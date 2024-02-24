Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Price Target Increased by 7.47% to 44.01

The average one-year price target for Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) has been revised to 44.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 40.95 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.76% from the latest reported closing price of 36.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glacier Bancorp. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBCI is 0.20%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 108,453K shares. The put/call ratio of GBCI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,471K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 4.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,465K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,363K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,239K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares, representing an increase of 25.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 75.63% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,217K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 39.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,855K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Glacier Bancorp Background Information

Glacier Bancorp, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

