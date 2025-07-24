Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Recent Acquisitions and Earnings Growth

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. reported Q2 2025 results, highlighting decreased earnings per share and increased net interest income and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. reported its 2nd Quarter 2025 financial results, showing a net income of $52.8 million, representing a slight decrease from the previous quarter but an increase from the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.45, while net interest income rose to $208 million, reflecting a 9% increase from the prior quarter and a 25% increase year-over-year. The loan portfolio grew by $1.314 billion to $18.533 billion, with total deposits increasing to $21.629 billion, up 5% from the prior quarter. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, its 161st consecutive dividend. During this quarter, Glacier Bancorp completed the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co. and announced plans to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, further expanding its operations in the southwest and entering Texas. Overall, the quarter reflected strong growth in net interest income and continued expansion through strategic acquisitions.

Potential Positives

Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter increased by 15 percent from the prior year, reflecting positive growth

Net interest income for the current quarter increased by 9 percent from the prior quarter and 25 percent from the prior year, showcasing strong financial performance

Total deposits increased by $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter, indicating growth in customer confidence and liquidity

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, marking the 161st consecutive dividend, which underscores a commitment to return value to shareholders

Potential Negatives

Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter decreased by 6 percent, signaling potential profitability concerns going forward.

Net income dropped by $1.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter, indicating a possible trend in declining performance.

The provision for credit losses increased significantly by 139 percent compared to the prior year, which could reflect worsening credit quality and potential future financial stress.

FAQ

What were Glacier Bancorp's earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025?

Glacier Bancorp's diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.45.

How did net income change in the second quarter of 2025?

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $52.8 million, a decrease of 3% from the prior quarter.

What are the highlights of Glacier Bancorp's loan portfolio growth?

The loan portfolio grew by $1.314 billion, or 8%, during the second quarter of 2025.

What was the status of total deposits as of June 30, 2025?

Total deposits increased by $994 million, or 5%, to $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025.

When does Glacier Bancorp plan to complete its acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares?

The acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



2nd Quarter 2025 Highlights:







Including the $19.9 million expenses related to the current quarter acquisition, diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39 per share.



Net income was $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $44.7 million.



Net interest income was $208 million for the current quarter, an increase of $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and an increase of $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million.



The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter.



Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter.



Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter.



Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.



The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent.



The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.



The total earning asset yield of 4.73 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.61 percent and increased 36 basis points from the prior year second quarter earning asset yield of 4.37 percent.



The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.68 percent and decreased 17 basis points form the prior year second quarter total cost of funding of 1.80 percent.



The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 161 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.



The Company completed the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”) which had total assets of $1.4 billion as of April 30, 2025. This was the Company’s 26th bank acquisition since 2000 and its 12th transaction in the past 10 years.



The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”) which had total assets of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. This acquisition will expand the Company’s southwest presence and be the first entrance into the state of Texas.







First Half 2025 Highlights







Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2025 was $0.93 per share, an increase of 37 percent from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $0.68 per share.



Net income for the first half of 2025 was $107 million, an increase of $30.0 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $77.3 million.



Net interest income was $398 million for the first half of the current year, an increase of $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $333 million.



The loan portfolio increased $1.271 billion, or 7 percent, during the first half of 2025 and organically increased $196 million, or 2 percent, during the first half of 2025.



Total deposits increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.



Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $202 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year second quarter.



The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, an increase of 48 basis points from the prior year first half net interest margin of 2.64 percent.



Dividends declared in the first half of 2025 were $0.66 per share.









Financial Summary















At or for the Three Months ended









At or for the Six Months ended











(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Jun 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024









Operating results













































Net income





$





52,781













54,568













44,708













107,349













77,335













Basic earnings per share





$





0.45













0.48













0.39













0.93













0.68













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.45













0.48













0.39













0.93













0.68













Dividends declared per share





$





0.33













0.33













0.33













0.66













0.66













Market value per share













































Closing





$





43.08













44.22













37.32













43.08













37.32













High





$





44.70













52.81













40.18













52.81













42.75













Low





$





36.76













43.18













34.35













36.76













34.35













Selected ratios and other data













































Number of common stock shares outstanding









118,550,475













113,517,944













113,394,092













118,550,475













113,394,092













Average outstanding shares - basic









116,890,776













113,451,199













113,390,539













115,180,489













112,941,341













Average outstanding shares - diluted









116,918,290













113,546,365













113,405,491













115,244,550













112,981,531













Return on average assets (annualized)









0.74





%









0.80





%









0.66





%









0.77





%









0.56





%









Return on average equity (annualized)









6.13





%









6.77





%









5.77





%









6.44





%









5.01





%









Efficiency ratio









62.08





%









65.49





%









67.97





%









63.72





%









71.17





%









Loan to deposit ratio









85.91





%









83.64





%









84.03





%









85.91





%









84.03





%









Number of full time equivalent employees









3,665













3,457













3,399













3,665













3,399













Number of locations









247













227













231













247













231













Number of ATMs









300













286













286













300













286

















































































KALISPELL, Mont., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the $44.7 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39. The current quarter included $3.2 million in acquisition-related expenses and $16.7 million of credit loss expense from the acquisition of BOID. “We continue to be very pleased with the long-term positive momentum that we see in the results this quarter. Net interest income continues to grow, net interest margin growth was very strong and disciplined cost control was evident,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we had a busy quarter closing the Bank of Idaho transaction and also announcing the expansion of our southwest region with the planned acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust in Texas.”





