,976


15,065

1.11
%

Savings accounts

2,904,389


5,402

0.75
%


2,861,675


5,159

0.73
%

Money market deposit accounts

3,000,487


15,389

2.06
%


2,849,470


13,526

1.93
%

Certificate accounts

3,211,418


28,667

3.58
%


3,152,198


29,075

3.74
%

Total core deposits

21,047,529


65,503

1.25
%


20,378,809


62,825

1.25
%

Wholesale deposits

6

5,618


66

4.67
%


3,600


40

4.53
%

Repurchase agreements

1,898,841


14,109

2.98
%


1,842,773


13,733

3.02
%

FHLB advances

1,494,781


17,806

4.71
%


1,744,000


20,719

4.75
%

Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds

231,902


3,015

5.21
%


216,073


2,629

4.94
%

Total funding liabilities

24,678,671


100,499

1.63
%


24,185,255


99,946

1.68
%

Other liabilities

338,289






326,764




Total liabilities

25,016,960






24,512,019





Stockholders’ Equity











Stockholders’ equity

3,456,149






3,267,444




Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
28,473,109





$
27,779,463




Net interest income (tax-equivalent)


$
211,081





$
193,400


Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)




3.10
%





2.93
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)




3.21
%





3.04
%


______________________________





























1
Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.


2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.


3
Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.


4
Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $6.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $559.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.


5
Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.


6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Average Balance Sheets (continued)



Three Months ended


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)
Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate


Assets











Residential real estate loans
$
1,940,514

$
25,361

5.23
%

$
1,796,787

$
21,754

4.84
%

Commercial loans

1

14,884,885


216,385

5.83
%


13,740,455


189,939

5.56
%

Consumer and other loans

1,336,030


23,790

7.14
%


1,290,587


21,589

6.73
%

Total loans

2

18,161,429


265,536

5.86
%


16,827,829


233,282

5.58
%

Tax-exempt debt securities

3

1,594,895


13,999

3.51
%


1,707,269


15,111

3.54
%

Taxable debt securities

4, 5

6,645,312


32,045

1.93
%


7,042,885


29,461

1.67
%

Total earning assets

26,401,636


311,580

4.73
%


25,577,983


277,854

4.37
%

Goodwill and intangibles

1,153,466






1,068,250




Non-earning assets

918,007






754,491




Total assets
$
28,473,109





$
27,400,724





Liabilities











Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,256,245

$





%

$
6,026,709

$





%

NOW and DDA accounts

5,674,990


16,045

1.13
%


5,221,883


15,728

1.21
%

Savings accounts

2,904,389


5,402

0.75
%


2,914,538


6,014

0.83
%

Money market deposit accounts

3,000,487


15,389

2.06
%


2,904,438


14,467

2.00
%

Certificate accounts

3,211,418


28,667

3.58
%


3,037,638


31,593

4.18
%

Total core deposits

21,047,529


65,503

1.25
%


20,105,206


67,802

1.36
%

Wholesale deposits

6

5,618


66

4.67
%


3,726


50

5.50
%

Repurchase agreements

1,898,841


14,109

2.98
%


1,597,887


13,566

3.41
%

FHLB advances

1,494,781


17,806

4.71
%


2,007,747


24,179

4.76
%

Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds

231,902


3,015

5.21
%


224,778


1,759

3.15
%

Total funding liabilities

24,678,671


100,499

1.63
%


23,939,344


107,356

1.80
%

Other liabilities

338,289






344,105




Total liabilities

25,016,960






24,283,449





Stockholders’ Equity











Stockholders’ equity

3,456,149






3,117,275




Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
28,473,109





$
27,400,724




Net interest income (tax-equivalent)


$
211,081





$
170,498


Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)




3.10
%





2.57
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)




3.21
%





2.68
%


______________________________





























1
Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.


