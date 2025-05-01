Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co.

Glacier Bancorp completes acquisition of Bank of Idaho, integrating its operations into existing bank divisions.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has successfully completed its acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the parent company of Bank of Idaho, a community bank based in Idaho Falls. Following this acquisition, the Bank of Idaho’s operations will be integrated into Glacier’s existing divisions, with Eastern Idaho joining Citizens Community Bank, Boise operations merging with Mountain West Bank, and Eastern Washington operations transitioning to Wheatland Bank. As of March 31, 2025, Bank of Idaho held total assets of $1.3 billion, with both total loans and total deposits at $1.1 billion. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits and potential challenges of the merger, emphasizing the uncertainties involved in the integration process and the overall economic environment.

KALISPELL, Mont., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (“Glacier”) (NYSE: GBCI), today announced the completion of its acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co. (“BOID”) (OTCQX: BOID), the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho, a community bank headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The Bank of Idaho operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions: the Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank, and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. As of March 31, 2025, BOID had total assets of $1.3 billion, total loans of $1.1 billion and total deposits of $1.1 billion.







About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.







Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).





Visit Glacier’s website at



www.glacierbancorp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential benefits of the business combination transaction involving Glacier and BOID, including future financial and operating results, the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts regarding either company or the combination of the companies. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to the following: risks that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Glacier and BOID operate; uncertainties regarding the ability of Glacier Bank and Bank of Idaho to promptly and effectively integrate their businesses, including into Glacier Bank’s existing division structure; uncertainties regarding the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ respective customers, employees, and contractual counterparties; and risks relating to the diversion of management time on merger-related issues. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Glacier undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report. For more information, see the risk factors described in Glacier’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the SEC.





CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler





(406) 751-4722





Ron J. Copher





(406) 751-7706



