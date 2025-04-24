Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Financial Results: Earnings Dip from Previous Quarter but Rise Year-Over-Year

Glacier Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $54.6 million, a 12% decrease from Q4 2024 but up 67% year-over-year.
In the first quarter of 2025, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $54.6 million, down 12% from the previous quarter but up 67% from the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.48, reflecting an 11% decline from the prior quarter but a 66% increase from the previous year. The net interest margin rose to 3.04%, up from 2.97% in the last quarter, indicating improved loan yields. Total deposits increased by $87.1 million during the quarter, though organic deposits decreased year-over-year by $190 million. The company announced a dividend of $0.33 per share and finalized its plans to acquire Bank of Idaho Holding Co. for $1.3 billion in assets, marking its 12th acquisition in the past decade. However, non-performing assets rose to $39.3 million, reflecting a significant increase from the previous quarter and year.
Potential Positives
- Net income of $54.6 million represents a significant increase of 67% compared to the same quarter last year, showcasing strong year-over-year growth.
- The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, marking the 160th consecutive quarterly dividend and indicating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Total deposits increased by $87.1 million during the quarter, reflecting strong customer confidence and stability in the deposit base.
- The company announced the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., which expands its regional footprint and continues its growth strategy through strategic mergers and acquisitions.
Potential Negatives
- Net income declined by 12 percent from the prior quarter, indicating potential weaknesses in operational performance.
- Diluted earnings per share dropped 11 percent from the previous quarter, signaling decreased profitability.
- Non-performing assets increased by 42 percent from the prior quarter, raising concerns about credit quality and potential future losses.
FAQ
What were Glacier Bancorp's diluted earnings per share for Q1 2025?
The diluted earnings per share for Q1 2025 was $0.48, down 11% from the prior quarter.
How did net income change in the first quarter of 2025?
Net income for Q1 2025 was $54.6 million, a decrease of 12% from the prior quarter.
What is the current loan yield reported by Glacier Bancorp?
The current loan yield for Glacier Bancorp is 5.77%, an increase from the previous quarter.
How much did Glacier Bancorp declare for its quarterly dividend?
Glacier Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share for Q1 2025.
What was the total amount of deposits reported as of March 31, 2025?
Total deposits amounted to $20.634 billion, reflecting an increase of 2% annualized for the quarter.
1st Quarter 2025 Highlights:
Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.48 per share, a decrease of 11 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54 per share and an increase of 66 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.29 per share.
Net income was $54.6 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $61.8 million and an increase of $21.9 million, or 67 percent, from the prior year first quarter net income of $32.6 million.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.04 percent, an increase of 7 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and an increase of 45 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 2.59 percent.
Total deposits of $20.634 billion increased $87.1 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
The loan yield of 5.77 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent and increased 31 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.46 percent.
The total earning asset yield of 4.61 percent in the current quarter increased 4 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.57 percent and increased 30 basis points from the prior year first quarter earning asset yield of 4.31 percent.
The total core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.25 percent in the current quarter decreased 4 basis point from the prior quarter total core deposit cost of 1.29 percent.
The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.68 percent in the current quarter decreased 3 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.71 percent.
The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 160 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”) which had total assets of $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. This will be the Company’s 26th bank acquisition since 2000 and its 12th announced transaction in the past 10 years.
Financial Summary
At or for the Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Operating results
Net income
$
54,568
61,754
32,627
Basic earnings per share
$
0.48
0.54
0.29
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.48
0.54
0.29
Dividends declared per share
$
0.33
0.33
0.33
Market value per share
Closing
$
44.22
50.22
40.28
High
$
52.81
60.67
42.75
Low
$
43.18
43.70
34.74
Selected ratios and other data
Number of common stock shares outstanding
113,517,944
113,401,955
113,388,590
Average outstanding shares - basic
113,451,199
113,398,213
112,492,142
Average outstanding shares - diluted
113,546,365
113,541,026
112,554,402
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.80
%
0.87
%
0.47
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
6.77
%
7.62
%
4.25
%
Efficiency ratio
65.49
%
60.50
%
74.41
%
Loan to deposit ratio
83.64
%
84.17
%
82.04
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
3,457
3,441
3,438
Number of locations
227
227
232
Number of ATMs
286
284
285
KALISPELL, Mont., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $54.6 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 12 percent from the prior quarter net income of $61.8 million and an increase of $21.9 million, or 67 percent, from the $32.6 million of net income for the prior year first quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.48 per share, a decrease of 11 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54 per share and an increase of 65 percent from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.29. “We are very pleased with the long-term positive trends we see in our Company. Deposit costs are decreasing, loan yields are increasing, and margin continues to grow,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainty about the economy persists, we remain optimistic about our customers’ ability to quickly adapt to a changing environment.”