3
Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


4
Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $1.9 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $143.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


5
Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $211 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Average Balance Sheets (continued)



Six Months ended


June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)
Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate


Assets











Residential real estate loans
$
1,913,157

$
49,636

5.19
%

$
1,771,985

$
42,518

4.80
%

Commercial loans

1

14,490,240


415,306

5.78
%


13,626,941


372,984

5.50
%

Consumer and other loans

1,319,451


46,406

7.09
%


1,286,988


42,537

6.65
%

Total loans

2

17,722,848


511,348

5.82
%


16,685,914


458,039

5.52
%

Tax-exempt debt securities

3

1,599,845


27,935

3.49
%


1,713,819


30,268

3.53
%

Taxable debt securities

4, 5

6,795,105


65,643

1.93
%


7,609,930


72,938

1.92
%

Total earning assets

26,117,798


604,926

4.67
%


26,009,663


561,245

4.34
%

Goodwill and intangibles

1,127,279






1,060,102




Non-earning assets

883,125






683,020




Total assets
$
28,128,202





$
27,752,785





Liabilities











Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,123,604

$





%

$
5,996,627

$





%

NOW and DDA accounts

5,600,895


31,110

1.12
%


5,248,793


31,646

1.21
%

Savings accounts

2,883,150


10,561

0.74
%


2,907,594


11,669

0.81
%

Money market deposit accounts

2,925,396


28,915

1.99
%


2,926,366


28,860

1.98
%

Certificate accounts

3,181,971


57,742

3.66
%


3,019,176


62,768

4.18
%

Total core deposits

20,715,016


128,328

1.25
%


20,098,556


134,943

1.35
%

Wholesale deposits

6

4,615


106

4.62
%


3,846


105

5.50
%

Repurchase agreements

1,870,962


27,842

3.00
%


1,555,642


26,164

3.38
%

FHLB advances

1,618,702


38,525

4.73
%


1,179,251


28,428

4.77
%

FRB Bank Term Funding










%


1,241,538


27,097

4.39
%

Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds

224,031


5,644

5.08
%


221,525


3,541

3.21
%

Total funding liabilities

24,433,326


200,445

1.65
%


24,300,358


220,278

1.82
%

Other liabilities

332,558






350,329




Total liabilities

24,765,884






24,650,687





Stockholders’ Equity











Stockholders’ equity

3,362,318






3,102,098




Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
28,128,202





$
27,752,785




Net interest income (tax-equivalent)


$
404,481





$
340,967


Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)




3.02
%





2.52
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)




3.12
%





2.64
%


______________________________





























1
Includes tax effect of $3.1 million and $3.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.


3
Includes tax effect of $3.5 million and $4.4 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


4
Includes interest income of $11.0 million and $17.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $496.2 million and $631.7 million for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


5
Includes tax effect of $301 thousand and $426 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification



Loans Receivable, by Loan Type

% Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Custom and owner occupied construction
$
254,790


$
233,584


$
242,844


9
%

5
%

Pre-sold and spec construction

208,106



200,921



191,926


4
%

8
%


Total residential construction


462,896




434,505




434,770



7

%


6

%

Land development

176,925



177,448



197,369




%

(10)
%

Consumer land or lots

229,823



197,553



187,024


16
%

23
%

Unimproved land

127,550



115,528



113,532


10
%

12
%

Developed lots for operative builders

73,053



64,782



61,661


13
%

18
%

Commercial lots

175,929



95,574



99,243


84
%

77
%

Other construction

753,056



714,151



693,461


5
%

9
%


Total land, lot, and other construction


1,536,336




1,365,036




1,352,290



13

%


14

%

Owner occupied

3,529,536



3,182,589



3,197,138


11
%

10
%

Non-owner occupied

4,283,986



4,054,107



4,053,996


6
%

6
%


Total commercial real estate


7,813,522




7,236,696




7,251,134



8

%


8

%


Commercial and industrial


1,545,498




1,392,365




1,395,997



11

%


11

%


Agriculture


1,167,611




1,016,081




1,024,520



15

%


14

%

First lien

2,590,433



2,499,494



2,481,918


4
%

4
%

Junior lien

80,170



85,343



76,303


(6)
%

5
%


Total 1-4 family


2,670,603




2,584,837




2,558,221



3

%


4

%


Multifamily residential


975,785




874,071




895,242



12

%


9

%

Home equity lines of credit

1,048,595



989,043



1,005,783


6
%

4
%

Other consumer

197,744



188,388



209,457


5
%

(6)
%


Total consumer


1,246,339




1,177,431




1,215,240



6

%


3

%


States and political subdivisions


973,145




1,001,058




983,601



(3)

%


(1)

%


Other


188,743




176,961




183,894



7

%


3

%

Total loans receivable, including


loans held for sale

18,580,478



17,259,041



17,294,909


8
%

7
%


Less loans held for sale



1


(47,738

)



(40,523

)



(33,060

)


