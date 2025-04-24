Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Earnings Dip from Previous Quarter but Rise Year-Over-Year

Stocks
Glacier Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $54.6 million, a 12% decrease from Q4 2024 but up 67% year-over-year.

In the first quarter of 2025, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $54.6 million, down 12% from the previous quarter but up 67% from the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.48, reflecting an 11% decline from the prior quarter but a 66% increase from the previous year. The net interest margin rose to 3.04%, up from 2.97% in the last quarter, indicating improved loan yields. Total deposits increased by $87.1 million during the quarter, though organic deposits decreased year-over-year by $190 million. The company announced a dividend of $0.33 per share and finalized its plans to acquire Bank of Idaho Holding Co. for $1.3 billion in assets, marking its 12th acquisition in the past decade. However, non-performing assets rose to $39.3 million, reflecting a significant increase from the previous quarter and year.

Potential Positives

  • Net income of $54.6 million represents a significant increase of 67% compared to the same quarter last year, showcasing strong year-over-year growth.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, marking the 160th consecutive quarterly dividend and indicating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Total deposits increased by $87.1 million during the quarter, reflecting strong customer confidence and stability in the deposit base.
  • The company announced the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., which expands its regional footprint and continues its growth strategy through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income declined by 12 percent from the prior quarter, indicating potential weaknesses in operational performance.
  • Diluted earnings per share dropped 11 percent from the previous quarter, signaling decreased profitability.
  • Non-performing assets increased by 42 percent from the prior quarter, raising concerns about credit quality and potential future losses.

FAQ

What were Glacier Bancorp's diluted earnings per share for Q1 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for Q1 2025 was $0.48, down 11% from the prior quarter.

How did net income change in the first quarter of 2025?

Net income for Q1 2025 was $54.6 million, a decrease of 12% from the prior quarter.

What is the current loan yield reported by Glacier Bancorp?

The current loan yield for Glacier Bancorp is 5.77%, an increase from the previous quarter.

How much did Glacier Bancorp declare for its quarterly dividend?

Glacier Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share for Q1 2025.

What was the total amount of deposits reported as of March 31, 2025?

Total deposits amounted to $20.634 billion, reflecting an increase of 2% annualized for the quarter.

Full Release



1st Quarter 2025 Highlights:




  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.48 per share, a decrease of 11 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54 per share and an increase of 66 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.29 per share.


  • Net income was $54.6 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $61.8 million and an increase of $21.9 million, or 67 percent, from the prior year first quarter net income of $32.6 million.


  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.04 percent, an increase of 7 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and an increase of 45 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 2.59 percent.


  • Total deposits of $20.634 billion increased $87.1 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.


  • The loan yield of 5.77 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent and increased 31 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.46 percent.


  • The total earning asset yield of 4.61 percent in the current quarter increased 4 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.57 percent and increased 30 basis points from the prior year first quarter earning asset yield of 4.31 percent.


  • The total core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.25 percent in the current quarter decreased 4 basis point from the prior quarter total core deposit cost of 1.29 percent.


  • The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.68 percent in the current quarter decreased 3 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.71 percent.


  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 160 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.






  • The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”) which had total assets of $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. This will be the Company’s 26th bank acquisition since 2000 and its 12th announced transaction in the past 10 years.






Financial Summary
At or for the Three Months ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Operating results





Net income
$
54,568


61,754


32,627

Basic earnings per share
$
0.48


0.54


0.29

Diluted earnings per share
$
0.48


0.54


0.29

Dividends declared per share
$
0.33


0.33


0.33

Market value per share





Closing
$
44.22


50.22


40.28

High
$
52.81


60.67


42.75

Low
$
43.18


43.70


34.74

Selected ratios and other data





Number of common stock shares outstanding

113,517,944


113,401,955


113,388,590

Average outstanding shares - basic

113,451,199


113,398,213


112,492,142

Average outstanding shares - diluted

113,546,365


113,541,026


112,554,402

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.80
%

0.87
%

0.47
%

Return on average equity (annualized)