On January 13, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire BOID with 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. As of March 31, 2025, BOID had total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of $1.1 billion and total deposits of $1.1 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, the BOID operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. The acquisition has received all required regulatory approvals and is scheduled to close on April 30, 2025, subject to satisfaction of the remaining conditions set forth in the merger agreement and the approval by the BOID shareholders.
Asset Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$
981,485
848,408
788,660
133,077
192,825
Debt securities, available-for-sale
4,172,312
4,245,205
4,629,073
(72,893
)
(456,761
)
Debt securities, held-to-maturity
3,261,575
3,294,847
3,451,583
(33,272
)
(190,008
)
Total debt securities
7,433,887
7,540,052
8,080,656
(106,165
)
(646,769
)
Loans receivable
Residential real estate
1,850,079
1,858,929
1,752,514
(8,850
)
97,565
Commercial real estate
10,952,809
10,963,713
10,672,269
(10,904
)
280,540
Other commercial
3,121,477
3,119,535
3,030,608
1,942
90,869
Home equity
920,132
930,994
883,062
(10,862
)
37,070
Other consumer
374,021
388,678
394,049
(14,657
)
(20,028
)
Loans receivable
17,218,518
17,261,849
16,732,502
(43,331
)
486,016
Allowance for credit losses
(210,400
)
(206,041
)
(198,779
)
(4,359
)
(11,621
)
Loans receivable, net
17,008,118
17,055,808
16,533,723
(47,690
)
474,395
Other assets
2,435,389
2,458,719
2,419,131
(23,330
)
16,258
Total assets
$
27,858,879
27,902,987
27,822,170
(44,108
)
36,709
The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $981 million at March 31, 2025 which was an increase of $133 million over the prior quarter and an increase of $193 million over the prior year first quarter. Total debt securities of $7.434 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $106 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $647 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Debt securities represented 27 percent of total assets at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 compared to 29 percent at March 31, 2024.
The loan portfolio of $17.219 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased $43 million, or 25 basis points, during the current quarter and increased $486 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding the Rocky Mountain Bank (“RMB”) acquisition on July 19, 2024, the loan portfolio organically increased $214 million, or 1 percent, since the prior year first quarter. Excluding the RMB acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $159 million, or 1 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
At or for the
Three Months ended
At or for the
Year ended
At or for the
Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Allowance for credit losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
206,041
192,757
192,757
Acquisitions
—
3
3
Provision for credit losses
6,154
27,179
9,091
Charge-offs
(3,897
)
(18,626
)
(4,295
)
Recoveries
2,102
4,728
1,223
Balance at end of period
$
210,400
206,041
198,779
Provision for credit losses
Loan portfolio
$
6,154
27,179
9,091
Unfunded loan commitments
1,660
1,127
(842
)
Total provision for credit losses
$
7,814
28,306
8,249
Other real estate owned
$
1,085
1,085
432
Other foreclosed assets
68
79
459
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
5,289
6,177
3,796
Non-accrual loans
32,896
20,445
20,738
Total non-performing assets
$
39,338
27,786
25,425
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
0.14
%
0.10
%
0.09
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
551
%
774
%
810
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
1.22
%
1.19
%
1.19
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
0.01
%
0.08
%
0.02
%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$
46,458
32,228
62,423
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
$
685
748
1,490
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at March 31, 2025 was 0.14 percent compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.09 percent in the prior year first quarter. Non-performing assets of $39.3 million at March 31, 2025 increased $11.6 million, or 42 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $13.9 million, or 55 percent, over the prior year first quarter. The increase in the non-performing loans in the current quarter was primarily attributable to a single credit relationship.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2025 were 0.27 percent compared to 0.19 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.37 percent for the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $46.5 million at March 31, 2025 increased $14.2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $16.0 million from prior year first quarter.
