Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Recent Acquisitions and Earnings Growth

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. reported Q2 2025 results, highlighting decreased earnings per share and increased net interest income and deposits.
Quiver AI Summary
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. reported its 2nd Quarter 2025 financial results, showing a net income of $52.8 million, representing a slight decrease from the previous quarter but an increase from the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.45, while net interest income rose to $208 million, reflecting a 9% increase from the prior quarter and a 25% increase year-over-year. The loan portfolio grew by $1.314 billion to $18.533 billion, with total deposits increasing to $21.629 billion, up 5% from the prior quarter. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, its 161st consecutive dividend. During this quarter, Glacier Bancorp completed the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co. and announced plans to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, further expanding its operations in the southwest and entering Texas. Overall, the quarter reflected strong growth in net interest income and continued expansion through strategic acquisitions.
Potential Positives
- Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter increased by 15 percent from the prior year, reflecting positive growth
- Net interest income for the current quarter increased by 9 percent from the prior quarter and 25 percent from the prior year, showcasing strong financial performance
- Total deposits increased by $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter, indicating growth in customer confidence and liquidity
- The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, marking the 161st consecutive dividend, which underscores a commitment to return value to shareholders
Potential Negatives
- Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter decreased by 6 percent, signaling potential profitability concerns going forward.
- Net income dropped by $1.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter, indicating a possible trend in declining performance.
- The provision for credit losses increased significantly by 139 percent compared to the prior year, which could reflect worsening credit quality and potential future financial stress.
FAQ
What were Glacier Bancorp's earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025?
Glacier Bancorp's diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.45.
How did net income change in the second quarter of 2025?
Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $52.8 million, a decrease of 3% from the prior quarter.
What are the highlights of Glacier Bancorp's loan portfolio growth?
The loan portfolio grew by $1.314 billion, or 8%, during the second quarter of 2025.
What was the status of total deposits as of June 30, 2025?
Total deposits increased by $994 million, or 5%, to $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025.
When does Glacier Bancorp plan to complete its acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares?
The acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$GBCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $GBCI stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,187,895 shares (+48.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,748,716
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 964,707 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,659,343
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 916,309 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,519,183
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 630,109 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,863,419
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 604,305 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,722,367
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 462,046 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,431,674
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 337,792 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,937,162
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GBCI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GBCI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GBCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GBCI forecast page.
$GBCI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GBCI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GBCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $52.0 on 06/27/2025
- David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $48.0 on 06/26/2025
- Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $50.0 on 06/26/2025
- Timothy Coffey from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $48.0 on 06/05/2025
- Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 01/27/2025
Full Release
2nd Quarter 2025 Highlights:
Including the $19.9 million expenses related to the current quarter acquisition, diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39 per share.
Net income was $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $44.7 million.
Net interest income was $208 million for the current quarter, an increase of $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and an increase of $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million.
The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter.
Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter.
Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent.
The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.
The total earning asset yield of 4.73 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.61 percent and increased 36 basis points from the prior year second quarter earning asset yield of 4.37 percent.
The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.68 percent and decreased 17 basis points form the prior year second quarter total cost of funding of 1.80 percent.
The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 161 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
The Company completed the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”) which had total assets of $1.4 billion as of April 30, 2025. This was the Company’s 26th bank acquisition since 2000 and its 12th transaction in the past 10 years.
The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”) which had total assets of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. This acquisition will expand the Company’s southwest presence and be the first entrance into the state of Texas.
First Half 2025 Highlights
Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2025 was $0.93 per share, an increase of 37 percent from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $0.68 per share.
Net income for the first half of 2025 was $107 million, an increase of $30.0 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $77.3 million.
Net interest income was $398 million for the first half of the current year, an increase of $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $333 million.
The loan portfolio increased $1.271 billion, or 7 percent, during the first half of 2025 and organically increased $196 million, or 2 percent, during the first half of 2025.
Total deposits increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $202 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, an increase of 48 basis points from the prior year first half net interest margin of 2.64 percent.
Dividends declared in the first half of 2025 were $0.66 per share.
Financial Summary
At or for the Three Months ended
At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Operating results
Net income
$
52,781
54,568
44,708
107,349
77,335
Basic earnings per share
$
0.45
0.48
0.39
0.93
0.68
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.45
0.48
0.39
0.93
0.68
Dividends declared per share
$
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.66
0.66
Market value per share
Closing
$
43.08
44.22
37.32
43.08
37.32
High
$
44.70
52.81
40.18
52.81
42.75
Low
$
36.76
43.18
34.35
36.76
34.35
Selected ratios and other data
Number of common stock shares outstanding
118,550,475
113,517,944
113,394,092
118,550,475
113,394,092
Average outstanding shares - basic
116,890,776
113,451,199
113,390,539
115,180,489
112,941,341
Average outstanding shares - diluted
116,918,290
113,546,365
113,405,491
115,244,550
112,981,531
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.74
%
0.80
%
0.66
%
0.77
%
0.56
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
6.13
%
6.77
%
5.77
%
6.44
%
5.01
%
Efficiency ratio
62.08
%
65.49
%
67.97
%
63.72
%
71.17
%
Loan to deposit ratio
85.91
%
83.64
%
84.03
%
85.91
%
84.03
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
3,665
3,457
3,399
3,665
3,399
Number of locations
247
227
231
247
231
Number of ATMs
300
286
286
300
286
KALISPELL, Mont., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the $44.7 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39. The current quarter included $3.2 million in acquisition-related expenses and $16.7 million of credit loss expense from the acquisition of BOID. “We continue to be very pleased with the long-term positive momentum that we see in the results this quarter. Net interest income continues to grow, net interest margin growth was very strong and disciplined cost control was evident,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we had a busy quarter closing the Bank of Idaho transaction and also announcing the expansion of our southwest region with the planned acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust in Texas.”
