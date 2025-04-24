Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Earnings Dip from Previous Quarter but Rise Year-Over-Year

Glacier Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $54.6 million, a 12% decrease from Q4 2024 but up 67% year-over-year.

KALISPELL, Mont., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $54.6 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 12 percent from the prior quarter net income of $61.8 million and an increase of $21.9 million, or 67 percent, from the $32.6 million of net income for the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.48 per share, a decrease of 11 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54 per share and an increase of 65 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.29. “We are very pleased with the long-term positive trends we see in our Company. Deposit costs are decreasing, loan yields are increasing, and margin continues to grow,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainty about the economy persists, we remain optimistic about our customers’ ability to quickly adapt to a changing environment.”





On January 13, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire BOID with 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. As of March 31, 2025, BOID had total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of $1.1 billion and total deposits of $1.1 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, the BOID operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. The acquisition has received all required regulatory approvals and is scheduled to close on April 30, 2025, subject to satisfaction of the remaining conditions set forth in the merger agreement and the approval by the BOID shareholders.







Asset Summary







































$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Cash and cash equivalents





$





981,485













848,408













788,660













133,077













192,825













Debt securities, available-for-sale









4,172,312













4,245,205













4,629,073













(72,893





)









(456,761





)









Debt securities, held-to-maturity









3,261,575













3,294,847













3,451,583













(33,272





)









(190,008





)









Total debt securities









7,433,887













7,540,052













8,080,656













(106,165





)









(646,769





)









Loans receivable













































Residential real estate









1,850,079













1,858,929













1,752,514













(8,850





)









97,565













Commercial real estate









10,952,809













10,963,713













10,672,269













(10,904





)









280,540













Other commercial









3,121,477













3,119,535













3,030,608













1,942













90,869













Home equity









920,132













930,994













883,062













(10,862





)









37,070













Other consumer









374,021













388,678













394,049













(14,657





)









(20,028





)









Loans receivable









17,218,518













17,261,849













16,732,502













(43,331





)









486,016













Allowance for credit losses









(210,400





)









(206,041





)









(198,779





)









(4,359





)









(11,621





)









Loans receivable, net









17,008,118













17,055,808













16,533,723













(47,690





)









474,395













Other assets









2,435,389













2,458,719













2,419,131













(23,330





)









16,258













Total assets





$





27,858,879













27,902,987













27,822,170













(44,108





)









36,709

















































































The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $981 million at March 31, 2025 which was an increase of $133 million over the prior quarter and an increase of $193 million over the prior year first quarter. Total debt securities of $7.434 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $106 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $647 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Debt securities represented 27 percent of total assets at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 compared to 29 percent at March 31, 2024.





The loan portfolio of $17.219 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $43 million, or 25 basis points, during the current quarter and increased $486 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding the Rocky Mountain Bank (“RMB”) acquisition on July 19, 2024, the loan portfolio organically increased $214 million, or 1 percent, since the prior year first quarter. Excluding the RMB acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $159 million, or 1 percent.







Credit Quality Summary















At or for the





Three Months ended









At or for the





Year ended









At or for the





Three Months ended











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Allowance for credit losses





























Balance at beginning of period





$





206,041













192,757













192,757













Acquisitions









—













3













3













Provision for credit losses









6,154













27,179













9,091













Charge-offs









(3,897





)









(18,626





)









(4,295





)









Recoveries









2,102













4,728













1,223













Balance at end of period





$





210,400













206,041













198,779













Provision for credit losses





























Loan portfolio





$





6,154













27,179













9,091













Unfunded loan commitments









1,660













1,127













(842





)









Total provision for credit losses





$





7,814













28,306













8,249













Other real estate owned





$





1,085













1,085













432













Other foreclosed assets









68













79













459













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due









5,289













6,177













3,796













Non-accrual loans









32,896













20,445













20,738













Total non-performing assets





$





39,338













27,786













25,425













Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets









0.14





%









0.10





%









0.09





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans









551





%









774





%









810





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans









1.22





%









1.19





%









1.19





%









Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans









0.01





%









0.08





%









0.02





%









Accruing loans 30-89 days past due





$





46,458













32,228













62,423













U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets





$





685













748













1,490

























































Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at March 31, 2025 was 0.14 percent compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.09 percent in the prior year first quarter. Non-performing assets of $39.3 million at March 31, 2025 increased $11.6 million, or 42 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $13.9 million, or 55 percent, over the prior year first quarter. The increase in the non-performing loans in the current quarter was primarily attributable to a single credit relationship.





Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2025 were 0.27 percent compared to 0.19 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.37 percent for the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $46.5 million at March 31, 2025 increased $14.2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $16.0 million from prior year first quarter.





The current quarter credit loss expense of $7.8 million included $6.2 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $1.7 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments.





The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2025 was 1.22 percent compared to 1.19 percent at year end and the prior year first quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.







Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio













(Dollars in thousands)







Provision for





Credit Losses Loans









Net Charge-Offs









ACL





as a Percent





of Loans









Accruing





Loans 30-89





Days Past Due





as a Percent of





Loans









Non-Performing





Assets to





Total Subsidiary





Assets









First quarter 2025





$





6,154









$





1,795









1.22





%









0.27





%









0.14





%









Fourth quarter 2024









6,041













5,170









1.19





%









0.19





%









0.10





%









Third quarter 2024









6,981













2,766









1.19





%









0.33





%









0.10





%









Second quarter 2024









5,066













2,890









1.19





%









0.29





%









0.06





%









First quarter 2024









9,091













3,072









1.19





%









0.37





%









0.09





%









Fourth quarter 2023









4,181













3,695









1.19





%









0.31





%









0.09





%









Third quarter 2023









5,095













2,209









1.19





%









0.09





%









0.15





%









Second quarter 2023









5,254













2,473









1.19





%









0.16





%









0.12





%









































































Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.8 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior quarter and $3.1 million for the prior year first quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.9 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $78 thousand of net loan recoveries.





Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.







Liability Summary







































$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Deposits













































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





6,100,548









6,136,709









6,055,069









(36,161





)









45,479













NOW and DDA accounts









5,676,177









5,543,512









5,376,605









132,665













299,572













Savings accounts









2,896,378









2,845,124









2,949,908









51,254













(53,530





)









Money market deposit accounts









2,816,874









2,878,213









3,002,942









(61,339





)









(186,068





)









Certificate accounts









3,140,333









3,139,821









3,039,190









512













101,143













Core deposits, total









20,630,310









20,543,379









20,423,714









86,931













206,596













Wholesale deposits









3,740









3,615









3,809









125













(69





)









Deposits, total









20,634,050









20,546,994









20,427,523









87,056













206,527













Repurchase agreements









1,849,070









1,777,475









1,540,008









71,595













309,062













Deposits and repurchase agreements, total









22,483,120









22,324,469









21,967,531









158,651













515,589













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









1,520,000









1,800,000









2,140,157









(280,000





)









(620,157





)









Other borrowed funds









82,443









83,341









88,814









(898





)









(6,371





)









Subordinated debentures









133,145









133,105









132,984









40













161













Other liabilities









352,563









338,218









381,977









14,345













(29,414





)









Total liabilities





$





24,571,271









24,679,133









24,711,463









(107,862





)









(140,192





)

































































Total deposits of $20.634 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $87.1 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $207 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Total repurchase agreements of $1.849 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $71.6 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $309 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Total deposits organically decreased $190 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year first quarter and total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $115 million, or 52 basis points, from the prior year first quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $1.520 billion decreased $280 million, or 16 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $620 million, or 29 percent, from the prior year first quarter.







Stockholders’ Equity Summary







































$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Common equity





$





3,550,719













3,533,150













3,483,012













17,569









67,707













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(263,111





)









(309,296





)









(372,305





)









46,185









109,194













Total stockholders’ equity









3,287,608













3,223,854













3,110,707













63,754









176,901













Goodwill and intangibles, net









(1,099,229





)









(1,102,500





)









(1,069,808





)









3,271









(29,421





)









Tangible stockholders’ equity





$





2,188,379













2,121,354













2,040,899













67,025









147,480













Stockholders’ equity to total assets









11.80





%









11.55





%









11.18





%





























Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets









8.18





%









7.92





%









7.63





%





























Book value per common share





$





28.96













28.43













27.43













0.53









1.53













Tangible book value per common share





$





19.28













18.71













18.00













0.57









1.28













































































Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.188 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $67.0 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily the result of a decrease in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities and earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 increased $147 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter and was primarily due to the decrease in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities and earnings retention. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the RMB acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $19.28 at the current quarter end increased $0.57 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.28 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior year first quarter.







Cash Dividends







On March 26, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable April 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 8, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 160th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.