6.77
%

7.62
%

4.25
%

Efficiency ratio

65.49
%

60.50
%

74.41
%

Loan to deposit ratio

83.64
%

84.17
%

82.04
%

Number of full time equivalent employees

3,457


3,441


3,438

Number of locations

227


227


232

Number of ATMs

286


284


285












KALISPELL, Mont., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $54.6 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 12 percent from the prior quarter net income of $61.8 million and an increase of $21.9 million, or 67 percent, from the $32.6 million of net income for the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.48 per share, a decrease of 11 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54 per share and an increase of 65 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.29. “We are very pleased with the long-term positive trends we see in our Company. Deposit costs are decreasing, loan yields are increasing, and margin continues to grow,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainty about the economy persists, we remain optimistic about our customers’ ability to quickly adapt to a changing environment.”



On January 13, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire BOID with 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. As of March 31, 2025, BOID had total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of $1.1 billion and total deposits of $1.1 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, the BOID operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. The acquisition has received all required regulatory approvals and is scheduled to close on April 30, 2025, subject to satisfaction of the remaining conditions set forth in the merger agreement and the approval by the BOID shareholders.




Asset Summary






$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Cash and cash equivalents
$
981,485


848,408


788,660


133,077


192,825

Debt securities, available-for-sale

4,172,312


4,245,205


4,629,073


(72,893
)

(456,761
)

Debt securities, held-to-maturity

3,261,575


3,294,847


3,451,583


(33,272
)

(190,008
)

Total debt securities

7,433,887


7,540,052


8,080,656


(106,165
)

(646,769
)

Loans receivable









Residential real estate

1,850,079


1,858,929


1,752,514


(8,850
)

97,565

Commercial real estate

10,952,809


10,963,713


10,672,269


(10,904
)

280,540

Other commercial

3,121,477


3,119,535


3,030,608


1,942


90,869

Home equity

920,132


930,994


883,062


(10,862
)

37,070

Other consumer

374,021


388,678


394,049


(14,657
)

(20,028
)

Loans receivable

17,218,518


17,261,849


16,732,502


(43,331
)

486,016

Allowance for credit losses

(210,400
)

(206,041
)

(198,779
)

(4,359
)

(11,621
)

Loans receivable, net

17,008,118


17,055,808


16,533,723


(47,690
)

474,395

Other assets

2,435,389


2,458,719


2,419,131


(23,330
)

16,258

Total assets
$
27,858,879


27,902,987


27,822,170


(44,108
)

36,709


















The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $981 million at March 31, 2025 which was an increase of $133 million over the prior quarter and an increase of $193 million over the prior year first quarter. Total debt securities of $7.434 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $106 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $647 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Debt securities represented 27 percent of total assets at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 compared to 29 percent at March 31, 2024.



The loan portfolio of $17.219 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $43 million, or 25 basis points, during the current quarter and increased $486 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding the Rocky Mountain Bank (“RMB”) acquisition on July 19, 2024, the loan portfolio organically increased $214 million, or 1 percent, since the prior year first quarter. Excluding the RMB acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $159 million, or 1 percent.




Credit Quality Summary
At or for the


Three Months ended

At or for the


Year ended

At or for the


Three Months ended


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Allowance for credit losses





Balance at beginning of period
$
206,041


192,757


192,757

Acquisitions





3


3

Provision for credit losses

6,154


27,179


9,091

Charge-offs

(3,897
)

(18,626
)

(4,295
)

Recoveries

2,102


4,728


1,223

Balance at end of period
$
210,400


206,041


198,779

Provision for credit losses





Loan portfolio
$
6,154


27,179


9,091

Unfunded loan commitments

1,660


1,127


(842
)

Total provision for credit losses
$
7,814


28,306


8,249

Other real estate owned
$
1,085


1,085


432

Other foreclosed assets

68


79


459

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

5,289


6,177


3,796

Non-accrual loans

32,896


20,445


20,738

Total non-performing assets
$
39,338


27,786


25,425

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets

0.14
%

0.10
%

0.09
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans

551
%

774
%

810
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans

1.22
%

1.19
%

1.19
%

Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans

0.01
%

0.08
%

0.02
%

Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$
46,458


32,228


62,423

U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
$
685


748


1,490












Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at March 31, 2025 was 0.14 percent compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.09 percent in the prior year first quarter. Non-performing assets of $39.3 million at March 31, 2025 increased $11.6 million, or 42 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $13.9 million, or 55 percent, over the prior year first quarter. The increase in the non-performing loans in the current quarter was primarily attributable to a single credit relationship.



Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2025 were 0.27 percent compared to 0.19 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.37 percent for the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $46.5 million at March 31, 2025 increased $14.2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $16.0 million from prior year first quarter.



The current quarter credit loss expense of $7.8 million included $6.2 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $1.7 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments.



The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2025 was 1.22 percent compared to 1.19 percent at year end and the prior year first quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.




Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio










































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)
Provision for


Credit Losses Loans

Net Charge-Offs

ACL


as a Percent


of Loans

Accruing


Loans 30-89


Days Past Due


as a Percent of


Loans

Non-Performing


Assets to


Total Subsidiary


Assets

First quarter 2025
$
6,154

$
1,795

1.22
%

0.27
%

0.14
%

Fourth quarter 2024

6,041


5,170

1.19
%

0.19
%

0.10
%

Third quarter 2024

6,981


2,766

1.19
%

0.33
%

0.10
%

Second quarter 2024

5,066


2,890

1.19
%

0.29
%

0.06
%

First quarter 2024

9,091


3,072

1.19
%

0.37
%

0.09
%

Fourth quarter 2023

4,181


3,695

1.19
%

0.31
%

0.09
%

Third quarter 2023

5,095


2,209

1.19
%

0.09
%

0.15
%

Second quarter 2023

5,254


2,473

1.19
%

0.16
%

0.12
%

















Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.8 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior quarter and $3.1 million for the prior year first quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.9 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $78 thousand of net loan recoveries.



Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.




Liability Summary






$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Deposits









Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,100,548

6,136,709

6,055,069

(36,161
)

45,479

NOW and DDA accounts

5,676,177

5,543,512

5,376,605

132,665


299,572

Savings accounts

2,896,378

2,845,124

2,949,908

51,254


(53,530
)

Money market deposit accounts

2,816,874

2,878,213

3,002,942

(61,339
)

(186,068
)

Certificate accounts

3,140,333

3,139,821

3,039,190

512


101,143

Core deposits, total

20,630,310

20,543,379

20,423,714

86,931


206,596

Wholesale deposits

3,740

3,615

3,809

125


(69
)

Deposits, total

20,634,050

20,546,994

20,427,523

87,056


206,527

Repurchase agreements

1,849,070

1,777,475

1,540,008

71,595


309,062

Deposits and repurchase agreements, total

22,483,120

22,324,469

21,967,531

158,651


515,589

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,520,000

1,800,000

2,140,157

(280,000
)

(620,157
)

Other borrowed funds

82,443

83,341

88,814

(898
)

(6,371
)

Subordinated debentures

133,145

133,105

132,984

40


161

Other liabilities

352,563

338,218

381,977

14,345


(29,414
)

Total liabilities
$
24,571,271

24,679,133

24,711,463

(107,862
)

(140,192
)















Total deposits of $20.634 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $87.1 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $207 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Total repurchase agreements of $1.849 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $71.6 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $309 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Total deposits organically decreased $190 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year first quarter and total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $115 million, or 52 basis points, from the prior year first quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $1.520 billion decreased $280 million, or 16 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $620 million, or 29 percent, from the prior year first quarter.




Stockholders’ Equity Summary






$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Common equity
$
3,550,719


3,533,150


3,483,012


17,569

67,707

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(263,111
)

(309,296
)

(372,305
)

46,185

109,194

Total stockholders’ equity

3,287,608


3,223,854


3,110,707


63,754

176,901

Goodwill and intangibles, net

(1,099,229
)

(1,102,500
)

(1,069,808
)

3,271

(29,421
)

Tangible stockholders’ equity
$
2,188,379


2,121,354


2,040,899


67,025

147,480

Stockholders’ equity to total assets

11.80
%

11.55
%

11.18
%





Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets

8.18
%

7.92
%

7.63
%





Book value per common share
$
28.96


28.43


27.43


0.53

1.53

Tangible book value per common share
$
19.28


18.71


18.00


0.57

1.28

















Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.188 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $67.0 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily the result of a decrease in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities and earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 increased $147 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter and was primarily due to the decrease in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities and earnings retention. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the RMB acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $19.28 at the current quarter end increased $0.57 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.28 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior year first quarter.