On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion, the BOID operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.
The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
BOID
(Dollars in thousands)
April 30,
2025
Total assets
$
1,369,764
Cash and cash equivalents
26,127
Debt securities
139,974
Loans receivable
1,075,232
Non-interest bearing deposits
271,385
Interest bearing deposits
806,992
Borrowings and subordinated debt
71,932
Core deposit intangible
19,758
Goodwill
75,207
On June 24, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty, a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas. As of June 30, 2025, Guaranty had total assets of $3.1 billion, total gross loans of $2.1 billion and total deposits of $2.7 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, Guaranty will operate as a new banking division under the name “Guaranty Bank & Trust, Division of Glacier Bank,” representing the Company’s 18th separate bank division. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, approval of Guaranty’s shareholders and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Asset Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$
915,507
981,485
848,408
800,779
(65,978
)
67,099
114,728
Debt securities, available-for-sale
4,024,980
4,172,312
4,245,205
4,499,541
(147,332
)
(220,225
)
(474,561
)
Debt securities, held-to-maturity
3,206,133
3,261,575
3,294,847
3,400,403
(55,442
)
(88,714
)
(194,270
)
Total debt securities
7,231,113
7,433,887
7,540,052
7,899,944
(202,774
)
(308,939
)
(668,831
)
Loans receivable
Residential real estate
1,931,554
1,850,079
1,858,929
1,771,528
81,475
72,625
160,026
Commercial real estate
11,935,109
10,952,809
10,963,713
10,713,964
982,300
971,396
1,221,145
Other commercial
3,303,889
3,121,477
3,119,535
3,066,028
182,412
184,354
237,861
Home equity
975,429
920,132
930,994
905,884
55,297
44,435
69,545
Other consumer
386,759
374,021
388,678
394,587
12,738
(1,919
)
(7,828
)
Loans receivable
18,532,740
17,218,518
17,261,849
16,851,991
1,314,222
1,270,891
1,680,749
Allowance for credit losses
(226,799
)
(210,400
)
(206,041
)
(200,955
)
(16,399
)
(20,758
)
(25,844
)
Loans receivable, net
18,305,941
17,008,118
17,055,808
16,651,036
1,297,823
1,250,133
1,654,905
Other assets
2,557,546
2,435,389
2,458,719
2,453,581
122,157
98,827
103,965
Total assets
$
29,010,107
27,858,879
27,902,987
27,805,340
1,151,228
1,107,120
1,204,767
The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $916 million at June 30, 2025 which was a decrease of $66 million over the prior quarter and an increase of $115 million over the prior year second quarter. Total debt securities of $7.231 billion at June 30, 2025 decreased $203 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $669 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 25 percent of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to 27 percent at March 31, 2025 and 28 percent at June 30, 2024.
The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.681 billion, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase during the current quarter was commercial real estate which increased $250 million, or 2 percent over the prior quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition and the Rocky Mountain Bank (“RMB”) acquisition on July 19, 2024, the loan portfolio organically increased $334 million, or 2 percent, since the prior year second quarter. Excluding the acquisitions, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $368 million, or 3 percent over the prior quarter.
Credit Quality Summary
At or for the Six Months ended
At or for the Three Months ended
At or for the Year ended
At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Allowance for credit losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
206,041
206,041
192,757
192,757
Acquisitions
35
—
3
3
Provision for credit losses
24,163
6,154
27,179
14,157
Charge-offs
(7,236
)
(3,897
)
(18,626
)
(8,430
)
Recoveries
3,796
2,102
4,728
2,468
Balance at end of period
$
226,799
210,400
206,041
200,955
Provision for credit losses
Loan portfolio
$
24,163
6,154
27,179
14,157
Unfunded loan commitments
3,918
1,660
1,127
(2,390
)
Total provision for credit losses
$
28,081
7,814
28,306
11,767
Other real estate owned
$
1,737
1,085
1,085
432
Other foreclosed assets
142
68
79
198
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
11,371
5,289
6,177
4,692
Non-accrual loans
35,356
32,896
20,445
12,686
Total non-performing assets
$
48,606
39,338
27,786
18,008
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
0.17
%
0.14
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
485
%
551
%
774
%
1,116
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
1.22
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
1.19
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.08
%
0.04
%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$
54,403
46,458
32,228
49,678
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
$
2,651
685
748
1,228
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2025 was 0.17 percent compared to 0.14 percent in the prior quarter and 0.06 percent in the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets of $48.6 million at June 30, 2025 increased $9.3 million, or 24 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $30.6 million, or 170 percent, over the prior year second quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2025 were 0.28 percent compared to 0.27 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.29 percent for the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $54.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $7.9 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4.7 million from prior year second quarter.