The current quarter credit loss expense of $7.8 million included $6.2 million of provision for credit losses on loans and $1.7 million of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments.
The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2025 was 1.22 percent compared to 1.19 percent at year end and the prior year first quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
Provision for
Credit Losses Loans
Net Charge-Offs
ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
First quarter 2025
$
6,154
$
1,795
1.22
%
0.27
%
0.14
%
Fourth quarter 2024
6,041
5,170
1.19
%
0.19
%
0.10
%
Third quarter 2024
6,981
2,766
1.19
%
0.33
%
0.10
%
Second quarter 2024
5,066
2,890
1.19
%
0.29
%
0.06
%
First quarter 2024
9,091
3,072
1.19
%
0.37
%
0.09
%
Fourth quarter 2023
4,181
3,695
1.19
%
0.31
%
0.09
%
Third quarter 2023
5,095
2,209
1.19
%
0.09
%
0.15
%
Second quarter 2023
5,254
2,473
1.19
%
0.16
%
0.12
%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.8 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior quarter and $3.1 million for the prior year first quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.9 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $78 thousand of net loan recoveries.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,100,548
6,136,709
6,055,069
(36,161
)
45,479
NOW and DDA accounts
5,676,177
5,543,512
5,376,605
132,665
299,572
Savings accounts
2,896,378
2,845,124
2,949,908
51,254
(53,530
)
Money market deposit accounts
2,816,874
2,878,213
3,002,942
(61,339
)
(186,068
)
Certificate accounts
3,140,333
3,139,821
3,039,190
512
101,143
Core deposits, total
20,630,310
20,543,379
20,423,714
86,931
206,596
Wholesale deposits
3,740
3,615
3,809
125
(69
)
Deposits, total
20,634,050
20,546,994
20,427,523
87,056
206,527
Repurchase agreements
1,849,070
1,777,475
1,540,008
71,595
309,062
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total
22,483,120
22,324,469
21,967,531
158,651
515,589
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,520,000
1,800,000
2,140,157
(280,000
)
(620,157
)
Other borrowed funds
82,443
83,341
88,814
(898
)
(6,371
)
Subordinated debentures
133,145
133,105
132,984
40
161
Other liabilities
352,563
338,218
381,977
14,345
(29,414
)
Total liabilities
$
24,571,271
24,679,133
24,711,463
(107,862
)
(140,192
)
Total deposits of $20.634 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $87.1 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $207 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Total repurchase agreements of $1.849 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $71.6 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $309 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Total deposits organically decreased $190 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year first quarter and total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $115 million, or 52 basis points, from the prior year first quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $1.520 billion decreased $280 million, or 16 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $620 million, or 29 percent, from the prior year first quarter.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Common equity
$
3,550,719
3,533,150
3,483,012
17,569
67,707
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(263,111
)
(309,296
)
(372,305
)
46,185
109,194
Total stockholders’ equity
3,287,608
3,223,854
3,110,707
63,754
176,901
Goodwill and intangibles, net
(1,099,229
)
(1,102,500
)
(1,069,808
)
3,271
(29,421
)
Tangible stockholders’ equity
$
2,188,379
2,121,354
2,040,899
67,025
147,480
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
11.80
%
11.55
%
11.18
%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
8.18
%
7.92
%
7.63
%
Book value per common share
$
28.96
28.43
27.43
0.53
1.53
Tangible book value per common share
$
19.28
18.71
18.00
0.57
1.28
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.188 billion at March 31, 2025 increased $67.0 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily the result of a decrease in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities and earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 increased $147 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter and was primarily due to the decrease in unrealized loss on the available-for-sale debt securities and earnings retention. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the RMB acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $19.28 at the current quarter end increased $0.57 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.28 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior year first quarter.
