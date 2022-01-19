Glacier Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GBCI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.04, changing hands as low as $55.97 per share. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $46.34 per share, with $67.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.12.