Cash Dividends



On March 26, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable April 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 8, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 160th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.




Operating Results for Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025






Compared to


December 31, 2024


, and


March 31, 2024




Income Summary
Three Months ended

$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Net interest income









Interest income
$
289,925


297,036


279,402


(7,111
)

10,523

Interest expense

99,946


105,593


112,922


(5,647
)

(12,976
)

Total net interest income

189,979


191,443


166,480


(1,464
)

23,499











Non-interest income









Service charges and other fees

18,818


20,322


18,563


(1,504
)

255

Miscellaneous loan fees and charges

4,664


4,541


4,362


123


302

Gain on sale of loans

4,311


3,926


3,362


385


949

Gain on sale of securities









16






(16
)

Other income

4,849


2,760


3,686


2,089


1,163

Total non-interest income

32,642


31,549


29,989


1,093


2,653

Total income
$
222,621


222,992


196,469


(371
)

26,152

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

3.04
%

2.97
%

2.59
%




















Net Interest Income



Net interest income of $190 million for the current quarter decreased $1.5 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $191 million and increased $23.5 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year first quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $290 million decreased $7.1 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily driven by fewer days in the current quarter coupled with decreased average interest-bearing cash balances. The current quarter interest income increased $10.5 million, or 4 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.77 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent and increased 31 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.46 percent.



The current quarter interest expense of $99.9 million decreased $5.6 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to a decrease in deposit costs. The current quarter interest expense decreased $13.0 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year first quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.29 percent in the prior quarter and 1.34 percent for the prior year first quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.68 percent in the current quarter decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 16 basis point from the prior year first quarter.



The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.04 percent, an increase of 7 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 45 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 2.59 percent and was primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in core deposit cost. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 2.99 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.97 percent in the prior quarter and 2.59 in the prior year first quarter. “The Company’s net interest margin increased for the fifth consecutive quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The continued increase in loan yields and decrease in the deposit costs contributed to the 7 basis points increase in the net interest margin as it expanded to 3.04 percent in the current quarter.”




Non-interest Income



Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.6 million, which was an increase of $1.1 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $2.7 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Service charges and other fees of $18.8 million for the current quarter decreased $1.5 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $255 thousand, or 1 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.3 million for the current quarter increased $385 thousand, or 10 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $949 thousand, or 28 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Other income of $4.8 million increased $2.1 million, or 75 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds coupled with an increase in income from equity investments and other one-time adjustments. Other income increased $1.2 million, or 32 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily due to the current quarter proceeds from bank owned life insurance.




Non-interest Expense Summary
Three Months ended

$ Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Compensation and employee benefits
$
91,443

81,600

85,789

9,843


5,654

Occupancy and equipment

12,294

11,589

11,883

705


411

Advertising and promotions

4,144

3,725

3,983

419


161

Data processing

9,138

9,145

9,159

(7
)

(21
)

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

63

30

25

33


38

Regulatory assessments and insurance

5,534

5,890

7,761

(356
)

(2,227
)

Intangibles amortization

3,270

3,613

2,760

(343
)

510

Other expenses

25,432

25,373

30,483

59


(5,051
)

Total non-interest expense
$
151,318

140,965

151,843

10,353


(525
)















Total non-interest expense of $151 million for the current quarter increased $10.4 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $525 thousand, or 35 basis points, over the prior year first quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $91.4 million increased by $9.8 million, or 12 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to increased performance-related compensation. Compensation and employee benefits increased $5.6 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from prior year acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $5.5 million decreased $2.2 million from the prior year first quarter as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment.



Other expenses of $25.4 million increased $59 thousand, or 23 basis points, from the prior quarter. Other expenses decreased $5.1 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by a decrease in acquisition-related expense. Acquisition-related expense was $587 thousand in the current quarter compared to $491 thousand in the prior quarter and $5.7 million in the prior year first quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $1.2 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility compared to a $2.1 million gain in the prior quarter and a $989 thousand gain in the prior year first quarter.