On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion, the BOID operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.





The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:













BOID











(Dollars in thousands)







April 30,





2025









Total assets





$





1,369,764









Cash and cash equivalents









26,127









Debt securities









139,974









Loans receivable









1,075,232









Non-interest bearing deposits









271,385









Interest bearing deposits









806,992









Borrowings and subordinated debt









71,932









Core deposit intangible









19,758









Goodwill









75,207

























On June 24, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty, a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas. As of June 30, 2025, Guaranty had total assets of $3.1 billion, total gross loans of $2.1 billion and total deposits of $2.7 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, Guaranty will operate as a new banking division under the name “Guaranty Bank & Trust, Division of Glacier Bank,” representing the Company’s 18th separate bank division. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, approval of Guaranty’s shareholders and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.







Asset Summary















































$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Cash and cash equivalents





$





915,507













981,485













848,408













800,779













(65,978





)









67,099













114,728













Debt securities, available-for-sale









4,024,980













4,172,312













4,245,205













4,499,541













(147,332





)









(220,225





)









(474,561





)









Debt securities, held-to-maturity









3,206,133













3,261,575













3,294,847













3,400,403













(55,442





)









(88,714





)









(194,270





)









Total debt securities









7,231,113













7,433,887













7,540,052













7,899,944













(202,774





)









(308,939





)









(668,831





)









Loans receivable





























































Residential real estate









1,931,554













1,850,079













1,858,929













1,771,528













81,475













72,625













160,026













Commercial real estate









11,935,109













10,952,809













10,963,713













10,713,964













982,300













971,396













1,221,145













Other commercial









3,303,889













3,121,477













3,119,535













3,066,028













182,412













184,354













237,861













Home equity









975,429













920,132













930,994













905,884













55,297













44,435













69,545













Other consumer









386,759













374,021













388,678













394,587













12,738













(1,919





)









(7,828





)









Loans receivable









18,532,740













17,218,518













17,261,849













16,851,991













1,314,222













1,270,891













1,680,749













Allowance for credit losses









(226,799





)









(210,400





)









(206,041





)









(200,955





)









(16,399





)









(20,758





)









(25,844





)









Loans receivable, net









18,305,941













17,008,118













17,055,808













16,651,036













1,297,823













1,250,133













1,654,905













Other assets









2,557,546













2,435,389













2,458,719













2,453,581













122,157













98,827













103,965













Total assets





$





29,010,107













27,858,879













27,902,987













27,805,340













1,151,228













1,107,120













1,204,767





















The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $916 million at June 30, 2025 which was a decrease of $66 million over the prior quarter and an increase of $115 million over the prior year second quarter. Total debt securities of $7.231 billion at June 30, 2025 decreased $203 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $669 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 25 percent of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to 27 percent at March 31, 2025 and 28 percent at June 30, 2024.





The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.681 billion, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase during the current quarter was commercial real estate which increased $250 million, or 2 percent over the prior quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition and the Rocky Mountain Bank (“RMB”) acquisition on July 19, 2024, the loan portfolio organically increased $334 million, or 2 percent, since the prior year second quarter. Excluding the acquisitions, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $368 million, or 3 percent over the prior quarter.







Credit Quality Summary















At or for the Six Months ended









At or for the Three Months ended









At or for the Year ended









At or for the Six Months ended











(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Allowance for credit losses





































Balance at beginning of period





$





206,041













206,041













192,757













192,757













Acquisitions









35













—













3













3













Provision for credit losses









24,163













6,154













27,179













14,157













Charge-offs









(7,236





)









(3,897





)









(18,626





)









(8,430





)









Recoveries









3,796













2,102













4,728













2,468













Balance at end of period





$





226,799













210,400













206,041













200,955













Provision for credit losses





































Loan portfolio





$





24,163













6,154













27,179













14,157













Unfunded loan commitments









3,918













1,660













1,127













(2,390





)









Total provision for credit losses





$





28,081













7,814













28,306













11,767













Other real estate owned





$





1,737













1,085













1,085













432













Other foreclosed assets









142













68













79













198













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due









11,371













5,289













6,177













4,692













Non-accrual loans









35,356













32,896













20,445













12,686













Total non-performing assets





$





48,606













39,338













27,786













18,008













Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets









0.17





%









0.14





%









0.10





%









0.06





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans









485





%









551





%









774





%









1,116





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans









1.22





%









1.22





%









1.19





%









1.19





%









Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans









0.02





%









0.01





%









0.08





%









0.04





%









Accruing loans 30-89 days past due





$





54,403













46,458













32,228













49,678













U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets





$





2,651













685













748













1,228





















Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2025 was 0.17 percent compared to 0.14 percent in the prior quarter and 0.06 percent in the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets of $48.6 million at June 30, 2025 increased $9.3 million, or 24 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $30.6 million, or 170 percent, over the prior year second quarter.





Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2025 were 0.28 percent compared to 0.27 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.29 percent for the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $54.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $7.9 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4.7 million from prior year second quarter.





The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $20.3 million included $14.6 million of credit loss expense on loans and $2.1 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition of BOID. Excluding the acquisition of BOID, the current quarter credit loss expense was $3.6 million, including $3.4 million of credit loss expense on loans and $159 thousand of credit loss expense on unfunded commitments.