18

%


44

%

Total loans receivable
$
18,532,740


$
17,218,518


$
17,261,849


8
%

7
%


______________________________









1
Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification







Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type

Non-


Accrual


Loans

Accruing


Loans 90


Days


or More Past


Due

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2025

Custom and owner occupied construction
$
235

194

198

206

189

46



Pre-sold and spec construction

2,806

2,896

2,132

2,908

2,043

763




Total residential construction


3,041


3,090


2,330


3,114


2,232


809





Land development

885

935

966




875

10



Consumer land or lots

460

173

78

429

164

296



Developed lots for operative builders

531

531

531

608




531



Commercial lots

47

47

47

47




47



Other construction










25










Total land, lot and other construction


1,923


1,686


1,622


1,109


1,039


884





Owner occupied

4,412

3,601

2,979

1,992

4,407

5



Non-owner occupied

1,206

2,235

2,235

257







1,206


Total commercial real estate


5,618


5,836


5,214


2,249


4,407


5


1,206


Commercial and Industrial


14,764


12,367


2,069


2,044


13,452


1,243


69


Agriculture


6,603


2,382


2,335


2,442


2,141


4,462





First lien

10,549

8,752

9,053

2,923

7,856

2,162

531

Junior lien

533

296

315

492

293

240




Total 1-4 family


11,082


9,048


9,368


3,415


8,149


2,402


531


Multifamily residential


398


400


389


385


398










Home equity lines of credit

4,016

3,479

3,465

2,145

2,834

1,182



Other consumer

921

1,003

955

1,089

704

144

73


Total consumer


4,937


4,482


4,420


3,234


3,538


1,326


73


Other


240


47


39


16







240





Total
$
48,606

39,338

27,786

18,008

35,356

11,371

1,879

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)



Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type

% Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Custom and owner occupied construction
$
385

$
786

$
969

$
1,323

(51)
%

(60)
%

(71)
%

Pre-sold and spec construction









564


816

n/m

(100)
%

(100)
%


Total residential construction


385



786



1,533



2,139


(51)

%


(75)

%


(82)

%

Land development

170






1,450





n/m

(88)
%

n/m

Consumer land or lots

1,210


1,026


402


411

18
%

201
%

194
%

Unimproved land

75


32


36


158

134
%

108
%

(53)
%

Developed lots for operative builders









214





n/m

(100)
%

n/m

Commercial lots





189






21

(100)
%

n/m

(100)
%

Other construction

7,840













n/m

n/m

n/m


Total land, lot and other construction


9,295



1,247



2,102



590


645

%


342

%


1,475

%

Owner occupied

3,903


3,786


2,867


4,326

3
%

36
%

(10)
%

Non-owner occupied

13,806


346


5,037


8,119

3,890
%

174
%

70
%


Total commercial real estate


17,709



4,132



7,904



12,445


329

%


124

%


42

%


Commercial and industrial


6,711



5,358



6,194



17,591


25

%


8

%


(62)

%


Agriculture


8,243



5,731



744



5,288


44

%


1,008

%


56

%

First lien

3,583


14,826


6,326


2,637

(76)
%

(43)
%

36
%

Junior lien





1,023


214


17

(100)
%

(100)
%

(100)
%


Total 1-4 family


3,583



15,849



6,540



2,654


(77)

%


(45)

%


35

%

Home equity lines of credit

5,482


6,993


3,731


5,432

(22)
%

47
%

1
%

Other consumer

1,615


1,824


1,775


2,192

(11)
%

(9)
%

(26)
%


Total consumer


7,097



8,817



5,506



7,624


(20)

%


29

%


(7)

%


States and political subdivisions








3,220














(100)

%


n/m


n/m


Other


1,380



1,318



1,705



1,347


5

%


(19)

%


2

%

Total
$
54,403

$
46,458

$
32,228

$
49,678

17
%

69
%

10
%


______________________________




n/m - not measurable














































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)



Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date


Period Ending, By Loan Type

Charge-Offs

Recoveries


(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Jun 30,


2024

Jun 30,


2025

Jun 30,


2025


Pre-sold and spec construction

$

50









(4

)


(4

)


51


1

Land development

(341
)

(341
)

1,095


(1
)




341

Consumer land or lots

(3
)

(3
)

(22
)

(22
)




3

Unimproved land









1,338


5







Commercial lots









319


319








Total land, lot and other construction


(344

)


(344

)


2,730