Operating Results for Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025













Compared to





December 31, 2024





, and





March 31, 2024









Income Summary















Three Months ended









$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Net interest income













































Interest income





$





289,925













297,036













279,402













(7,111





)









10,523













Interest expense









99,946













105,593













112,922













(5,647





)









(12,976





)









Total net interest income









189,979













191,443













166,480













(1,464





)









23,499

























































Non-interest income













































Service charges and other fees









18,818













20,322













18,563













(1,504





)









255













Miscellaneous loan fees and charges









4,664













4,541













4,362













123













302













Gain on sale of loans









4,311













3,926













3,362













385













949













Gain on sale of securities









—













—













16













—













(16





)









Other income









4,849













2,760













3,686













2,089













1,163













Total non-interest income









32,642













31,549













29,989













1,093













2,653













Total income





$





222,621













222,992













196,469













(371





)









26,152













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)









3.04





%









2.97





%









2.59





%























































































Net Interest Income







Net interest income of $190 million for the current quarter decreased $1.5 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $191 million and increased $23.5 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year first quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $290 million decreased $7.1 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily driven by fewer days in the current quarter coupled with decreased average interest-bearing cash balances. The current quarter interest income increased $10.5 million, or 4 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.77 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent and increased 31 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.46 percent.





The current quarter interest expense of $99.9 million decreased $5.6 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to a decrease in deposit costs. The current quarter interest expense decreased $13.0 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year first quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.29 percent in the prior quarter and 1.34 percent for the prior year first quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.68 percent in the current quarter decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 16 basis point from the prior year first quarter.





The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.04 percent, an increase of 7 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 45 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 2.59 percent and was primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in core deposit cost. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 2.99 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.97 percent in the prior quarter and 2.59 in the prior year first quarter. “The Company’s net interest margin increased for the fifth consecutive quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The continued increase in loan yields and decrease in the deposit costs contributed to the 7 basis points increase in the net interest margin as it expanded to 3.04 percent in the current quarter.”







Non-interest Income







Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.6 million, which was an increase of $1.1 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $2.7 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Service charges and other fees of $18.8 million for the current quarter decreased $1.5 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $255 thousand, or 1 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.3 million for the current quarter increased $385 thousand, or 10 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $949 thousand, or 28 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Other income of $4.8 million increased $2.1 million, or 75 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds coupled with an increase in income from equity investments and other one-time adjustments. Other income increased $1.2 million, or 32 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily due to the current quarter proceeds from bank owned life insurance.







Non-interest Expense Summary















Three Months ended









$ Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Compensation and employee benefits





$





91,443









81,600









85,789









9,843













5,654













Occupancy and equipment









12,294









11,589









11,883









705













411













Advertising and promotions









4,144









3,725









3,983









419













161













Data processing









9,138









9,145









9,159









(7





)









(21





)









Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets









63









30









25









33













38













Regulatory assessments and insurance









5,534









5,890









7,761









(356





)









(2,227





)









Intangibles amortization









3,270









3,613









2,760









(343





)









510













Other expenses









25,432









25,373









30,483









59













(5,051





)









Total non-interest expense





$





151,318









140,965









151,843









10,353













(525





)

































































Total non-interest expense of $151 million for the current quarter increased $10.4 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $525 thousand, or 35 basis points, over the prior year first quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $91.4 million increased by $9.8 million, or 12 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to increased performance-related compensation. Compensation and employee benefits increased $5.6 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from prior year acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $5.5 million decreased $2.2 million from the prior year first quarter as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment.





Other expenses of $25.4 million increased $59 thousand, or 23 basis points, from the prior quarter. Other expenses decreased $5.1 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by a decrease in acquisition-related expense. Acquisition-related expense was $587 thousand in the current quarter compared to $491 thousand in the prior quarter and $5.7 million in the prior year first quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $1.2 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility compared to a $2.1 million gain in the prior quarter and a $989 thousand gain in the prior year first quarter.







Federal and State Income Tax Expense







Tax expense during the first quarter of 2025 was $8.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 24 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $5.2 million, or 138 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 14.1 percent compared to 16.0 percent in the prior quarter. The lower tax expense and lower effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was the result of a combination of higher federal income tax credits and a decrease in income before income tax expense.







