Glacier Bancorp Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $52.78 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $44.70 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.78 Mln. vs. $44.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.39 last year.