Federal and State Income Tax Expense



Tax expense during the first quarter of 2025 was $8.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 24 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $5.2 million, or 138 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 14.1 percent compared to 16.0 percent in the prior quarter. The lower tax expense and lower effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was the result of a combination of higher federal income tax credits and a decrease in income before income tax expense.




Efficiency Ratio



The efficiency ratio was 65.49 percent in the current quarter compared to 60.50 percent in the prior quarter and 74.41 percent in the prior year first quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was principally driven by the decrease in net interest income combined with an increase in non-interest expense. The decrease from the prior year first quarter was principally due to the increase in net interest income.




Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:




  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;


  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;


  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;


  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and the potential for significant changes in economic and trade policies in the new administration;


  • risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;


  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any pending or future acquisitions;


  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;


  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;


  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;


  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;


  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;


  • risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;


  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;


  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;


  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;


  • success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and


  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.





The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.




Conference Call Information



About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).
















Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition








(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024


Assets





Cash on hand and in banks
$
322,253


268,746


232,064

Interest bearing cash deposits

659,232


579,662


556,596

Cash and cash equivalents

981,485


848,408


788,660

Debt securities, available-for-sale

4,172,312


4,245,205


4,629,073

Debt securities, held-to-maturity

3,261,575


3,294,847


3,451,583

Total debt securities

7,433,887


7,540,052


8,080,656

Loans held for sale, at fair value

40,523


33,060


27,035

Loans receivable

17,218,518


17,261,849


16,732,502

Allowance for credit losses

(210,400
)

(206,041
)

(198,779
)

Loans receivable, net

17,008,118


17,055,808


16,533,723

Premises and equipment, net

411,095


411,968


379,826

Right-of-use assets, net

54,441


56,252


63,447

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

1,153


1,164


891

Accrued interest receivable

103,992


99,262


106,063

Deferred tax asset

122,942


138,955


161,327

Intangibles, net

47,911


51,182


46,046

Goodwill

1,051,318


1,051,318


1,023,762

Non-marketable equity securities

88,134


99,669


111,129

Bank-owned life insurance

191,044


189,849


186,625

Other assets

322,836


326,040


312,980

Total assets
$
27,858,879


27,902,987


27,822,170


Liabilities





Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,100,548


6,136,709


6,055,069

Interest bearing deposits

14,533,502


14,410,285


14,372,454

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1,849,070


1,777,475


1,540,008

FHLB advances

1,520,000


1,800,000


2,140,157

Other borrowed funds

82,443


83,341


88,814

Subordinated debentures

133,145


133,105


132,984

Accrued interest payable

30,231


33,626


32,584

Other liabilities

322,332


304,592


349,393

Total liabilities

24,571,271


24,679,133


24,711,463


Commitments and Contingent Liabilities













Stockholders’ Equity





Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding












Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized

1,135


1,134


1,134

Paid-in capital

2,449,311


2,448,758


2,443,584

Retained earnings - substantially restricted

1,100,273


1,083,258


1,038,294

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(263,111
)

(309,296
)

(372,305
)

