Glacier Bancorp to Enter Texas Market With Guaranty Buyout

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. GNTY, the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, TX. The all-stock transaction is valued at $476.2 million.

Details of the GBCI Acquisition Deal

Per the agreement, Guaranty shareholders will receive 1.0000 share of Glacier Bancorp stock for each Guaranty share, subject to adjustment under certain circumstances. Based on the closing price of GBCI shares on June 23, 2025, Guaranty shareholders will get $41.58 per share. The deal has been approved unanimously by both companies’ boards of directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Guaranty Bank & Trust will operate under the name "Guaranty Bank & Trust, Division of Glacier Bank" upon completion of the deal, becoming Glacier Bancorp’s 18th bank division.

Financially, the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Glacier Bancorp’s earnings per share. Further, the transaction is projected to generate an internal rate of return of approximately 20% by the end of the first year after closing the deal.

GBCI's Rationale Behind the Planned Acquisition

Glacier Bancorp’s planned acquisition of Guaranty demonstrates a significant step forward in its long-term growth strategy. Building on its initial entry into the Southwest region through the 2017 acquisition of Foothills Bank in Arizona, GBCI is now poised to amplify its presence by entering the Texas market.

With Guaranty’s well-established footprint and expertise in the Texas market, the company will capitalize on Texas's robust economy. This move not only strengthens Glacier Bancorp’s position in high-growth markets but also aligns with its broader commitment to community banking through disciplined, strategic acquisitions.

Glacier Bancorp CEO Randy Chesler commented, “This is a compelling opportunity to further expand our presence in the Southwest. Guaranty fits strategically and culturally within the unique Glacier business model and will allow us to enter a complementary state with an exceptional demographic profile, strong growth prospects and a business-friendly operating environment.” Chesler further added, “This acquisition continues our long history of consistently adding high quality community banks to our proven banking model and we are very enthusiastic about the future opportunities this partnership will provide."

GBCI's Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp have risen 19.2%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 23.4% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, GBCI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Steps by Other Finance Firms

In April 2025, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP and Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT jointly announced an agreement under which the former will be acquired by the latter in an all-stock deal valued at $9.4 billion. This will create a mortgage behemoth in the United States, with the combined firm servicing $2.1 trillion of loans and 9.5 million clients.

Under the terms of the agreement, COOP shareholders will get 11 RKT shares for each COOP share. The transaction is expected to drive higher loan volume and long-term client relationships, providing greater recurring revenues and lowering client acquisition costs.

