Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) reported revenue of $214.09 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228.93 million, representing a surprise of -6.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 60.39% versus 57.92% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 60.39% versus 57.92% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.08% compared to the 3.28% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.08% compared to the 3.28% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0.01% compared to the 0.07% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.01% compared to the 0.07% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $27.90 million versus $27.80 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $27.90 million versus $27.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $191.44 million versus $204.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $191.44 million versus $204.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $186.19 million versus $201.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned -30.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