Cash Dividends
On March 26, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable April 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 8, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 160th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
Compared to
December 31, 2024
, and
March 31, 2024
Income Summary
Three Months ended
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Net interest income
Interest income
$
289,925
297,036
279,402
(7,111
)
10,523
Interest expense
99,946
105,593
112,922
(5,647
)
(12,976
)
Total net interest income
189,979
191,443
166,480
(1,464
)
23,499
Non-interest income
Service charges and other fees
18,818
20,322
18,563
(1,504
)
255
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
4,664
4,541
4,362
123
302
Gain on sale of loans
4,311
3,926
3,362
385
949
Gain on sale of securities
—
—
16
—
(16
)
Other income
4,849
2,760
3,686
2,089
1,163
Total non-interest income
32,642
31,549
29,989
1,093
2,653
Total income
$
222,621
222,992
196,469
(371
)
26,152
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.04
%
2.97
%
2.59
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $190 million for the current quarter decreased $1.5 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $191 million and increased $23.5 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year first quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $290 million decreased $7.1 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily driven by fewer days in the current quarter coupled with decreased average interest-bearing cash balances. The current quarter interest income increased $10.5 million, or 4 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.77 percent in the current quarter increased 5 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent and increased 31 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.46 percent.
The current quarter interest expense of $99.9 million decreased $5.6 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to a decrease in deposit costs. The current quarter interest expense decreased $13.0 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year first quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.29 percent in the prior quarter and 1.34 percent for the prior year first quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.68 percent in the current quarter decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 16 basis point from the prior year first quarter.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.04 percent, an increase of 7 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 45 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 2.59 percent and was primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in core deposit cost. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 2.99 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.97 percent in the prior quarter and 2.59 in the prior year first quarter. “The Company’s net interest margin increased for the fifth consecutive quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The continued increase in loan yields and decrease in the deposit costs contributed to the 7 basis points increase in the net interest margin as it expanded to 3.04 percent in the current quarter.”
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.6 million, which was an increase of $1.1 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $2.7 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Service charges and other fees of $18.8 million for the current quarter decreased $1.5 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $255 thousand, or 1 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.3 million for the current quarter increased $385 thousand, or 10 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $949 thousand, or 28 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Other income of $4.8 million increased $2.1 million, or 75 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds coupled with an increase in income from equity investments and other one-time adjustments. Other income increased $1.2 million, or 32 percent, over the prior year first quarter primarily due to the current quarter proceeds from bank owned life insurance.
Non-interest Expense Summary
Three Months ended
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Compensation and employee benefits
$
91,443
81,600
85,789
9,843
5,654
Occupancy and equipment
12,294
11,589
11,883
705
411
Advertising and promotions
4,144
3,725
3,983
419
161
Data processing
9,138
9,145
9,159
(7
)
(21
)
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
63
30
25
33
38
Regulatory assessments and insurance
5,534
5,890
7,761
(356
)
(2,227
)
Intangibles amortization
3,270
3,613
2,760
(343
)
510
Other expenses
25,432
25,373
30,483
59
(5,051
)
Total non-interest expense
$
151,318
140,965
151,843
10,353
(525
)
Total non-interest expense of $151 million for the current quarter increased $10.4 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $525 thousand, or 35 basis points, over the prior year first quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $91.4 million increased by $9.8 million, or 12 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to increased performance-related compensation. Compensation and employee benefits increased $5.6 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from prior year acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $5.5 million decreased $2.2 million from the prior year first quarter as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment.