The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at June 30, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.







Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio













(Dollars in thousands)







Provision for Credit Losses Loans









Net Charge-Offs









ACL





as a Percent





of Loans









Accruing





Loans 30-89





Days Past Due





as a Percent of





Loans









Non-Performing





Assets to





Total Subsidiary





Assets









Second quarter 2025





$





18,009









$





1,645









1.22





%









0.29





%









0.17





%









First quarter 2025









6,154













1,795









1.22





%









0.27





%









0.14





%









Fourth quarter 2024









6,041













5,170









1.19





%









0.19





%









0.10





%









Third quarter 2024









6,981













2,766









1.19





%









0.33





%









0.10





%









Second quarter 2024









5,066













2,890









1.19





%









0.29





%









0.06





%









First quarter 2024









9,091













3,072









1.19





%









0.37





%









0.09





%









Fourth quarter 2023









4,181













3,695









1.19





%









0.31





%









0.09





%









Third quarter 2023









5,095













2,209









1.19





%









0.09





%









0.15





%

















Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.6 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year second quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.5 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $111 thousand of net loan charge-offs.





Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.







Liability Summary















































$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Deposits





























































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





6,593,728









6,100,548









6,136,709









6,093,430









493,180













457,019













500,298













NOW and DDA accounts









5,747,388









5,676,177









5,543,512









5,219,838









71,211













203,876













527,550













Savings accounts









2,956,387









2,896,378









2,845,124









2,862,034









60,009













111,263













94,353













Money market deposit accounts









3,089,115









2,816,874









2,878,213









2,858,850









272,241













210,902













230,265













Certificate accounts









3,238,576









3,140,333









3,139,821









3,064,613









98,243













98,755













173,963













Core deposits, total









21,625,194









20,630,310









20,543,379









20,098,765









994,884













1,081,815













1,526,429













Wholesale deposits









3,308









3,740









3,615









2,994









(432





)









(307





)









314













Deposits, total









21,628,502









20,634,050









20,546,994









20,101,759









994,452













1,081,508













1,526,743













Repurchase agreements









1,976,228









1,849,070









1,777,475









1,629,504









127,158













198,753













346,724













Deposits and repurchase agreements, total









23,604,730









22,483,120









22,324,469









21,731,263









1,121,610













1,280,261













1,873,467













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









1,255,088









1,520,000









1,800,000









2,350,000









(264,912





)









(544,912





)









(1,094,912





)









Other borrowed funds









81,771









82,443









83,341









88,149









(672





)









(1,570





)









(6,378





)









Subordinated debentures









157,127









133,145









133,105









133,024









23,982













24,022













24,103













Other liabilities









374,003









352,563









338,218









365,459









21,440













35,785













8,544













Total liabilities





$





25,472,719









24,571,271









24,679,133









24,667,895









901,448













793,586













804,824





















Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter. Total repurchase agreements of $1.976 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $127 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $347 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $394 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at each of June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.





Subordinated debentures of $157 million, increased $24.0 million, or 18 percent, during the current quarter as a result of the acquisition of BOID. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $1.255 billion decreased $265 million, or 17 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.095 billion, or 47 percent, from the prior year second quarter.







Stockholders’ Equity Summary















































$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Common equity





$





3,776,043













3,550,719













3,533,150













3,492,096













225,324













242,893













283,947













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(238,655





)









(263,111





)









(309,296





)









(354,651





)









24,456













70,641













115,996













Total stockholders’ equity









3,537,388













3,287,608













3,223,854













3,137,445













249,780













313,534













399,943













Goodwill and intangibles, net









(1,191,474





)









(1,099,229





)









(1,102,500





)









(1,066,790





)









(92,245





)









(88,974





)









(124,684





)









Tangible stockholders’ equity





$





2,345,914













2,188,379













2,121,354













2,070,655













157,535













224,560













275,259













Stockholders’ equity to total assets









12.19





%









11.80





%









11.55





%









11.28





%













































Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets









8.43





%









8.18





%









7.92





%









7.74





%













































Book value per common share





$





29.84













28.96













28.43













27.67













0.88













1.41













2.17













Tangible book value per common share





$





19.79













19.28













18.71













18.26













0.51













1.08













1.53









































































































Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.346 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $158 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to $205 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of BOID. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the BOID acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $19.79 at the current quarter end increased $0.51 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.53 per share, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.







Cash Dividends







On June 24, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable July 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 161st consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.











Operating Results for Three Months Ended





June 30, 2025













Compared to





March 31, 2025





, and





June 30, 2024





















Income Summary















Three Months ended









$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2025









Jun 30,





2024









Net interest income













































Interest income





$





308,115













289,925













273,834













18,190













34,281













Interest expense









100,499













99,946













107,356













553













(6,857





)









Total net interest income









207,616













189,979













166,478













17,637













41,138













Non-interest income













































Service charges and other fees









20,405













18,818













19,422













1,587













983













Miscellaneous loan fees and charges









5,067













4,664













4,821













403













246













Gain on sale of loans









4,273













4,311













4,669













(38





)









(396





)









Loss on sale of securities









—













—













(12





)









—













12













Other income









3,199













4,849













3,304













(1,650





)









(105





)









Total non-interest income









32,944













32,642













32,204













302













740













Total income





$





240,560













222,621













198,682













17,939













41,878













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)









3.21





%









3.04





%









2.68





%



































Net Interest Income







Net interest income of $208 million for the current quarter increased $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and increased $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $308 million increased $18.2 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $34.3 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year second quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.





