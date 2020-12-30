Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Rewards Investors With Special Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s GBCI board of directors recently announced a special dividend of 15 cents per share. The amount will be paid out on Jan 19, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of Jan 8. Prior to this move, the company had already declared 16 special dividends — the last being 20 cents in December 2019. Moreover, it approved dividend hikes for 46 times.



Given its solid capital and liquidity position, the company is anticipates to continue enhancing its shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.



However, let’s analyze whether it is worth considering Glacier Bancorp stock based on its dividend income. Shares of Glacier Bancorp have rallied 33.8% in the past six months compared with 42.5% growth of its industry.





Investors interested in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock can take a look at the bank's fundamentals and growth prospects.



Revenue Growth: Glacier Bancorp’s revenues witnessed a CAGR of 12.8% over the last five years (2015-2019). Further, its projected sales growth rates of 14.1% for 2020 ensure the continuation of such uptrend in revenues.



Earnings Strength: Over the last three-five years, the company saw earnings per share (EPS) growth of 13.22%. Retaining this trend, it is further expected to deliver a strong earnings performance as its respective EPS growth projections of 13% for 2020 indicate. Moreover, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.



Strong Leverage: Glacier Bancorp’s debt/equity ratio is valued at 0.08 compared with the industry average of 0.17, implying a relatively lower debt burden. It highlights the company’s financial stability despite adverse economic environment.



Superior Return on Equity (ROE): Glacier Bancorp’s ROE of 11.31% compared with its industry average of 8.75% highlights the company’s competitive edge over its peers.



Some other finance stocks which have announced special dividends during the current quarter include Eaton Vance EV, Cohen & Steers Inc CNS and Waterstone Financial WSBF. Eaton Vanceannounced special dividend of $4.25 per share, while Cohen & Steers and Waterstone Financial announced $1.00 and 30 cents per share, respectively.