Other expenses of $25.4 million increased $59 thousand, or 23 basis points, from the prior quarter. Other expenses decreased $5.1 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by a decrease in acquisition-related expense. Acquisition-related expense was $587 thousand in the current quarter compared to $491 thousand in the prior quarter and $5.7 million in the prior year first quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $1.2 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility compared to a $2.1 million gain in the prior quarter and a $989 thousand gain in the prior year first quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the first quarter of 2025 was $8.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 24 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $5.2 million, or 138 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 14.1 percent compared to 16.0 percent in the prior quarter. The lower tax expense and lower effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was the result of a combination of higher federal income tax credits and a decrease in income before income tax expense.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 65.49 percent in the current quarter compared to 60.50 percent in the prior quarter and 74.41 percent in the prior year first quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was principally driven by the decrease in net interest income combined with an increase in non-interest expense. The decrease from the prior year first quarter was principally due to the increase in net interest income.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:
risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and the potential for significant changes in economic and trade policies in the new administration;
risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;
risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any pending or future acquisitions;
costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;
impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).
CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Assets
Cash on hand and in banks
$
322,253
268,746
232,064
Interest bearing cash deposits
659,232
579,662
556,596
Cash and cash equivalents
981,485
848,408
788,660
Debt securities, available-for-sale
4,172,312
4,245,205
4,629,073
Debt securities, held-to-maturity
3,261,575
3,294,847
3,451,583
Total debt securities
7,433,887
7,540,052
8,080,656
Loans held for sale, at fair value
40,523
33,060
27,035
Loans receivable
17,218,518
17,261,849
16,732,502
Allowance for credit losses
(210,400
)
(206,041
)
(198,779
)
Loans receivable, net
17,008,118
17,055,808
16,533,723
Premises and equipment, net
411,095
411,968
379,826
Right-of-use assets, net
54,441
56,252
63,447
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
1,153
1,164
891
Accrued interest receivable
103,992
99,262
106,063
Deferred tax asset
122,942
138,955
161,327
Intangibles, net
47,911
51,182
46,046
Goodwill
1,051,318
1,051,318
1,023,762
Non-marketable equity securities
88,134
99,669
111,129
Bank-owned life insurance
191,044
189,849
186,625
Other assets
322,836
326,040
312,980
Total assets
$
27,858,879
27,902,987
27,822,170
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
6,100,548
6,136,709
6,055,069
Interest bearing deposits
14,533,502
14,410,285
14,372,454
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1,849,070
1,777,475
1,540,008
FHLB advances
1,520,000
1,800,000
2,140,157
Other borrowed funds
82,443
83,341
88,814
Subordinated debentures
133,145
133,105
132,984
Accrued interest payable
30,231
33,626
32,584
Other liabilities
322,332
304,592
349,393
Total liabilities
24,571,271
24,679,133
24,711,463
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
—
—
—
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized
1,135
1,134
1,134
Paid-in capital
2,449,311
2,448,758
2,443,584
Retained earnings - substantially restricted
1,100,273
1,083,258
1,038,294
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(263,111