The current quarter interest expense of $100 million increased $553 thousand or 55 basis points, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to an increase in average deposit balances. The current quarter interest expense decreased $6.9 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for both the current and prior quarters compared to 1.36 percent in the prior year second quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 17 basis points from the prior year second quarter.





The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 3 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.18 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.99 percent in the prior quarter and 2.63 in the prior year second quarter. “Growth in the loan portfolio at higher yields, along with stable deposit costs and the reduction in higher cost FHLB borrowings contributed to the 17 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.







Non-interest Income







Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.9 million, which was an increase of $302 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $740 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Service charges and other fees of $20.4 million for the current quarter increased $1.6 million, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $983 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.3 million for the current quarter decreased $38 thousand, or 88 basis points, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $396 thousand, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Other income of $3.2 million decreased $1.7 million, or 34 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the prior quarter.







Non-interest Expense Summary















Three Months ended









$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2025









Jun 30,





2024









Compensation and employee benefits





$





94,355









91,443









84,434









2,912













9,921













Occupancy and equipment









12,558









12,294









11,594









264













964













Advertising and promotions









4,394









4,144









4,362









250













32













Data processing









9,883









9,138









9,387









745













496













Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets









26









63









149









(37





)









(123





)









Regulatory assessments and insurance









5,847









5,534









5,393









313













454













Intangibles amortization









3,624









3,270









3,017









354













607













Other expenses









24,432









25,432









22,616









(1,000





)









1,816













Total non-interest expense





$





155,119









151,318









140,952









3,801













14,167





















Total non-interest expense of $155 million for the current quarter increased $3.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $14.2 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $94.4 million increased by $2.9 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to increased costs from the acquisition. Compensation and employee benefits increased $9.9 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from current and prior year acquisitions.





Other expenses of $24.4 million decreased $1.0 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Acquisition-related expense was $3.2 million in the current quarter compared to $587 thousand in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the prior year second quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $1.6 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility compared to a $1.2 million gain in the prior quarter and a $2.0 million gain in the prior year second quarter.







Federal and State Income Tax Expense







Tax expense during the second quarter of 2025 was $12.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 39 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $2.9 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 19.0 percent compared to 14.0 percent in the prior quarter and 17.5 percent in the prior year second quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was the result of a combination of lower federal income tax credits and an increase in income before income tax expense in the current quarter.







Efficiency Ratio







The efficiency ratio was 62.08 percent in the current quarter compared to 65.49 percent in the prior quarter and 67.97 percent in the prior year second quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter and the prior year second quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.











Operating Results for





Six Months





Ended





June 30, 2025









Compared to





June 30, 2024





















Income Summary















Six Months ended



















(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024









$ Change









% Change









Net interest income





































Interest income





$





598,040













$





553,236













$





44,804













8





%









Interest expense









200,445

















220,278

















(19,833





)









(9)





%









Total net interest income









397,595

















332,958

















64,637













19





%









Non-interest income





































Service charges and other fees









39,223

















37,985

















1,238













3





%









Miscellaneous loan fees and charges









9,731

















9,183

















548













6





%









Gain on sale of loans









8,584

















8,031

















553













7





%









Gain on sale of securities









—

















4

















(4





)









(100)





%









Other income









8,048

















6,990

















1,058













15





%









Total non-interest income









65,586

















62,193

















3,393













5





%









Total Income





$





463,181













$





395,151













$





68,030













17





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)









3.12





%













2.64





%



































Net Interest Income







Net-interest income of $398 million for the first half of 2025 increased $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $598 million for the first half of 2025 increased $44.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.82 percent during the first half of 2025, an increase of 30 basis points from the prior year first half loan yield of 5.52 percent.





Interest expense of $200 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $19.8 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for the first half of 2025, which was a decrease of 10 basis points over the first half of the prior year core deposit costs of 1.35 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first half of 2025 was 1.65 percent, which was a decrease of 17 basis points over the first half of the prior year funding cost of 1.82 percent.





The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, a 48 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.64 percent for the first half of the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.08 percent in the first half of the current year compared to 2.60 percent in the prior year first half. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.







Non-interest Income







Non-interest income of $65.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased $3.4 million, or 5 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $39.2 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.2 million, or 3 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $8.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased by $553 thousand, or 7 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Other income of $8.0 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.1 million over the prior year first half and was primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the current year.











Non-interest Expense Summary















Six Months ended



























(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024









$ Change









% Change









Compensation and employee benefits





$





185,798









$





170,223









$





15,575













9





%









Occupancy and equipment









24,852













23,477













1,375













6





%









Advertising and promotions









8,538













8,345













193













2





%









Data processing









19,021













18,546













475













3





%









Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets









89













174













(85





)









(49)





%









Regulatory assessments and insurance









11,381













13,154













(1,773





)









(13)





%









Core deposit intangibles amortization









6,894













5,777













1,117













19





%









Other expenses









49,864













53,099













(3,235





)









(6)





%









Total non-interest expense





$





306,437









$





292,795









$





13,642













5





%

















Total non-interest expense of $306 million for the first half of 2025 increased $13.6 million, or 5 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $186 million in the first half of 2025 increased $15.6 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $11.4 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $1.8 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year first half primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $49.9 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $3.2 million, or 6 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by a decrease of $3.7 million of acquisition-related expenses.