The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $20.3 million included $14.6 million of credit loss expense on loans and $2.1 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition of BOID. Excluding the acquisition of BOID, the current quarter credit loss expense was $3.6 million, including $3.4 million of credit loss expense on loans and $159 thousand of credit loss expense on unfunded commitments.
The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at June 30, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
Provision for Credit Losses Loans
Net Charge-Offs
ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Second quarter 2025
$
18,009
$
1,645
1.22
%
0.29
%
0.17
%
First quarter 2025
6,154
1,795
1.22
%
0.27
%
0.14
%
Fourth quarter 2024
6,041
5,170
1.19
%
0.19
%
0.10
%
Third quarter 2024
6,981
2,766
1.19
%
0.33
%
0.10
%
Second quarter 2024
5,066
2,890
1.19
%
0.29
%
0.06
%
First quarter 2024
9,091
3,072
1.19
%
0.37
%
0.09
%
Fourth quarter 2023
4,181
3,695
1.19
%
0.31
%
0.09
%
Third quarter 2023
5,095
2,209
1.19
%
0.09
%
0.15
%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.6 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year second quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.5 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $111 thousand of net loan charge-offs.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,593,728
6,100,548
6,136,709
6,093,430
493,180
457,019
500,298
NOW and DDA accounts
5,747,388
5,676,177
5,543,512
5,219,838
71,211
203,876
527,550
Savings accounts
2,956,387
2,896,378
2,845,124
2,862,034
60,009
111,263
94,353
Money market deposit accounts
3,089,115
2,816,874
2,878,213
2,858,850
272,241
210,902
230,265
Certificate accounts
3,238,576
3,140,333
3,139,821
3,064,613
98,243
98,755
173,963
Core deposits, total
21,625,194
20,630,310
20,543,379
20,098,765
994,884
1,081,815
1,526,429
Wholesale deposits
3,308
3,740
3,615
2,994
(432
)
(307
)
314
Deposits, total
21,628,502
20,634,050
20,546,994
20,101,759
994,452
1,081,508
1,526,743
Repurchase agreements
1,976,228
1,849,070
1,777,475
1,629,504
127,158
198,753
346,724
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total
23,604,730
22,483,120
22,324,469
21,731,263
1,121,610
1,280,261
1,873,467
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,255,088
1,520,000
1,800,000
2,350,000
(264,912
)
(544,912
)
(1,094,912
)
Other borrowed funds
81,771
82,443
83,341
88,149
(672
)
(1,570
)
(6,378
)
Subordinated debentures
157,127
133,145
133,105
133,024
23,982
24,022
24,103
Other liabilities
374,003
352,563
338,218
365,459
21,440
35,785
8,544
Total liabilities
$
25,472,719
24,571,271
24,679,133
24,667,895
901,448
793,586
804,824
Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter. Total repurchase agreements of $1.976 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $127 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $347 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $394 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at each of June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.
Subordinated debentures of $157 million, increased $24.0 million, or 18 percent, during the current quarter as a result of the acquisition of BOID. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $1.255 billion decreased $265 million, or 17 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.095 billion, or 47 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Common equity
$
3,776,043
3,550,719
3,533,150
3,492,096
225,324
242,893
283,947
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(238,655
)
(263,111
)
(309,296
)
(354,651
)
24,456
70,641
115,996
Total stockholders’ equity
3,537,388
3,287,608
3,223,854
3,137,445
249,780
313,534
399,943
Goodwill and intangibles, net
(1,191,474
)
(1,099,229
)
(1,102,500
)
(1,066,790
)
(92,245
)
(88,974
)
(124,684
)
Tangible stockholders’ equity
$
2,345,914
2,188,379
2,121,354
2,070,655
157,535
224,560
275,259
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
12.19
%
11.80
%
11.55
%
11.28
%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
8.43
%
8.18
%
7.92
%
7.74
%
Book value per common share
$
29.84
28.96
28.43
27.67
0.88
1.41
2.17
Tangible book value per common share
$
19.79
19.28
18.71
18.26
0.51
1.08
1.53
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.346 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $158 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to $205 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of BOID. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the BOID acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $19.79 at the current quarter end increased $0.51 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.53 per share, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
Cash Dividends
On June 24, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable July 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 161st consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Compared to
March 31, 2025
, and
June 30, 2024
Income Summary
Three Months ended
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Net interest income
Interest income
$
308,115
289,925
273,834
18,190
34,281
Interest expense
100,499
99,946
107,356
553
(6,857
)
Total net interest income
207,616
189,979
166,478
17,637
41,138
Non-interest income
Service charges and other fees
20,405
18,818
19,422
1,587
983
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
5,067
4,664
4,821
403
246
Gain on sale of loans
4,273
4,311
4,669
(38
)
(396
)
Loss on sale of securities
—
—
(12
)
—
12
Other income
3,199
4,849
3,304
(1,650
)
(105
)
Total non-interest income
32,944
32,642
32,204
302
740
Total income
$
240,560
222,621
198,682
17,939
41,878
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.21
%
3.04
%
2.68
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $208 million for the current quarter increased $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and increased $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $308 million increased $18.2 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $34.3 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year second quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.