)
(309,296
)
(372,305
)
Total stockholders’ equity
3,287,608
3,223,854
3,110,707
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
27,858,879
27,902,987
27,822,170
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Interest Income
Investment securities
$
45,646
50,381
56,218
Residential real estate loans
24,275
23,960
20,764
Commercial loans
197,388
199,260
181,472
Consumer and other loans
22,616
23,435
20,948
Total interest income
289,925
297,036
279,402
Interest Expense
Deposits
62,865
67,079
67,196
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
13,733
14,822
12,598
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
20,719
21,848
4,249
FRB Bank Term Funding
—
—
27,097
Other borrowed funds
402
348
344
Subordinated debentures
2,227
1,496
1,438
Total interest expense
99,946
105,593
112,922
Net Interest Income
189,979
191,443
166,480
Provision for credit losses
7,814
8,534
8,249
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
182,165
182,909
158,231
Non-Interest Income
Service charges and other fees
18,818
20,322
18,563
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
4,664
4,541
4,362
Gain on sale of loans
4,311
3,926
3,362
Gain on sale of securities
—
—
16
Other income
4,849
2,760
3,686
Total non-interest income
32,642
31,549
29,989
Non-Interest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
91,443
81,600
85,789
Occupancy and equipment
12,294
11,589
11,883
Advertising and promotions
4,144
3,725
3,983
Data processing
9,138
9,145
9,159
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
63
30
25
Regulatory assessments and insurance
5,534
5,890
7,761
Intangibles amortization
3,270
3,613
2,760
Other expenses
25,432
25,373
30,483
Total non-interest expense
151,318
140,965
151,843
Income Before Income Taxes
63,489
73,493
36,377
Federal and state income tax expense
8,921
11,739
3,750
Net Income
$
54,568
61,754
32,627
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
Three Months ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Residential real estate loans
$
1,885,497
$
24,275
5.15
%
$
1,885,146
$
23,960
5.08
%
Commercial loans
1
14,091,210
198,921
5.73
%
14,059,864
200,956
5.69
%
Consumer and other loans
1,302,687
22,616
7.04
%
1,324,341
23,435
7.04
%
Total loans
2
17,279,394
245,812
5.77
%
17,269,351
248,351
5.72
%
Tax-exempt debt securities
3
1,604,851
13,936
3.47
%
1,615,474
14,501
3.59
%
Taxable debt securities
4, 5
6,946,562
33,598
1.93
%
7,314,265
38,189
2.09
%
Total earning assets
25,830,807
293,346
4.61
%
26,199,090
301,041
4.57
%
Goodwill and intangibles
1,100,801
1,104,362
Non-earning assets
847,855
888,404
Total assets
$
27,779,463
$
28,191,856
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
5,989,490
$
—
—
%
$
6,343,443
$
—
—
%
NOW and DDA accounts
5,525,976
15,065
1.11
%
5,491,451
15,768
1.14
%
Savings accounts
2,861,675
5,159
0.73
%
2,824,126
5,316
0.75
%
Money market deposit accounts
2,849,470
13,526
1.93
%
2,878,415
14,232
1.97
%
Certificate accounts
3,152,198
29,075
3.74
%
3,174,923
31,716
3.97
%
Total core deposits
20,378,809
62,825
1.25
%
20,712,358
67,032
1.29
%
Wholesale deposits
6
3,600
40
4.53
%
3,654
47
4.95
%
Repurchase agreements
1,842,773
13,733
3.02
%
1,866,705
14,821
3.16
%
FHLB advances
1,744,000
20,719
4.75
%
1,800,000
21,848
4.75
%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
216,073
2,629
4.94
%
216,874
1,845
3.38
%
Total funding liabilities
24,185,255
99,946
1.68
%
24,599,591
105,593
1.71
%
Other liabilities
326,764
369,700
Total liabilities
24,512,019
24,969,291
Stockholders’ Equity
Stockholders’ equity
3,267,444
3,222,565
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
27,779,463
$
28,191,856
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
$
193,400
$
195,448
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
2.93
%
2.86
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.04
%
2.97
%
______________________________
1
Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3
Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
4