Provision for Credit Losses







The provision for credit loss expense was $28.1 million for the first half of 2025, an increase of $16.3 million, or 139 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of BOID and included in the prior year was $5.3 million from the acquisition of Wheatland Bank. Net charge-offs for the first half of 2025 were $3.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the first half of 2024.







Federal and State Income Tax Expense







Tax expense of $21.3 million for the first half of 2025 increased $8.1 million, or 61 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2025 was 16.6 percent compared to 14.6 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.







Efficiency Ratio







The efficiency ratio was 63.72 percent for the first half of 2025 compared to 71.17 percent for the same period of 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:







risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;



changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;



legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;



risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;



risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;



risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate pending or future acquisitions;



costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or recently completed acquisitions;



impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;



reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;



deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;



changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;



risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;



risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;



material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;



risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;



success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and



effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.











The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.







Conference Call Information







A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 25, 2025. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI39099c48cd94493cadee5c8f4fe748e5. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zusost57.







About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.







Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).









CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO









(406) 751-4722









Ron J. Copher, CFO









(406) 751-7706























Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024











Assets







































Cash on hand and in banks





$





375,398













322,253













268,746













271,107













Interest bearing cash deposits









540,109













659,232













579,662













529,672













Cash and cash equivalents









915,507













981,485













848,408













800,779













Debt securities, available-for-sale









4,024,980













4,172,312













4,245,205













4,499,541













Debt securities, held-to-maturity









3,206,133













3,261,575













3,294,847













3,400,403













Total debt securities









7,231,113













7,433,887













7,540,052













7,899,944













Loans held for sale, at fair value









47,738













40,523













33,060













39,745













Loans receivable









18,532,740













17,218,518













17,261,849













16,851,991













Allowance for credit losses









(226,799





)









(210,400





)









(206,041





)









(200,955





)









Loans receivable, net









18,305,941













17,008,118













17,055,808













16,651,036













Premises and equipment, net









426,801













411,095













411,968













391,266













Right-of-use assets, net









56,525













54,441













56,252













60,249













Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets









1,879













1,153













1,164













630













Accrued interest receivable









108,286













103,992













99,262













102,279













Deferred tax asset









114,528













122,942













138,955













155,834













Intangibles, net









64,949













47,911













51,182













43,028













Goodwill









1,126,525













1,051,318













1,051,318













1,023,762













Non-marketable equity securities









76,990













88,134













99,669













121,810













Bank-owned life insurance









191,623













191,044













189,849













187,793













Other assets









341,702













322,836













326,040













327,185













Total assets





$





29,010,107













27,858,879













27,902,987













27,805,340















Liabilities







































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





6,593,728













6,100,548













6,136,709













6,093,430













Interest bearing deposits









15,034,774













14,533,502













14,410,285













14,008,329













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









1,976,228













1,849,070













1,777,475













1,629,504













FHLB advances









1,255,088













1,520,000













1,800,000













2,350,000













Other borrowed funds









62,366













62,216













62,062













64,702













Finance lease liabilities









19,405













20,227













21,279













23,447













Subordinated debentures









157,127













133,145













133,105













133,024













Accrued interest payable









27,973













30,231













33,626













31,000













Operating lease liabilities









42,274













39,244













39,902













41,421













Other liabilities









303,756













283,088













264,690













293,038













Total liabilities









25,472,719













24,571,271













24,679,133













24,667,895















Commitments and Contingent Liabilities











—













—













—













—















Stockholders’ Equity







































Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding









—













—













—













—













Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized









1,186













1,135













1,134













1,134













Paid-in capital









2,661,018













2,449,311













2,448,758













2,445,479













Retained earnings - substantially restricted









1,113,839













1,100,273













1,083,258













1,045,483













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(238,655





)









(263,111





)









(309,296





)









(354,651





)









Total stockholders’ equity









3,537,388













3,287,608













3,223,854













3,137,445













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





29,010,107













27,858,879













27,902,987













27,805,340



























Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations























Three Months ended









Six Months ended











(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Jun 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2024











Interest Income















































Investment securities





$





44,148









45,646









42,165













89,794









98,383









Residential real estate loans









25,361









24,275









21,754













49,636









42,518









Commercial loans









214,816









197,388









188,326













412,204









369,798









Consumer and other loans









23,790









22,616









21,589













46,406









42,537









Total interest income









308,115









289,925









273,834













598,040









553,236











Interest Expense















































Deposits









65,569









62,865









67,852













128,434









135,048









Securities sold under agreements to





repurchase









14,109









13,733









13,566













27,842









26,164









Federal Home Loan Bank advances









17,806









20,719









24,179













38,525









28,428









FRB Bank Term Funding









—









—









—













—









27,097









Other borrowed funds









400









402









353













802









697









Subordinated debentures









2,615









2,227









1,406













4,842









2,844









Total interest expense









100,499









99,946









107,356













200,445









220,278











Net Interest Income











207,616









189,979









166,478













397,595









332,958









Provision for credit losses









20,267









7,814









3,518













28,081









11,767









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









187,349









182,165









162,960













369,514









321,191











Non-Interest Income















































Service charges and other fees









20,405









18,818









19,422













39,223









37,985









Miscellaneous loan fees and charges









5,067









4,664









4,821













9,731









9,183









Gain on sale of loans









4,273









4,311









4,669













8,584









8,031









(Loss) gain on sale of securities









—









—









(12





)