Total stockholders’ equity

3,287,608


3,223,854


3,110,707

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
27,858,879


27,902,987


27,822,170






















































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months ended


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024


Interest Income





Investment securities
$
45,646

50,381

56,218

Residential real estate loans

24,275

23,960

20,764

Commercial loans

197,388

199,260

181,472

Consumer and other loans

22,616

23,435

20,948

Total interest income

289,925

297,036

279,402


Interest Expense





Deposits

62,865

67,079

67,196

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

13,733

14,822

12,598

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

20,719

21,848

4,249

FRB Bank Term Funding







27,097

Other borrowed funds

402

348

344

Subordinated debentures

2,227

1,496

1,438

Total interest expense

99,946

105,593

112,922


Net Interest Income

189,979

191,443

166,480

Provision for credit losses

7,814

8,534

8,249

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

182,165

182,909

158,231


Non-Interest Income





Service charges and other fees

18,818

20,322

18,563

Miscellaneous loan fees and charges

4,664

4,541

4,362

Gain on sale of loans

4,311

3,926

3,362

Gain on sale of securities







16

Other income

4,849

2,760

3,686

Total non-interest income

32,642

31,549

29,989


Non-Interest Expense





Compensation and employee benefits

91,443

81,600

85,789

Occupancy and equipment

12,294

11,589

11,883

Advertising and promotions

4,144

3,725

3,983

Data processing

9,138

9,145

9,159

Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets

63

30

25

Regulatory assessments and insurance

5,534

5,890

7,761

Intangibles amortization

3,270

3,613

2,760

Other expenses

25,432

25,373

30,483

Total non-interest expense

151,318

140,965

151,843


Income Before Income Taxes

63,489

73,493

36,377

Federal and state income tax expense

8,921

11,739

3,750


Net Income
$
54,568

61,754

32,627
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Average Balance Sheets




Three Months ended


March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)
Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate


Assets











Residential real estate loans
$
1,885,497

$
24,275

5.15
%

$
1,885,146

$
23,960

5.08
%

Commercial loans

1

14,091,210


198,921

5.73
%


14,059,864


200,956

5.69
%

Consumer and other loans

1,302,687


22,616

7.04
%


1,324,341


23,435

7.04
%

Total loans

2

17,279,394


245,812

5.77
%


17,269,351


248,351

5.72
%

Tax-exempt debt securities

3

1,604,851


13,936

3.47
%


1,615,474


14,501

3.59
%

Taxable debt securities

4, 5

6,946,562


33,598

1.93
%


7,314,265


38,189

2.09
%

Total earning assets

25,830,807


293,346

4.61
%


26,199,090


301,041

4.57
%

Goodwill and intangibles

1,100,801






1,104,362




Non-earning assets

847,855






888,404




Total assets
$
27,779,463





$
28,191,856





Liabilities











Non-interest bearing deposits
$
5,989,490

$





%

$
6,343,443

$





%

NOW and DDA accounts

5,525,976


15,065

1.11
%


5,491,451


15,768

1.14
%

Savings accounts

2,861,675


5,159

0.73
%


2,824,126


5,316

0.75
%

Money market deposit accounts

2,849,470


13,526

1.93
%


2,878,415


14,232

1.97
%

Certificate accounts

3,152,198


29,075

3.74
%


3,174,923


31,716

3.97
%

Total core deposits

20,378,809


62,825

1.25
%


20,712,358


67,032

1.29
%

Wholesale deposits

6

3,600


40

4.53
%


3,654


47

4.95
%

Repurchase agreements

1,842,773


13,733

3.02
%


1,866,705


14,821

3.16
%

FHLB advances

1,744,000


20,719

4.75
%


1,800,000


21,848

4.75
%

Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds

216,073


2,629

4.94
%


216,874


1,845

3.38
%

Total funding liabilities

24,185,255


99,946

1.68
%


24,599,591


105,593

1.71
%

Other liabilities

326,764






369,700




Total liabilities

24,512,019






24,969,291





Stockholders’ Equity











Stockholders’ equity

3,267,444






3,222,565




Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
27,779,463





$
28,191,856




Net interest income (tax-equivalent)


$
193,400





$
195,448


Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)




2.93
%





2.86
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)




3.04
%





2.97
%


______________________________

































1
Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.


3
Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


4
Includes interest income of $6.1 million and $9.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $559.5 million and $759.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


5
Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Average Balance Sheets (continued)




Three Months ended


March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)
Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest &


Dividends

Average


Yield/


Rate


Assets











Residential real estate loans
$
1,885,497

$
24,275

5.15
%

$
1,747,184

$
20,764

4.75
%

Commercial loans

1

14,091,210


198,921

5.73
%


13,513,426


183,045

5.45
%

Consumer and other loans

1,302,687


22,616

7.04
%


1,283,388


20,948

6.56
%

Total loans

2

17,279,394


245,812

5.77
%


16,543,998


224,757

5.46
%

Tax-exempt debt securities

3

1,604,851


13,936

3.47
%


1,720,370


15,157

3.52
%

Taxable debt securities

4, 5

6,946,562


33,598

1.93
%


8,176,974


43,477

2.13
%

Total earning assets

25,830,807


293,346

4.61
%


26,441,342


283,391

4.31
%

Goodwill and intangibles

1,100,801






1,051,954




Non-earning assets

847,855






611,550




Total assets
$
27,779,463





$
28,104,846





Liabilities











Non-interest bearing deposits
$
5,989,490

$





%

$
5,966,546

$





%

NOW and DDA accounts

5,525,976


15,065

1.11
%


5,275,703


15,918

1.21
%

Savings accounts

2,861,675


5,159

0.73
%


2,900,649


5,655

0.78
%

Money market deposit accounts

2,849,470


13,526

1.93
%


2,948,294


14,393

1.96
%

Certificate accounts

3,152,198


29,075

3.74
%


3,000,713


31,175

4.18
%

Total core deposits

20,378,809


62,825

1.25
%


20,091,905


67,141

1.34
%

Wholesale deposits

6

3,600


40

4.53
%


3,965


55

5.50
%

Repurchase agreements

1,842,773


13,733

3.02
%


1,513,397


12,598

3.35
%

FHLB advances

1,744,000


20,719

4.75
%


350,754


4,249

4.79
%

FRB Bank Term Funding










%


2,483,077


27,097

4.39
%

Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds

216,073


2,629

4.94
%


218,271


1,782

3.28
%

Total funding liabilities

24,185,255


99,946

1.68
%


24,661,369


112,922

1.84
%

Other liabilities

326,764






356,554




Total liabilities

24,512,019






25,017,923





Stockholders’ Equity











Stockholders’ equity

3,267,444






3,086,923




Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
27,779,463





$
28,104,846




Net interest income (tax-equivalent)


$
193,400





$
170,469


Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)




2.93
%





2.47
%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)




3.04
%





2.59
%


______________________________

































1
Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.


3
Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


4
Includes interest income of $6.1 million and $15.3 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $559.5 million and $1.12 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


5
Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
Loans Receivable, by Loan Type

% Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Custom and owner occupied construction
$
233,584


$
242,844


$
273,835


(4)%

(15)%

Pre-sold and spec construction

200,921



191,926



223,294


5
%

(10)%


Total residential construction


434,505




434,770




497,129







%


(13)


%

Land development

177,448



197,369



215,828


(10)%

(18)%

Consumer land or lots

197,553



187,024



188,635


6
%

5
%

Unimproved land

115,528



113,532



103,032


2
%

12
%

Developed lots for operative builders

64,782



61,661



47,591


5
%

36
%

Commercial lots

95,574



99,243



92,748


(4)%

3
%

Other construction

714,151



693,461



915,782


3
%

(22)%


Total land, lot, and other construction


1,365,036




1,352,290




1,563,616



1

%


(13)


%

Owner occupied

3,182,589



3,197,138



3,057,348




%

4
%

Non-owner occupied

4,054,107



4,053,996



3,920,696




%

3
%


Total commercial real estate


7,236,696




7,251,134




6,978,044







%


4

%


Commercial and industrial


1,392,365




1,395,997




1,371,201







%


2

%


Agriculture


1,016,081




1,024,520




929,420



(1)


%


9

%

First lien

2,499,494



2,481,918



2,276,638


1
%

10
%

Junior lien

85,343



76,303



51,579


12
%

65
%


Total 1-4 family


2,584,837




2,558,221




2,328,217



1

%


11

%


Multifamily residential


874,071




895,242




881,117



(2)


%


(1)


%

Home equity lines of credit

989,043



1,005,783



947,652


(2)%

4
%

Other consumer

188,388



209,457



223,566


(10)%

(16)%


Total consumer


1,177,431




1,215,240




1,171,218



(3)


%


1

%


States and political subdivisions


1,001,058




983,601




848,454



2

%


18

%


Other


176,961




183,894




191,121



(4)


%


(7)


%

Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale

17,259,041



17,294,909



16,759,537




%

3
%


Less loans held for sale



1


(40,523

)



(33,060

)



(27,035

)


23

%


50

%

Total loans receivable
$
17,218,518


$
17,261,849


$
16,732,502




%

3
%


______________________________













1
Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.








































