Efficiency Ratio







The efficiency ratio was 65.49 percent in the current quarter compared to 60.50 percent in the prior quarter and 74.41 percent in the prior year first quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was principally driven by the decrease in net interest income combined with an increase in non-interest expense. The decrease from the prior year first quarter was principally due to the increase in net interest income.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:







risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;



risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;



changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;



changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;



legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;



legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;



risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and the potential for significant changes in economic and trade policies in the new administration;



risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and the potential for significant changes in economic and trade policies in the new administration;



risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;



risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;



risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any pending or future acquisitions;



risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any pending or future acquisitions;



costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;



costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;



impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;



impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;



reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;



reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;



deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;



deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;



changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;



changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;



risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;



risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;



risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;



risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;



material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;



material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;



risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;



risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;



success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and



success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and



effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.











The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.







Conference Call Information







About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.







Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).









CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO









(406) 751-4722









Ron J. Copher, CFO









(406) 751-7706























Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition









































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024











Assets































Cash on hand and in banks





$





322,253













268,746













232,064













Interest bearing cash deposits









659,232













579,662













556,596













Cash and cash equivalents









981,485













848,408













788,660













Debt securities, available-for-sale









4,172,312













4,245,205













4,629,073













Debt securities, held-to-maturity









3,261,575













3,294,847













3,451,583













Total debt securities









7,433,887













7,540,052













8,080,656













Loans held for sale, at fair value









40,523













33,060













27,035













Loans receivable









17,218,518













17,261,849













16,732,502













Allowance for credit losses









(210,400





)









(206,041





)









(198,779





)









Loans receivable, net









17,008,118













17,055,808













16,533,723













Premises and equipment, net









411,095













411,968













379,826













Right-of-use assets, net









54,441













56,252













63,447













Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets









1,153













1,164













891













Accrued interest receivable









103,992













99,262













106,063













Deferred tax asset









122,942













138,955













161,327













Intangibles, net









47,911













51,182













46,046













Goodwill









1,051,318













1,051,318













1,023,762













Non-marketable equity securities









88,134













99,669













111,129













Bank-owned life insurance









191,044













189,849













186,625













Other assets









322,836













326,040













312,980













Total assets





$





27,858,879













27,902,987













27,822,170















Liabilities































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





6,100,548













6,136,709













6,055,069













Interest bearing deposits









14,533,502













14,410,285













14,372,454













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









1,849,070













1,777,475













1,540,008













FHLB advances









1,520,000













1,800,000













2,140,157













Other borrowed funds









82,443













83,341













88,814













Subordinated debentures









133,145













133,105













132,984













Accrued interest payable









30,231













33,626













32,584













Other liabilities









322,332













304,592













349,393













Total liabilities









24,571,271













24,679,133













24,711,463















Commitments and Contingent Liabilities











—













—













—















Stockholders’ Equity































Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding









—













—













—













Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized









1,135













1,134













1,134













Paid-in capital









2,449,311













2,448,758













2,443,584













Retained earnings - substantially restricted









1,100,273













1,083,258













1,038,294













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(263,111





)









(309,296





)









(372,305





)









Total stockholders’ equity









3,287,608













3,223,854













3,110,707













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





27,858,879













27,902,987













27,822,170







































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations























Three Months ended











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024











Interest Income































Investment securities





$





45,646









50,381









56,218









Residential real estate loans









24,275









23,960









20,764









Commercial loans









197,388









199,260









181,472









Consumer and other loans









22,616









23,435









20,948









Total interest income









289,925









297,036









279,402











Interest Expense































Deposits









62,865









67,079









67,196









Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









13,733









14,822









12,598









Federal Home Loan Bank advances









20,719









21,848









4,249









FRB Bank Term Funding









—









—









27,097









Other borrowed funds









402









348









344









Subordinated debentures









2,227









1,496









1,438









Total interest expense









99,946









105,593









112,922











Net Interest Income











189,979









191,443









166,480









Provision for credit losses









7,814









8,534









8,249









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









182,165









182,909









158,231











Non-Interest Income































Service charges and other fees









18,818









20,322









18,563









Miscellaneous loan fees and charges









4,664









4,541









4,362









Gain on sale of loans









4,311









3,926









3,362









Gain on sale of securities









—









—









16









Other income









4,849









2,760









3,686









Total non-interest income









32,642









31,549









29,989











Non-Interest Expense































Compensation and employee benefits









91,443









81,600









85,789









Occupancy and equipment









12,294









11,589









11,883









Advertising and promotions









4,144









3,725









3,983









Data processing









9,138









9,145









9,159









Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets









63









30









25









Regulatory assessments and insurance









5,534









5,890









7,761









Intangibles amortization









3,270









3,613









2,760









Other expenses









25,432









25,373









30,483









Total non-interest expense









151,318









140,965









151,843











Income Before Income Taxes











63,489









73,493









36,377









Federal and state income tax expense









8,921









11,739









3,750











Net Income







$





54,568









61,754









32,627























































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Average Balance Sheets



























Three Months ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024











(Dollars in thousands)







Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate











Assets























































Residential real estate loans





$





1,885,497









$





24,275









5.15





%









$





1,885,146









$





23,960









5.08





%









Commercial loans



1











14,091,210













198,921









5.73





%













14,059,864













200,956









5.69





%









Consumer and other loans









1,302,687













22,616









7.04





%













1,324,341













23,435









7.04





%









Total loans



2











17,279,394













245,812









5.77





%













17,269,351













248,351









5.72





%









Tax-exempt debt securities



3











1,604,851













13,936









3.47





%













1,615,474













14,501









3.59





%









Taxable debt securities



4, 5











6,946,562













33,598









1.93





%













7,314,265













38,189









2.09





%









Total earning assets









25,830,807













293,346









4.61





%













26,199,090













301,041









4.57





%









Goodwill and intangibles









1,100,801





























1,104,362

























Non-earning assets









847,855





























888,404

























Total assets





$





27,779,463

























$





28,191,856



























Liabilities























































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





5,989,490









$





—









—





%









$





6,343,443









$





—









—





%









NOW and DDA accounts









5,525,976













15,065









1.11





%













5,491,451













15,768









1.14





%









Savings accounts









2,861,675













5,159









0.73





%













2,824,126













5,316









0.75





%









Money market deposit accounts









2,849,470













13,526









1.93





%













2,878,415













14,232









1.97





%









Certificate accounts









3,152,198













29,075









3.74





%













3,174,923













31,716









3.97





%









Total core deposits









20,378,809













62,825









1.25





%













20,712,358













67,032









1.29





%









Wholesale deposits



6











3,600













40









4.53





%













3,654













47









4.95





%









Repurchase agreements









1,842,773













13,733









3.02





%













1,866,705













14,821









3.16





%









FHLB advances









1,744,000













20,719









4.75





%













1,800,000













21,848









4.75





%









Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds









216,073













2,629









4.94





%













216,874













1,845









3.38





%









Total funding liabilities









24,185,255













99,946









1.68





%













24,599,591













105,593









1.71





%









Other liabilities









326,764





























369,700

























Total liabilities









24,512,019





























24,969,291



























Stockholders’ Equity























































Stockholders’ equity









3,267,444





























3,222,565

























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





27,779,463

























$





28,191,856

























Net interest income (tax-equivalent)













$





193,400

























$





195,448

















Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)





















2.93





%

























2.86





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)





















3.04





%

























2.97





%









______________________________











1







Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.











2







Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.











3







Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.











4







Includes interest income of $6.1 million and $9.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $559.5 million and $759.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.











5







Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.











6







Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.



































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Average Balance Sheets (continued)



























Three Months ended













March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024











(Dollars in thousands)







Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest &





Dividends









Average





Yield/





Rate











Assets























































Residential real estate loans





$





1,885,497









$





24,275









5.15





%









$





1,747,184









$





20,764









4.75





%









Commercial loans



1











14,091,210













198,921









5.73





%













13,513,426













183,045









5.45





%









Consumer and other loans









1,302,687













22,616









7.04





%













1,283,388













20,948









6.56





%









Total loans



2











17,279,394













245,812









5.77





%













16,543,998













224,757









5.46





%









Tax-exempt debt securities



3











1,604,851













13,936









3.47





%













1,720,370













15,157









3.52





%









Taxable debt securities



4, 5











6,946,562













33,598









1.93





%













8,176,974













43,477









2.13





%









Total earning assets









25,830,807













293,346









4.61





%













26,441,342













283,391









4.31





%









Goodwill and intangibles









1,100,801





























1,051,954

























Non-earning assets









847,855





























611,550

























Total assets





$





27,779,463

























$





28,104,846



























Liabilities























































Non-interest bearing deposits





$





5,989,490









$





—









—





%









$





5,966,546









$





—









—





%









NOW and DDA accounts









5,525,976













15,065









1.11





%













5,275,703













15,918









1.21





%









Savings accounts









2,861,675













5,159









0.73





%













2,900,649













5,655









0.78





%









Money market deposit accounts









2,849,470













13,526









1.93





%













2,948,294













14,393









1.96





%









Certificate accounts









3,152,198













29,075









3.74





%













3,000,713













31,175









4.18





%









Total core deposits









20,378,809













62,825









1.25





%













20,091,905













67,141









1.34





%









Wholesale deposits



6











3,600













40









4.53





%













3,965













55









5.50





%









Repurchase agreements









1,842,773













13,733









3.02





%













1,513,397













12,598









3.35





%









FHLB advances









1,744,000













20,719









4.75





%













350,754













4,249









4.79





%









FRB Bank Term Funding









—













—









—





%













2,483,077













27,097









4.39





%









Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds









216,073













2,629









4.94





%













218,271













1,782









3.28





%









Total funding liabilities









24,185,255













99,946









1.68





%













24,661,369













112,922









1.84





%









Other liabilities









326,764





























356,554

























Total liabilities









24,512,019





























25,017,923



























Stockholders’ Equity























































Stockholders’ equity









3,267,444





























3,086,923

























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





27,779,463

























$





28,104,846

























Net interest income (tax-equivalent)













$





193,400

























$





170,469

















Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)





















2.93





%

























2.47





%









Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)





















3.04





%

























2.59





%









______________________________











1







Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











2







Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.











3







Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











4







Includes interest income of $6.1 million and $15.3 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $559.5 million and $1.12 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











5







Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











6







Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.























Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification















Loans Receivable, by Loan Type









% Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Custom and owner occupied construction





$





233,584













$





242,844













$





273,835













(4)%









(15)%









Pre-sold and spec construction









200,921

















191,926

















223,294













5





%









(10)%











Total residential construction













434,505





















434,770





















497,129

















—









%













(13)





%











Land development









177,448

















197,369

















215,828













(10)%









(18)%









Consumer land or lots









197,553

















187,024

















188,635













6





%









5





%









Unimproved land









115,528

















113,532

















103,032













2





%









12





%









Developed lots for operative builders









64,782

















61,661

















47,591













5





%









36





%









Commercial lots









95,574

















99,243

















92,748













(4)%









3





%









Other construction









714,151

















693,461

















915,782













3





%









(22)%











Total land, lot, and other construction













1,365,036





















1,352,290





















1,563,616

















1









%













(13)





%











Owner occupied









3,182,589

















3,197,138

















3,057,348













—





%









4





%









Non-owner occupied









4,054,107

















4,053,996

















3,920,696













—





%









3





%











Total commercial real estate













7,236,696





















7,251,134





















6,978,044

















—









%













4









%













Commercial and industrial













1,392,365





















1,395,997





















1,371,201

















—









%













2









%













Agriculture













1,016,081





















1,024,520





















929,420

















(1)





%













9









%











First lien









2,499,494

















2,481,918

















2,276,638













1





%









10





%









Junior lien









85,343

















76,303

















51,579













12





%









65





%











Total 1-4 family













2,584,837





















2,558,221





















2,328,217

















1









%













11









%













Multifamily residential













874,071





















895,242





















881,117

















(2)





%













(1)





%











Home equity lines of credit









989,043

















1,005,783

















947,652













(2)%









4





%









Other consumer









188,388

















209,457

















223,566













(10)%









(16)%











Total consumer













1,177,431





















1,215,240





















1,171,218

















(3)





%













1









%













States and political subdivisions













1,001,058





















983,601





















848,454

















2









%













18









%













Other













176,961





















183,894





















191,121

















(4)





%













(7)





%











Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale









17,259,041

















17,294,909

















16,759,537













—





%









3





%











Less loans held for sale







1















(40,523









)

















(33,060









)

















(27,035









)













23









%













50









%











Total loans receivable





$





17,218,518













$





17,261,849













$





16,732,502













—





%









3





%









______________________________











1







Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.



