The current quarter interest expense of $100 million increased $553 thousand or 55 basis points, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to an increase in average deposit balances. The current quarter interest expense decreased $6.9 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for both the current and prior quarters compared to 1.36 percent in the prior year second quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 17 basis points from the prior year second quarter.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 3 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.18 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.99 percent in the prior quarter and 2.63 in the prior year second quarter. “Growth in the loan portfolio at higher yields, along with stable deposit costs and the reduction in higher cost FHLB borrowings contributed to the 17 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.9 million, which was an increase of $302 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $740 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Service charges and other fees of $20.4 million for the current quarter increased $1.6 million, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $983 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.3 million for the current quarter decreased $38 thousand, or 88 basis points, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $396 thousand, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Other income of $3.2 million decreased $1.7 million, or 34 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the prior quarter.
Non-interest Expense Summary
Three Months ended
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Compensation and employee benefits
$
94,355
91,443
84,434
2,912
9,921
Occupancy and equipment
12,558
12,294
11,594
264
964
Advertising and promotions
4,394
4,144
4,362
250
32
Data processing
9,883
9,138
9,387
745
496
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
26
63
149
(37
)
(123
)
Regulatory assessments and insurance
5,847
5,534
5,393
313
454
Intangibles amortization
3,624
3,270
3,017
354
607
Other expenses
24,432
25,432
22,616
(1,000
)
1,816
Total non-interest expense
$
155,119
151,318
140,952
3,801
14,167
Total non-interest expense of $155 million for the current quarter increased $3.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $14.2 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $94.4 million increased by $2.9 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to increased costs from the acquisition. Compensation and employee benefits increased $9.9 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from current and prior year acquisitions.
Other expenses of $24.4 million decreased $1.0 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Acquisition-related expense was $3.2 million in the current quarter compared to $587 thousand in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the prior year second quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $1.6 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility compared to a $1.2 million gain in the prior quarter and a $2.0 million gain in the prior year second quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2025 was $12.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 39 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $2.9 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 19.0 percent compared to 14.0 percent in the prior quarter and 17.5 percent in the prior year second quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was the result of a combination of lower federal income tax credits and an increase in income before income tax expense in the current quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 62.08 percent in the current quarter compared to 65.49 percent in the prior quarter and 67.97 percent in the prior year second quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter and the prior year second quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.
Operating Results for
Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2025
Compared to
June 30, 2024
Income Summary
Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
$ Change
% Change
Net interest income
Interest income
$
598,040
$
553,236
$
44,804
8
%
Interest expense
200,445
220,278
(19,833
)
(9)
%
Total net interest income
397,595
332,958
64,637
19
%
Non-interest income
Service charges and other fees
39,223
37,985
1,238
3
%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
9,731
9,183
548
6
%
Gain on sale of loans
8,584
8,031
553
7
%
Gain on sale of securities
—
4
(4
)
(100)
%
Other income
8,048
6,990
1,058
15
%
Total non-interest income
65,586
62,193
3,393
5
%
Total Income
$
463,181
$
395,151
$
68,030
17
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.12
%
2.64
%
Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $398 million for the first half of 2025 increased $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $598 million for the first half of 2025 increased $44.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.82 percent during the first half of 2025, an increase of 30 basis points from the prior year first half loan yield of 5.52 percent.
Interest expense of $200 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $19.8 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for the first half of 2025, which was a decrease of 10 basis points over the first half of the prior year core deposit costs of 1.35 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first half of 2025 was 1.65 percent, which was a decrease of 17 basis points over the first half of the prior year funding cost of 1.82 percent.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, a 48 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.64 percent for the first half of the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.08 percent in the first half of the current year compared to 2.60 percent in the prior year first half. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $65.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased $3.4 million, or 5 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $39.2 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.2 million, or 3 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $8.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased by $553 thousand, or 7 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Other income of $8.0 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.1 million over the prior year first half and was primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the current year.
