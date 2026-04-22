Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 39.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $307.2 million, exhibiting an increase of 38% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Glacier Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)' should come in at 3.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 61.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-accrual loans' of $63.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-performing assets' reaching $68.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.34 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' at $29.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.83 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $38.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.64 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $268.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $189.98 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gain on sale of loans' to reach $4.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.31 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent)' will reach $270.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $193.40 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned +9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Currently, GBCI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.