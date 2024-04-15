Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, reflecting a decline of 40% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $200.63 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Glacier Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 71.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 2.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' will reach $26.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total non-performing loans' to reach $27.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.40 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total capital (To Risk-Weighted Assets) Ratio' should arrive at 14.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $32.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.98 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 capital (To Risk-Weighted Assets) Ratio' will likely reach 12.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $29.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.90 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $170.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $186.19 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $173.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $191.44 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Glacier Bancorp here>>>



Shares of Glacier Bancorp have experienced a change of -4.8% in the past month compared to the -0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GBCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.