Non-interest Expense Summary
Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
$ Change
% Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
185,798
$
170,223
$
15,575
9
%
Occupancy and equipment
24,852
23,477
1,375
6
%
Advertising and promotions
8,538
8,345
193
2
%
Data processing
19,021
18,546
475
3
%
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
89
174
(85
)
(49)
%
Regulatory assessments and insurance
11,381
13,154
(1,773
)
(13)
%
Core deposit intangibles amortization
6,894
5,777
1,117
19
%
Other expenses
49,864
53,099
(3,235
)
(6)
%
Total non-interest expense
$
306,437
$
292,795
$
13,642
5
%
Total non-interest expense of $306 million for the first half of 2025 increased $13.6 million, or 5 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $186 million in the first half of 2025 increased $15.6 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $11.4 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $1.8 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year first half primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $49.9 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $3.2 million, or 6 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by a decrease of $3.7 million of acquisition-related expenses.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $28.1 million for the first half of 2025, an increase of $16.3 million, or 139 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of BOID and included in the prior year was $5.3 million from the acquisition of Wheatland Bank. Net charge-offs for the first half of 2025 were $3.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the first half of 2024.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $21.3 million for the first half of 2025 increased $8.1 million, or 61 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2025 was 16.6 percent compared to 14.6 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 63.72 percent for the first half of 2025 compared to 71.17 percent for the same period of 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:
risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;
risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;
risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate pending or future acquisitions;
costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or recently completed acquisitions;
impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 25, 2025. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI39099c48cd94493cadee5c8f4fe748e5. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zusost57.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).
CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Assets
Cash on hand and in banks
$
375,398
322,253
268,746
271,107
Interest bearing cash deposits
540,109
659,232
579,662
529,672
Cash and cash equivalents
915,507
981,485
848,408
800,779
Debt securities, available-for-sale
4,024,980
4,172,312
4,245,205
4,499,541
Debt securities, held-to-maturity
3,206,133
3,261,575
3,294,847
3,400,403
Total debt securities
7,231,113
7,433,887
7,540,052
7,899,944
Loans held for sale, at fair value
47,738
40,523
33,060
39,745
Loans receivable
18,532,740
17,218,518
17,261,849
16,851,991
Allowance for credit losses
(226,799
)
(210,400
)
(206,041
)
(200,955
)
Loans receivable, net
18,305,941
17,008,118
17,055,808
16,651,036
Premises and equipment, net
426,801
411,095
411,968
391,266
Right-of-use assets, net
56,525
54,441
56,252
60,249
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
1,879
1,153
1,164
630
Accrued interest receivable
108,286
103,992
99,262
102,279
Deferred tax asset
114,528
122,942
138,955
155,834
Intangibles, net
64,949
47,911
51,182
43,028
Goodwill
1,126,525
1,051,318
1,051,318
1,023,762
Non-marketable equity securities
76,990
88,134
99,669
121,810
Bank-owned life insurance
191,623
191,044
189,849
187,793
Other assets
341,702
322,836
326,040
327,185
Total assets
$
29,010,107
27,858,879
27,902,987
27,805,340
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,593,728
6,100,548
6,136,709
6,093,430
Interest bearing deposits
15,034,774
14,533,502
14,410,285
14,008,329
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1,976,228
1,849,070
1,777,475
1,629,504
FHLB advances
1,255,088
1,520,000
1,800,000
2,350,000
Other borrowed funds
62,366
62,216
62,062
64,702
Finance lease liabilities
19,405
20,227
21,279
23,447
Subordinated debentures
157,127
133,145
133,105
133,024
Accrued interest payable
27,973
30,231
33,626
31,000
Operating lease liabilities
42,274
39,244
39,902
41,421
Other liabilities
303,756
283,088
264,690
293,038
Total liabilities
25,472,719
24,571,271
24,679,133
24,667,895
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
—
—
—
—
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized
1,186
1,135
1,134
1,134
Paid-in capital
2,661,018
2,449,311
2,448,758
2,445,479
Retained earnings - substantially restricted