—









4









Other income









3,199









4,849









3,304













8,048









6,990









Total non-interest income









32,944









32,642









32,204













65,586









62,193











Non-Interest Expense















































Compensation and employee benefits









94,355









91,443









84,434













185,798









170,223









Occupancy and equipment









12,558









12,294









11,594













24,852









23,477









Advertising and promotions









4,394









4,144









4,362













8,538









8,345









Data processing









9,883









9,138









9,387













19,021









18,546









Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets









26









63









149













89









174









Regulatory assessments and insurance









5,847









5,534









5,393













11,381









13,154









Intangibles amortization









3,624









3,270









3,017













6,894









5,777









Other expenses









24,432









25,432









22,616













49,864









53,099









Total non-interest expense









155,119









151,318









140,952













306,437









292,795











Income Before Income Taxes











65,174









63,489









54,212













128,663









90,589









Federal and state income tax expense









12,393









8,921









9,504













21,314









13,254











Net Income







$





52,781









54,568









44,708













107,349









77,335























Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Average Balance Sheets























Three Months ended













June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025











(Dollars in thousands)







Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate











Assets























































Residential real estate loans





$





1,940,514









$





25,361









5.23





%









$





1,885,497









$





24,275









5.15





%









Commercial loans



1











14,884,885













216,385









5.83





%













14,091,210













198,921









5.73





%









Consumer and other loans









1,336,030













23,790









7.14





%













1,302,687













22,616









7.04





%









Total loans



2











18,161,429













265,536









5.86





%













17,279,394













245,812









5.77





%









Tax-exempt debt securities



3











1,594,895













13,999









3.51





%













1,604,851













13,936









3.47





%









Taxable debt securities



4, 5











6,645,312













32,045









1.93





%













6,946,562













33,598









1.93





%









Total earning assets









26,401,636













311,580









4.73





%













25,830,807













293,346









4.61





%









Goodwill and intangibles









1,153,466





























1,100,801

























Non-earning assets









918,007





























847,855

























Total assets





$





28,473,109

























$





27,779,463



























Liabilities























































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





6,256,245









$





—









—





%









$





5,989,490









$





—









—





%









NOW and DDA accounts









5,674,990













16,045









1.13





%













5,525,976













15,065









1.11





%









Savings accounts









2,904,389













5,402









0.75





%













2,861,675













5,159









0.73





%









Money market deposit accounts









3,000,487













15,389









2.06





%













2,849,470













13,526









1.93





%









Certificate accounts









3,211,418













28,667









3.58





%













3,152,198













29,075









3.74





%









Total core deposits









21,047,529













65,503









1.25





%













20,378,809













62,825









1.25





%









Wholesale deposits



6











5,618













66









4.67





%













3,600













40









4.53





%









Repurchase agreements









1,898,841













14,109









2.98





%













1,842,773













13,733









3.02





%









FHLB advances









1,494,781













17,806









4.71





%













1,744,000













20,719









4.75





%









Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds









231,902













3,015









5.21





%













216,073













2,629









4.94





%









Total funding liabilities









24,678,671













100,499









1.63





%













24,185,255













99,946









1.68





%









Other liabilities









338,289





























326,764

























Total liabilities









25,016,960





























24,512,019



























Stockholders’ Equity























































Stockholders’ equity









3,456,149





























3,267,444

























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





28,473,109

























$





27,779,463

























Net interest income (tax-equivalent)













$





211,081

























$





193,400

















Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)





















3.10





%

























2.93





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)





















3.21





%

























3.04





%









______________________________











1







Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.











2







Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.











3







Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.











4







Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $6.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $559.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.











5







Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.











6







Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.























Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Average Balance Sheets (continued)























Three Months ended













June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024











(Dollars in thousands)







Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate











Assets























































Residential real estate loans





$





1,940,514









$





25,361









5.23





%









$





1,796,787









$





21,754









4.84





%









Commercial loans



1











14,884,885













216,385









5.83





%













13,740,455













189,939









5.56





%









Consumer and other loans









1,336,030













23,790









7.14





%













1,290,587













21,589









6.73





%









Total loans



2











18,161,429













265,536









5.86





%













16,827,829













233,282









5.58





%









Tax-exempt debt securities



3











1,594,895













13,999









3.51





%













1,707,269













15,111









3.54





%









Taxable debt securities



4, 5











6,645,312













32,045









1.93





%













7,042,885













29,461









1.67





%









Total earning assets









26,401,636













311,580









4.73





%













25,577,983













277,854









4.37





%









Goodwill and intangibles









1,153,466





























1,068,250

























Non-earning assets









918,007





























754,491

























Total assets





$





28,473,109

























$





27,400,724



























Liabilities























































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





6,256,245









$





—









—





%









$





6,026,709









$





—









—





%









NOW and DDA accounts









5,674,990













16,045









1.13





%













5,221,883













15,728









1.21





%









Savings accounts









2,904,389













5,402









0.75





%













2,914,538













6,014









0.83





%









Money market deposit accounts









3,000,487













15,389









2.06





%













2,904,438













14,467









2.00





%









Certificate accounts









3,211,418













28,667









3.58





%













3,037,638













31,593









4.18





%









Total core deposits









21,047,529













65,503









1.25





%













20,105,206













67,802









1.36





%









Wholesale deposits



6











5,618













66









4.67





%













3,726













50









5.50





%









Repurchase agreements









1,898,841













14,109









2.98





%













1,597,887













13,566









3.41





%









FHLB advances









1,494,781













17,806









4.71





%













2,007,747













24,179









4.76





%









Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds









231,902













3,015









5.21





%













224,778













1,759









3.15





%









Total funding liabilities









24,678,671













100,499









1.63





%













23,939,344













107,356









1.80





%









Other liabilities









338,289





























344,105

























Total liabilities









25,016,960





























24,283,449



























Stockholders’ Equity























































Stockholders’ equity









3,456,149





























3,117,275

























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





28,473,109

























$





27,400,724

























Net interest income (tax-equivalent)













$





211,081

























$





170,498

















Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)





















3.10





%

























2.57





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)





















3.21





%

























2.68





%









______________________________











1







Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











2







Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.











3







Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











4







Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $1.9 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $143.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











5







Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $211 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











6







Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.























Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Average Balance Sheets (continued)























Six Months ended













June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024











(Dollars in thousands)







Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate











Assets























































Residential real estate loans





$





1,913,157









$





49,636









5.19





%









$





1,771,985









$





42,518









4.80





%









Commercial loans



1











14,490,240













415,306









5.78





%













13,626,941













372,984









5.50





%









Consumer and other loans









1,319,451













46,406









7.09





%













1,286,988













42,537









6.65





%









Total loans



2











17,722,848













511,348









5.82





%













16,685,914













458,039









5.52





%









Tax-exempt debt securities



3











1,599,845













27,935









3.49





%













1,713,819













30,268









3.53





%









Taxable debt securities



4, 5











6,795,105













65,643









1.93





%













7,609,930













72,938









1.92





%









Total earning assets









26,117,798













604,926









4.67





%













26,009,663













561,245









4.34





%









Goodwill and intangibles









1,127,279





























1,060,102

























Non-earning assets









883,125





























683,020

























Total assets





$





28,128,202

























$





27,752,785



























Liabilities























































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





6,123,604









$





—









—





%









$





5,996,627









$





—









—





%









NOW and DDA accounts









5,600,895













31,110









1.12





%













5,248,793













31,646









1.21





%









Savings accounts









2,883,150













10,561









0.74





%













2,907,594













11,669









0.81





%









Money market deposit accounts









2,925,396













28,915









1.99





%













2,926,366













28,860









1.98





%









Certificate accounts









3,181,971













57,742









3.66





%













3,019,176













62,768









4.18





%









Total core deposits









20,715,016













128,328









1.25





%













20,098,556













134,943









1.35





%









Wholesale deposits



6











4,615













106









4.62





%













3,846













105









5.50





%









Repurchase agreements









1,870,962













27,842









3.00





%













1,555,642













26,164









3.38





%









FHLB advances









1,618,702













38,525









4.73





%













1,179,251













28,428









4.77





%









FRB Bank Term Funding









—













—









—





%













1,241,538













27,097









4.39





%









Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds









224,031













5,644









5.08





%













221,525













3,541









3.21





%









Total funding liabilities









24,433,326













200,445









1.65





%













24,300,358













220,278









1.82





%









Other liabilities









332,558





























350,329

























Total liabilities









24,765,884





























24,650,687



























Stockholders’ Equity























































Stockholders’ equity









3,362,318





























3,102,098

























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





28,128,202

























$





27,752,785

























Net interest income (tax-equivalent)













$





404,481

























$





340,967

















Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)





















3.02





%

























2.52





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)





















3.12





%

























2.64





%









______________________________











1







Includes tax effect of $3.1 million and $3.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











2







Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.











3







Includes tax effect of $3.5 million and $4.4 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











4







Includes interest income of $11.0 million and $17.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $496.2 million and $631.7 million for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











5







Includes tax effect of $301 thousand and $426 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











6







Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.























Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification























Loans Receivable, by Loan Type









% Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Custom and owner occupied construction





$





254,790













$





233,584













$





242,844













9





%









5





%









Pre-sold and spec construction









208,106

















200,921

















191,926













4





%









8





%











Total residential construction













462,896





















434,505





















434,770

















7









%













6









%











Land development









176,925

















177,448

















197,369













—





%









(10)





%









Consumer land or lots









229,823

















197,553

















187,024













16





%









23





%









Unimproved land









127,550

















115,528

















113,532













10





%









12





%









Developed lots for operative builders









73,053

















64,782

















61,661













13





%









18





%









Commercial lots









175,929

















95,574

















99,243













84





%









77





%









Other construction









753,056

















714,151

















693,461













5





%









9





%











Total land, lot, and other construction













1,536,336





















1,365,036





















1,352,290

















13









%













14









%











Owner occupied









3,529,536

















3,182,589

















3,197,138













11





%









10





%









Non-owner occupied









4,283,986

















4,054,107

















4,053,996













6





%









6





%











Total commercial real estate













7,813,522





















7,236,696





















7,251,134

















8









%













8









%













Commercial and industrial













1,545,498





















1,392,365





















1,395,997

















11









%













11









%













Agriculture













1,167,611





















1,016,081





















1,024,520

















15









%













14









%











First lien









2,590,433

















2,499,494

















2,481,918













4





%









4





%









Junior lien









80,170

















85,343

















76,303













(6)