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



























































Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type









Non-





Accrual





Loans









Accruing





Loans 90





Days





or More Past





Due









Other real estate





owned and foreclosed assets











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Mar 31,





2025









Custom and owner occupied construction





$





194









198









210









194









—









—









Pre-sold and spec construction









2,896









2,132









1,049









2,133









763









—











Total residential construction













3,090













2,330













1,259













2,327













763













—











Land development









935









966









28









935









—









—









Consumer land or lots









173









78









144









173









—









—









Developed lots for operative builders









531









531









608









—









531









—









Commercial lots









47









47









2,205









—









47









—











Total land, lot and other construction













1,686













1,622













2,985













1,108













578













—











Owner occupied









3,601









2,979









1,501









3,073









96









432









Non-owner occupied









2,235









2,235









8,853









1,582









—









653











Total commercial real estate













5,836













5,214













10,354













4,655













96













1,085













Commercial and Industrial













12,367













2,069













1,698













11,640













727













—













Agriculture













2,382













2,335













2,855













2,090













292













—











First lien









8,752









9,053









2,930









6,796









1,956









—









Junior lien









296









315









69









296









—









—











Total 1-4 family













9,048













9,368













2,999













7,092













1,956













—













Multifamily residential













400













389













395













400













—













—











Home equity lines of credit









3,479









3,465









1,892









2,726









753









—









Other consumer









1,003









955









927









858









77









68











Total consumer













4,482













4,420













2,819













3,584













830













68













Other













47













39













61













—













47













—











Total





$





39,338









27,786









25,425









32,896









5,289









1,153



































































Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)















Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type









% Change from











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Custom and owner occupied construction





$





786









$





969









$





4,784









(19)%









(84)%









Pre-sold and spec construction









—













564













1,181









(100)%









(100)%











Total residential construction













786

















1,533

















5,965













(49)





%













(87)





%











Land development









—













1,450













59









(100)%









(100)%









Consumer land or lots









1,026













402













332









155





%









209





%









Unimproved land









32













36













575









(11)%









(94)%









Developed lots for operative builders









—













214













—









(100)%









n/m









Commercial lots









189













—













1,225









n/m









(85)%









Other construction









—













—













1,248









n/m









(100)%











Total land, lot and other construction













1,247

















2,102

















3,439













(41)





%













(64)





%











Owner occupied









3,786













2,867













2,991









32





%









27





%









Non-owner occupied









346













5,037













18,118









(93)%









(98)%











Total commercial real estate













4,132

















7,904

















21,109













(48)





%













(80)





%













Commercial and industrial













5,358

















6,194

















14,806













(13)





%













(64)





%













Agriculture













5,731

















744

















3,922













670









%













46









%











First lien









14,826













6,326













5,626









134





%









164





%









Junior lien









1,023













214













145









378





%









606





%











Total 1-4 family













15,849

















6,540

















5,771













142









%













175









%











Home equity lines of credit









6,993













3,731













3,668









87





%









91





%









Other consumer









1,824













1,775













1,948









3





%









(6)%











Total consumer













8,817

















5,506

















5,616













60









%













57









%













States and political subdivisions













3,220

















—

















—













n/m













n/m













Other













1,318

















1,705

















1,795













(23)





%













(27)





%











Total





$





46,458









$





32,228









$





62,423









44





%









(26)%









______________________________







n/m - not measurable





















Glacier Bancorp, Inc.









Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)











































Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date





Period Ending, By Loan Type









Charge-Offs









Recoveries











(Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,





2025









Dec 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2024









Mar 31,





2025









Mar 31,





2025











Pre-sold and spec construction









$









—

















(4









)













(4









)













—













—













Pre-sold and spec construction









$









—

















(4









)













(4









)













—













—











Land development









(341





)









1,095













(1





)









—









341









Consumer land or lots









(3





)









(22





)









(1





)









—









3









Unimproved land









—













1,338













—













—









—









Commercial lots









—













319













—













—









—











Total land, lot and other construction













(344









)













2,730

















(2









)













—













344











Owner occupied









(1





)









(73





)









(3





)









—









1









Non-owner occupied









(6





)









2













(1





)









—









6











Total commercial real estate













(7









)













(71









)













(4









)













—













7













Commercial and industrial













92

















1,422

















328

















421













329













Agriculture













(1









)













64

















68

















—













1











First lien









(69





)









32













(4





)









—









69









Junior lien









(5





)









(65





)









(5





)









—









5











Total 1-4 family













(74









)













(33









)













(9









)













—













74











Home equity lines of credit









(20





)









69













5













—









20









Other consumer









276













1,078













251













331









55











Total consumer













256

















1,147

















256

















331













75













Other













1,873

















8,643

















2,439

















3,145













1,272











Total





$





1,795













13,898













3,072













3,897









2,102







































































Visit our website at







www.glacierbancorp.com