Includes interest income of $6.1 million and $9.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $559.5 million and $759.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
5
Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
Three Months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest &
Dividends
Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Residential real estate loans
$
1,885,497
$
24,275
5.15
%
$
1,747,184
$
20,764
4.75
%
Commercial loans
1
14,091,210
198,921
5.73
%
13,513,426
183,045
5.45
%
Consumer and other loans
1,302,687
22,616
7.04
%
1,283,388
20,948
6.56
%
Total loans
2
17,279,394
245,812
5.77
%
16,543,998
224,757
5.46
%
Tax-exempt debt securities
3
1,604,851
13,936
3.47
%
1,720,370
15,157
3.52
%
Taxable debt securities
4, 5
6,946,562
33,598
1.93
%
8,176,974
43,477
2.13
%
Total earning assets
25,830,807
293,346
4.61
%
26,441,342
283,391
4.31
%
Goodwill and intangibles
1,100,801
1,051,954
Non-earning assets
847,855
611,550
Total assets
$
27,779,463
$
28,104,846
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
5,989,490
$
—
—
%
$
5,966,546
$
—
—
%
NOW and DDA accounts
5,525,976
15,065
1.11
%
5,275,703
15,918
1.21
%
Savings accounts
2,861,675
5,159
0.73
%
2,900,649
5,655
0.78
%
Money market deposit accounts
2,849,470
13,526
1.93
%
2,948,294
14,393
1.96
%
Certificate accounts
3,152,198
29,075
3.74
%
3,000,713
31,175
4.18
%
Total core deposits
20,378,809
62,825
1.25
%
20,091,905
67,141
1.34
%
Wholesale deposits
6
3,600
40
4.53
%
3,965
55
5.50
%
Repurchase agreements
1,842,773
13,733
3.02
%
1,513,397
12,598
3.35
%
FHLB advances
1,744,000
20,719
4.75
%
350,754
4,249
4.79
%
FRB Bank Term Funding
—
—
—
%
2,483,077
27,097
4.39
%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
216,073
2,629
4.94
%
218,271
1,782
3.28
%
Total funding liabilities
24,185,255
99,946
1.68
%
24,661,369
112,922
1.84
%
Other liabilities
326,764
356,554
Total liabilities
24,512,019
25,017,923
Stockholders’ Equity
Stockholders’ equity
3,267,444
3,086,923
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
27,779,463
$
28,104,846
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
$
193,400
$
170,469
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
2.93
%
2.47
%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.04
%
2.59
%
______________________________
1
Includes tax effect of $1.5 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3
Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
4
Includes interest income of $6.1 million and $15.3 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $559.5 million and $1.12 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5
Includes tax effect of $150 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6
Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
% Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction
$
233,584
$
242,844
$
273,835
(4)%
(15)%
Pre-sold and spec construction
200,921
191,926
223,294
5
%
(10)%
Total residential construction
434,505
434,770
497,129
—
%
(13)
%
Land development
177,448
197,369
215,828
(10)%
(18)%
Consumer land or lots
197,553
187,024
188,635
6
%
5
%
Unimproved land
115,528
113,532
103,032
2
%
12
%
Developed lots for operative builders
64,782
61,661
47,591
5
%
36
%
Commercial lots
95,574
99,243
92,748
(4)%
3
%
Other construction
714,151
693,461
915,782
3
%
(22)%
Total land, lot, and other construction
1,365,036
1,352,290
1,563,616
1
%
(13)
%
Owner occupied
3,182,589
3,197,138
3,057,348
—
%
4
%
Non-owner occupied
4,054,107
4,053,996
3,920,696
—
%
3
%
Total commercial real estate
7,236,696
7,251,134
6,978,044
—
%
4
%
Commercial and industrial
1,392,365
1,395,997
1,371,201
—
%
2
%
Agriculture
1,016,081
1,024,520
929,420
(1)
%
9
%
First lien
2,499,494
2,481,918
2,276,638
1
%
10
%
Junior lien
85,343
76,303
51,579
12
%
65
%
Total 1-4 family
2,584,837
2,558,221
2,328,217
1
%
11
%
Multifamily residential
874,071
895,242
881,117
(2)
%
(1)
%
Home equity lines of credit
989,043
1,005,783
947,652
(2)%
4
%
Other consumer
188,388
209,457
223,566
(10)%
(16)%
