Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) reported revenue of $260.73 million, up 21.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $257.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +1.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 62.1% compared to the 61.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 62.1% compared to the 61.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) : 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans : 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Non-accrual loans : $45.45 million versus $39.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $45.45 million versus $39.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total non-performing assets : $54.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.99 million.

: $54.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.99 million. Average Balances - Total earning assets : $26.82 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.86 billion.

: $26.82 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.86 billion. Total Non-Interest Income : $35.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.36 million.

: $35.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.36 million. Net Interest Income : $225.38 million versus $222.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $225.38 million versus $222.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gain on sale of loans : $5.03 million versus $5.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.03 million versus $5.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (tax-equivalent): $228.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.81 million.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