1,113,839
1,100,273
1,083,258
1,045,483
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(238,655
)
(263,111
)
(309,296
)
(354,651
)
Total stockholders’ equity
3,537,388
3,287,608
3,223,854
3,137,445
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
29,010,107
27,858,879
27,902,987
27,805,340
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months ended
Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2024
Interest Income
Investment securities
$
44,148
45,646
42,165
89,794
98,383
Residential real estate loans
25,361
24,275
21,754
49,636
42,518
Commercial loans
214,816
197,388
188,326
412,204
369,798
Consumer and other loans
23,790
22,616
21,589
46,406
42,537
Total interest income
308,115
289,925
273,834
598,040
553,236
Interest Expense
Deposits
65,569
62,865
67,852
128,434
135,048
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
14,109
13,733
13,566
27,842
26,164
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
17,806
20,719
24,179
38,525
28,428
FRB Bank Term Funding
—
—
—
—
27,097
Other borrowed funds
400
402
353
802
697
Subordinated debentures
2,615
2,227
1,406
4,842
2,844
Total interest expense
100,499
99,946
107,356
200,445
220,278
Net Interest Income
207,616
189,979
166,478
397,595
332,958
Provision for credit losses
20,267
7,814
3,518
28,081
11,767
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
187,349
182,165
162,960
369,514
321,191
Non-Interest Income
Service charges and other fees
20,405
18,818
19,422
39,223
37,985
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
5,067
4,664
4,821
9,731
9,183
Gain on sale of loans
4,273
4,311
4,669
8,584
8,031
(Loss) gain on sale of securities
—
—
(12
)
—
4
Other income
3,199
4,849
3,304
8,048
6,990
Total non-interest income
32,944
32,642
32,204
65,586
62,193
Non-Interest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
94,355
91,443
84,434
185,798
170,223
Occupancy and equipment
12,558
12,294
11,594
24,852
23,477
Advertising and promotions
4,394
4,144
4,362
8,538
8,345
Data processing
9,883
9,138
9,387
19,021
18,546
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
26
63
149
89
174
Regulatory assessments and insurance
5,847
5,534
5,393
11,381
13,154
Intangibles amortization
3,624
3,270
3,017
6,894
5,777
Other expenses
24,432
25,432
22,616
49,864
53,099
Total non-interest expense
155,119
151,318
140,952
306,437
292,795
Income Before Income Taxes
65,174
63,489
54,212
128,663
90,589
Federal and state income tax expense
12,393
8,921
9,504
21,314
13,254
Net Income
$
52,781
54,568
44,708
107,349
77,335
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
Three Months ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Residential real estate loans
$
1,940,514
$
25,361
5.23
%
$
1,885,497
$
24,275
5.15
%
Commercial loans
1
14,884,885
216,385
5.83
%
14,091,210
198,921
5.73
%
Consumer and other loans
1,336,030
23,790
7.14
%
1,302,687
22,616
7.04
%
Total loans
2
18,161,429
265,536
5.86
%
17,279,394
245,812
5.77
%
Tax-exempt debt securities
3
1,594,895
13,999
3.51
%
1,604,851
13,936
3.47
%
Taxable debt securities
4, 5
6,645,312
32,045
1.93
%
6,946,562
33,598
1.93
%
Total earning assets
26,401,636
311,580
4.73
%
25,830,807
293,346
4.61
%
Goodwill and intangibles
1,153,466
1,100,801
Non-earning assets
918,007
847,855
Total assets
$
28,473,109
$
27,779,463
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,256,245
$
—
—
%
$
5,989,490
$
—
—
%
NOW and DDA accounts
5,674,990
16,045
1.13
%
5,525,976
15,065
1.11
%
Savings accounts
2,904,389
5,402
0.75
%
2,861,675
5,159
0.73
%
Money market deposit accounts
3,000,487
15,389
2.06
%
2,849,470
13,526
1.93
%
Certificate accounts
3,211,418
28,667
3.58
%
3,152,198
29,075
3.74
%
Total core deposits
21,047,529
65,503
1.25
%
20,378,809
62,825
1.25
%
Wholesale deposits
6
5,618
66
4.67
%
3,600
40
4.53
%
Repurchase agreements
1,898,841
14,109
2.98
%
1,842,773
13,733
3.02
%
FHLB advances
1,494,781
17,806
4.71
%
1,744,000
20,719
4.75
%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
231,902
3,015
5.21
%
216,073
2,629
4.94
%
Total funding liabilities
24,678,671
100,499
1.63
%
24,185,255
99,946
1.68
%
Other liabilities
338,289
326,764
Total liabilities
25,016,960
24,512,019
Stockholders’ Equity
Stockholders’ equity
3,456,149
3,267,444
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
28,473,109
$
27,779,463
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
$
211,081
$
193,400
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
3.10
%
2.93
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.21
%
3.04
%
______________________________
1
Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3
Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
4
Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $6.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $559.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
5
Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