Total consumer
1,177,431
1,215,240
1,171,218
(3)
%
1
%
States and political subdivisions
1,001,058
983,601
848,454
2
%
18
%
Other
176,961
183,894
191,121
(4)
%
(7)
%
Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale
17,259,041
17,294,909
16,759,537
—
%
3
%
Less loans held for sale
1
(40,523
)
(33,060
)
(27,035
)
23
%
50
%
Total loans receivable
$
17,218,518
$
17,261,849
$
16,732,502
—
%
3
%
______________________________
1
Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
Non-
Accrual
Loans
Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
Other real estate
owned and foreclosed assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Custom and owner occupied construction
$
194
198
210
194
—
—
Pre-sold and spec construction
2,896
2,132
1,049
2,133
763
—
Total residential construction
3,090
2,330
1,259
2,327
763
—
Land development
935
966
28
935
—
—
Consumer land or lots
173
78
144
173
—
—
Developed lots for operative builders
531
531
608
—
531
—
Commercial lots
47
47
2,205
—
47
—
Total land, lot and other construction
1,686
1,622
2,985
1,108
578
—
Owner occupied
3,601
2,979
1,501
3,073
96
432
Non-owner occupied
2,235
2,235
8,853
1,582
—
653
Total commercial real estate
5,836
5,214
10,354
4,655
96
1,085
Commercial and Industrial
12,367
2,069
1,698
11,640
727
—
Agriculture
2,382
2,335
2,855
2,090
292
—
First lien
8,752
9,053
2,930
6,796
1,956
—
Junior lien
296
315
69
296
—
—
Total 1-4 family
9,048
9,368
2,999
7,092
1,956
—
Multifamily residential
400
389
395
400
—
—
Home equity lines of credit
3,479
3,465
1,892
2,726
753
—
Other consumer
1,003
955
927
858
77
68
Total consumer
4,482
4,420
2,819
3,584
830
68
Other
47
39
61
—
47
—
Total
$
39,338
27,786
25,425
32,896
5,289
1,153
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
% Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Custom and owner occupied construction
$
786
$
969
$
4,784
(19)%
(84)%
Pre-sold and spec construction
—
564
1,181
(100)%
(100)%
Total residential construction
786
1,533
5,965
(49)
%
(87)
%
Land development
—
1,450
59
(100)%
(100)%
Consumer land or lots
1,026
402
332
155
%
209
%
Unimproved land
32
36
575
(11)%
(94)%
Developed lots for operative builders
—
214
—
(100)%
n/m
Commercial lots
189
—
1,225
n/m
(85)%
Other construction
—
—
1,248
n/m
(100)%
Total land, lot and other construction
1,247
2,102
3,439
(41)
%
(64)
%
Owner occupied
3,786
2,867
2,991
32
%
27
%
Non-owner occupied
346
5,037
18,118
(93)%
(98)%
Total commercial real estate
4,132
7,904
21,109
(48)
%
(80)
%
Commercial and industrial
5,358
6,194
14,806
(13)
%
(64)
%
Agriculture
5,731
744
3,922
670
%
46
%
First lien
14,826
6,326
5,626
134
%
164
%
Junior lien
1,023
214
145
378
%
606
%
Total 1-4 family
15,849
6,540
5,771
142
%
175
%
Home equity lines of credit
6,993
3,731
3,668
87
%
91
%
Other consumer
1,824
1,775
1,948
3
%
(6)%
Total consumer
8,817
5,506
5,616
60
%
57
%
States and political subdivisions
3,220
—
—
n/m
n/m
Other
1,318
1,705
1,795
(23)
%
(27)
%
Total
$
46,458
$
32,228
$
62,423
44
%
(26)%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
Charge-Offs
Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
2025
Dec 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2024
Mar 31,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Pre-sold and spec construction
$
—
(4
)
(4
)
—
—
Pre-sold and spec construction
$
—
(4
)
(4
)
—
—
Land development
(341
)
1,095
(1
)
—
341
Consumer land or lots
(3
)
(22
)
(1
)
—
3
Unimproved land
—
1,338
—
—
—
Commercial lots
—
319
—
—
—
Total land, lot and other construction
(344
)
2,730
(2
)
—
344
Owner occupied
(1
)
(73
)
(3
)
—
1
Non-owner occupied
(6
)
2
(1
)
—
6
Total commercial real estate
(7
)
(71
)
(4
)
—
7
Commercial and industrial
92
1,422
328
421
329
Agriculture
(1
)
64
68
—
1
First lien
(69
)
32
(4
)
—
69
Junior lien
(5
)
(65
)
(5
)
—
5
Total 1-4 family
(74
)
(33
)
(9
)
—
74
Home equity lines of credit
(20
)
69
5
—
20
Other consumer
276
1,078
251
331
55
Total consumer
256
1,147
256
331
75
Other
1,873
8,643
2,439
3,145
1,272
Total
$
1,795
13,898
3,072
3,897
2,102