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification














Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type

Non-


Accrual


Loans

Accruing


Loans 90


Days


or More Past


Due

Other real estate


owned and foreclosed assets


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Mar 31,


2025

Custom and owner occupied construction
$
194

198

210

194






Pre-sold and spec construction

2,896

2,132

1,049

2,133

763




Total residential construction


3,090


2,330


1,259


2,327


763





Land development

935

966

28

935






Consumer land or lots

173

78

144

173






Developed lots for operative builders

531

531

608




531



Commercial lots

47

47

2,205




47




Total land, lot and other construction


1,686


1,622


2,985


1,108


578





Owner occupied

3,601

2,979

1,501

3,073

96

432

Non-owner occupied

2,235

2,235

8,853

1,582




653


Total commercial real estate


5,836


5,214


10,354


4,655


96


1,085


Commercial and Industrial


12,367


2,069


1,698


11,640


727






Agriculture


2,382


2,335


2,855


2,090


292





First lien

8,752

9,053

2,930

6,796

1,956



Junior lien

296

315

69

296







Total 1-4 family


9,048


9,368


2,999


7,092


1,956






Multifamily residential


400


389


395


400










Home equity lines of credit

3,479

3,465

1,892

2,726

753



Other consumer

1,003

955

927

858

77

68


Total consumer


4,482


4,420


2,819


3,584


830


68


Other


47


39


61







47





Total
$
39,338

27,786

25,425

32,896

5,289

1,153
















Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type

% Change from


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Custom and owner occupied construction
$
786

$
969

$
4,784

(19)%

(84)%

Pre-sold and spec construction





564


1,181

(100)%

(100)%


Total residential construction


786



1,533



5,965


(49)


%


(87)


%

Land development





1,450


59

(100)%

(100)%

Consumer land or lots

1,026


402


332

155
%

209
%

Unimproved land

32


36


575

(11)%

(94)%

Developed lots for operative builders





214





(100)%

n/m

Commercial lots

189






1,225

n/m

(85)%

Other construction









1,248

n/m

(100)%


Total land, lot and other construction


1,247



2,102



3,439


(41)


%


(64)


%

Owner occupied

3,786


2,867


2,991

32
%

27
%

Non-owner occupied

346


5,037


18,118

(93)%

(98)%


Total commercial real estate


4,132



7,904



21,109


(48)


%


(80)


%


Commercial and industrial


5,358



6,194



14,806


(13)


%


(64)


%


Agriculture


5,731



744



3,922


670

%


46

%

First lien

14,826


6,326


5,626

134
%

164
%

Junior lien

1,023


214


145

378
%

606
%


Total 1-4 family


15,849



6,540



5,771


142

%


175

%

Home equity lines of credit

6,993


3,731


3,668

87
%

91
%

Other consumer

1,824


1,775


1,948

3
%

(6)%


Total consumer


8,817



5,506



5,616


60

%


57

%


States and political subdivisions


3,220














n/m


n/m


Other


1,318



1,705



1,795


(23)


%


(27)


%

Total
$
46,458

$
32,228

$
62,423

44
%

(26)%


______________________________




n/m - not measurable
























































































































































































































































































































































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.




Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)








Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date


Period Ending, By Loan Type

Charge-Offs

Recoveries


(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,


2025

Dec 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2024

Mar 31,


2025

Mar 31,


2025


Pre-sold and spec construction

$







(4

)


(4

)











Pre-sold and spec construction

$







(4

)


(4

)










Land development

(341
)

1,095


(1
)




341

Consumer land or lots

(3
)

(22
)

(1
)




3

Unimproved land





1,338











Commercial lots





319












Total land, lot and other construction


(344

)


2,730



(2

)







344

Owner occupied

(1
)

(73
)

(3
)




1

Non-owner occupied

(6
)

2


(1
)




6


Total commercial real estate


(7

)


(71

)


(4

)







7


Commercial and industrial


92



1,422



328



421


329


Agriculture


(1

)


64



68








1

First lien

(69
)

32


(4
)




69

Junior lien

(5
)

(65
)

(5
)




5


Total 1-4 family


(74

)


(33

)


(9

)







74

Home equity lines of credit

(20
)

69


5





20

Other consumer

276


1,078


251


331

55


Total consumer


256



1,147



256



331


75


Other


1,873



8,643



2,439



3,145


1,272

Total
$
1,795


13,898


3,072


3,897

2,102

