Three Months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Residential real estate loans
$
1,940,514
$
25,361
5.23
%
$
1,796,787
$
21,754
4.84
%
Commercial loans
1
14,884,885
216,385
5.83
%
13,740,455
189,939
5.56
%
Consumer and other loans
1,336,030
23,790
7.14
%
1,290,587
21,589
6.73
%
Total loans
2
18,161,429
265,536
5.86
%
16,827,829
233,282
5.58
%
Tax-exempt debt securities
3
1,594,895
13,999
3.51
%
1,707,269
15,111
3.54
%
Taxable debt securities
4, 5
6,645,312
32,045
1.93
%
7,042,885
29,461
1.67
%
Total earning assets
26,401,636
311,580
4.73
%
25,577,983
277,854
4.37
%
Goodwill and intangibles
1,153,466
1,068,250
Non-earning assets
918,007
754,491
Total assets
$
28,473,109
$
27,400,724
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,256,245
$
—
—
%
$
6,026,709
$
—
—
%
NOW and DDA accounts
5,674,990
16,045
1.13
%
5,221,883
15,728
1.21
%
Savings accounts
2,904,389
5,402
0.75
%
2,914,538
6,014
0.83
%
Money market deposit accounts
3,000,487
15,389
2.06
%
2,904,438
14,467
2.00
%
Certificate accounts
3,211,418
28,667
3.58
%
3,037,638
31,593
4.18
%
Total core deposits
21,047,529
65,503
1.25
%
20,105,206
67,802
1.36
%
Wholesale deposits
6
5,618
66
4.67
%
3,726
50
5.50
%
Repurchase agreements
1,898,841
14,109
2.98
%
1,597,887
13,566
3.41
%
FHLB advances
1,494,781
17,806
4.71
%
2,007,747
24,179
4.76
%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
231,902
3,015
5.21
%
224,778
1,759
3.15
%
Total funding liabilities
24,678,671
100,499
1.63
%
23,939,344
107,356
1.80
%
Other liabilities
338,289
344,105
Total liabilities
25,016,960
24,283,449
Stockholders’ Equity
Stockholders’ equity
3,456,149
3,117,275
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
28,473,109
$
27,400,724
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
$
211,081
$
170,498
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
3.10
%
2.57
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.21
%
2.68
%
______________________________
1
Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3
Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
4
Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $1.9 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $143.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5
Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $211 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
Six Months ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Residential real estate loans
$
1,913,157
$
49,636
5.19
%
$
1,771,985
$
42,518
4.80
%
Commercial loans
1
14,490,240
415,306
5.78
%
13,626,941
372,984
5.50
%
Consumer and other loans
1,319,451
46,406
7.09
%
1,286,988
42,537
6.65
%
Total loans
2
17,722,848
511,348
5.82
%
16,685,914
458,039
5.52
%
Tax-exempt debt securities
3
1,599,845
27,935
3.49
%
1,713,819
30,268
3.53
%
Taxable debt securities
4, 5
6,795,105
65,643
1.93
%
7,609,930
72,938
1.92
%
Total earning assets
26,117,798
604,926
4.67
%
26,009,663
561,245
4.34
%
Goodwill and intangibles
1,127,279
1,060,102
Non-earning assets
883,125
683,020
Total assets
$
28,128,202
$
27,752,785
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,123,604
$
—
—
%
$
5,996,627
$
—
—
%
NOW and DDA accounts
5,600,895
31,110
1.12
%
5,248,793
31,646
1.21
%
Savings accounts
2,883,150
10,561
0.74
%
2,907,594
11,669
0.81
%
Money market deposit accounts
2,925,396
28,915
1.99
%
2,926,366
28,860
1.98
%
Certificate accounts
3,181,971
57,742
3.66
%
3,019,176
62,768
4.18
%
Total core deposits
20,715,016
128,328
1.25
%
20,098,556
134,943
1.35
%
Wholesale deposits
6
4,615
106
4.62
%
3,846
105
5.50
%
Repurchase agreements
1,870,962
27,842
3.00
%
1,555,642
26,164
3.38
%
FHLB advances
1,618,702
38,525
4.73
%
1,179,251
28,428
4.77
%
FRB Bank Term Funding
—
—
—
%
1,241,538
27,097
4.39
%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
224,031
5,644
5.08
%
221,525
3,541
3.21
%
Total funding liabilities
24,433,326
200,445
1.65
%
24,300,358
220,278
1.82
%
Other liabilities
332,558
350,329
Total liabilities
24,765,884
24,650,687
Stockholders’ Equity
Stockholders’ equity
3,362,318
3,102,098
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
28,128,202
$
27,752,785
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
$
404,481
$
340,967
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
3.02
%
2.52
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.12
%
2.64
%
______________________________
1
Includes tax effect of $3.1 million and $3.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3
Includes tax effect of $3.5 million and $4.4 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
4
Includes interest income of $11.0 million and $17.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $496.2 million and $631.7 million for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5
Includes tax effect of $301 thousand and $426 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
% Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction
$
254,790
$
233,584
$
