Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Price Target Increased by 6.51% to 36.57

The average one-year price target for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) has been revised to 36.57 / share. This is an increase of 6.51% from the prior estimate of 34.34 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.84% from the latest reported closing price of 43.46 / share.

Glacier Bancorp Declares $0.33 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 5, 2023 received the payment on December 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $43.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.22%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glacier Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBCI is 0.17%, a decrease of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 104,149K shares. The put/call ratio of GBCI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,471K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 4.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,465K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,363K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,210K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 52.64% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,855K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 4.38% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,593K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBCI by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Glacier Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.