%









5





%











Total 1-4 family













2,670,603





















2,584,837





















2,558,221

















3









%













4









%













Multifamily residential













975,785





















874,071





















895,242

















12









%













9









%











Home equity lines of credit









1,048,595

















989,043

















1,005,783













6





%









4





%









Other consumer









197,744

















188,388

















209,457













5





%









(6)





%











Total consumer













1,246,339





















1,177,431





















1,215,240

















6









%













3









%













States and political subdivisions













973,145





















1,001,058





















983,601

















(3)









%













(1)









%













Other













188,743





















176,961





















183,894

















7









%













3









%











Total loans receivable, including





loans held for sale









18,580,478

















17,259,041

















17,294,909













8





%









7





%











Less loans held for sale







1















(47,738









)

















(40,523









)

















(33,060









)













18









%













44









%











Total loans receivable





$





18,532,740













$





17,218,518













$





17,261,849













8





%









7





%









______________________________











1







Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.



















Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification































Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type









Non-





Accrual





Loans









Accruing





Loans 90





Days





or More Past





Due









Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets











(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2025









Jun 30,





2025









Custom and owner occupied construction





$





235









194









198









206









189









46









—









Pre-sold and spec construction









2,806









2,896









2,132









2,908









2,043









763









—











Total residential construction













3,041













3,090













2,330













3,114













2,232













809













—











Land development









885









935









966









—









875









10









—









Consumer land or lots









460









173









78









429









164









296









—









Developed lots for operative builders









531









531









531









608









—









531









—









Commercial lots









47









47









47









47









—









47









—









Other construction









—









—









—









25









—









—









—











Total land, lot and other construction













1,923













1,686













1,622













1,109













1,039













884













—











Owner occupied









4,412









3,601









2,979









1,992









4,407









5









—









Non-owner occupied









1,206









2,235









2,235









257









—









—









1,206











Total commercial real estate













5,618













5,836













5,214













2,249













4,407













5













1,206













Commercial and Industrial













14,764













12,367













2,069













2,044













13,452













1,243













69













Agriculture













6,603













2,382













2,335













2,442













2,141













4,462













—











First lien









10,549









8,752









9,053









2,923









7,856









2,162









531









Junior lien









533









296









315









492









293









240









—











Total 1-4 family













11,082













9,048













9,368













3,415













8,149













2,402













531













Multifamily residential













398













400













389













385













398













—













—











Home equity lines of credit









4,016









3,479









3,465









2,145









2,834









1,182









—









Other consumer









921









1,003









955









1,089









704









144









73











Total consumer













4,937













4,482













4,420













3,234













3,538













1,326













73













Other













240













47













39













16













—













240













—











Total





$





48,606









39,338









27,786









18,008









35,356









11,371









1,879























Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)























Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type









% Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Jun 30,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Jun 30,





2024









Custom and owner occupied construction





$





385









$





786









$





969









$





1,323









(51)





%









(60)





%









(71)





%









Pre-sold and spec construction









—













—













564













816









n/m









(100)





%









(100)





%











Total residential construction













385

















786

















1,533

















2,139













(51)









%













(75)









%













(82)









%











Land development









170













—













1,450













—









n/m









(88)





%









n/m









Consumer land or lots









1,210













1,026













402













411









18





%









201





%









194





%









Unimproved land









75













32













36













158









134





%









108





%









(53)





%









Developed lots for operative builders









—













—













214













—









n/m









(100)





%









n/m









Commercial lots









—













189













—













21









(100)





%









n/m









(100)





%









Other construction









7,840













—













—













—









n/m









n/m









n/m











Total land, lot and other construction













9,295

















1,247

















2,102

















590













645









%













342









%













1,475









%











Owner occupied









3,903













3,786













2,867













4,326









3





%









36





%









(10)





%









Non-owner occupied









13,806













346













5,037













8,119









3,890





%









174





%









70





%











Total commercial real estate













17,709

















4,132

















7,904

















12,445













329









%













124









%













42









%













Commercial and industrial













6,711

















5,358

















6,194

















17,591













25









%













8









%













(62)









%













Agriculture













8,243

















5,731

















744

















5,288













44









%













1,008









%













56









%











First lien









3,583













14,826













6,326













2,637









(76)





%









(43)





%









36





%









Junior lien









—













1,023













214













17









(100)





%









(100)





%









(100)





%











Total 1-4 family













3,583

















15,849

















6,540

















2,654













(77)









%













(45)









%













35









%











Home equity lines of credit









5,482













6,993













3,731













5,432









(22)





%









47





%









1





%









Other consumer









1,615













1,824













1,775













2,192









(11)





%









(9)





%









(26)





%











Total consumer













7,097

















8,817

















5,506

















7,624













(20)









%













29









%













(7)









%













States and political subdivisions













—

















3,220

















—

















—













(100)









%













n/m













n/m













Other













1,380

















1,318

















1,705

















1,347













5









%













(19)









%













2









%











Total





$





54,403









$





46,458









$





32,228









$





49,678









17





%









69





%









10





%









______________________________







n/m - not measurable











