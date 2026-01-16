Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $305.55 million, exhibiting an increase of 37% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Glacier Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 60.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-accrual loans' should come in at $50.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.45 million.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing assets' to come in at $56.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.79 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' will likely reach $29.81 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $38.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.55 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $265.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $191.44 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gain on sale of loans' will reach $5.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.93 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent)' at $269.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $195.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Glacier Bancorp shares have recorded returns of +6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GBCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