242,844
9
%
5
%
Pre-sold and spec construction
208,106
200,921
191,926
4
%
8
%
Total residential construction
462,896
434,505
434,770
7
%
6
%
Land development
176,925
177,448
197,369
—
%
(10)
%
Consumer land or lots
229,823
197,553
187,024
16
%
23
%
Unimproved land
127,550
115,528
113,532
10
%
12
%
Developed lots for operative builders
73,053
64,782
61,661
13
%
18
%
Commercial lots
175,929
95,574
99,243
84
%
77
%
Other construction
753,056
714,151
693,461
5
%
9
%
Total land, lot, and other construction
1,536,336
1,365,036
1,352,290
13
%
14
%
Owner occupied
3,529,536
3,182,589
3,197,138
11
%
10
%
Non-owner occupied
4,283,986
4,054,107
4,053,996
6
%
6
%
Total commercial real estate
7,813,522
7,236,696
7,251,134
8
%
8
%
Commercial and industrial
1,545,498
1,392,365
1,395,997
11
%
11
%
Agriculture
1,167,611
1,016,081
1,024,520
15
%
14
%
First lien
2,590,433
2,499,494
2,481,918
4
%
4
%
Junior lien
80,170
85,343
76,303
(6)
%
5
%
Total 1-4 family
2,670,603
2,584,837
2,558,221
3
%
4
%
Multifamily residential
975,785
874,071
895,242
12
%
9
%
Home equity lines of credit
1,048,595
989,043
1,005,783
6
%
4
%
Other consumer
197,744
188,388
209,457
5
%
(6)
%
Total consumer
1,246,339
1,177,431
1,215,240
6
%
3
%
States and political subdivisions
973,145
1,001,058
983,601
(3)
%
(1)
%
Other
188,743
176,961
183,894
7
%
3
%
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale
18,580,478
17,259,041
17,294,909
8
%
7
%
Less loans held for sale
1
(47,738
)
(40,523
)
(33,060
)
18
%
44
%
Total loans receivable
$
18,532,740
$
17,218,518
$
17,261,849
8
%
7
%
______________________________
1
Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
Non-
Accrual
Loans
Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2025
Custom and owner occupied construction
$
235
194
198
206
189
46
—
Pre-sold and spec construction
2,806
2,896
2,132
2,908
2,043
763
—
Total residential construction
3,041
3,090
2,330
3,114
2,232
809
—
Land development
885
935
966
—
875
10
—
Consumer land or lots
460
173
78
429
164
296
—
Developed lots for operative builders
531
531
531
608
—
531
—
Commercial lots
47
47
47
47
—
47
—
Other construction
—
—
—
25
—
—
—
Total land, lot and other construction
1,923
1,686
1,622
1,109
1,039
884
—
Owner occupied
4,412
3,601
2,979
1,992
4,407
5
—
Non-owner occupied
1,206
2,235
2,235
257
—
—
1,206
Total commercial real estate
5,618
5,836
5,214
2,249
4,407
5
1,206
Commercial and Industrial
14,764
12,367
2,069
2,044
13,452
1,243
69
Agriculture
6,603
2,382
2,335
2,442
2,141
4,462
—
First lien
10,549
8,752
9,053
2,923
7,856
2,162
531
Junior lien
533
296
315
492
293
240
—
Total 1-4 family
11,082
9,048
9,368
3,415
8,149
2,402
531
Multifamily residential
398
400
389
385
398
—
—
Home equity lines of credit
4,016
3,479
3,465
2,145
2,834
1,182
—
Other consumer
921
1,003
955
1,089
704
144
73
Total consumer
4,937
4,482
4,420
3,234
3,538
1,326
73
Other
240
47
39
16
—
240
—
Total
$
48,606
39,338
27,786
18,008
35,356
11,371
1,879
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
% Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction
$
385
$
786
$
969
$
1,323
(51)
%
(60)
%
(71)
%
Pre-sold and spec construction
—
—
564
816
n/m
(100)
%
(100)
%
Total residential construction
385
786
1,533
2,139
(51)
%
(75)
%
(82)
%
Land development
170
—
1,450
—
n/m
(88)
%
n/m
Consumer land or lots
1,210
1,026
402
411
18
%
201
%
194
%
Unimproved land
75
32
36
158
134
%
108
%
(53)
%
Developed lots for operative builders
—
—
214
—
n/m
(100)
%
n/m
Commercial lots
—
189
—
21
(100)
%
n/m
(100)
%
Other construction
7,840
—
—
—
n/m
n/m
n/m
Total land, lot and other construction
9,295
1,247
2,102
590
645
%
342
%
1,475
%
Owner occupied
3,903
3,786
2,867
4,326
3
%
36
%
(10)
%
Non-owner occupied
13,806
346
5,037
8,119
3,890
%
174
%
70
%
Total commercial real estate
17,709
4,132
7,904
12,445
329
%
124
%
42
%
Commercial and industrial
6,711
5,358
6,194
17,591
25
%
8
%
(62)
%
Agriculture
8,243
5,731
744
5,288
44
%
1,008
%
56
%
First lien
3,583
14,826
6,326
2,637
(76)
%
(43)
%
36
%
Junior lien
—
1,023
214
17
(100)
%
(100)
%
(100)
%
Total 1-4 family
3,583
15,849
6,540
2,654
(77)
%
(45)
%
35
%
Home equity lines of credit
5,482
6,993
3,731
5,432
(22)
%
47
%
1
%
Other consumer
1,615
1,824
1,775
2,192
(11)
%
(9)
%
(26)
%
Total consumer
7,097
8,817
5,506
7,624
(20)
%
29
%
(7)
%
States and political subdivisions
—
3,220
—
—
(100)
%
n/m
n/m
Other
1,380
1,318
1,705
1,347
5
%
(19)
%
2
%
Total
$
54,403
$
46,458
$
32,228
$
49,678
17
%
69
%
10
%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
Charge-Offs
Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Jun 30,
2024
Jun 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2025
Pre-sold and spec construction
$
50
—
(4
)
(4
)
51
1
Land development
(341
)
(341
)
1,095
(1
)
—
341
Consumer land or lots
(3
)
(3
)
(22
)
(22
)
—
3
Unimproved land
—
—
1,338
5
—
—
Commercial lots
—
—
319
319
—
—
Total land, lot and other construction
(344
)
(344
)
2,730