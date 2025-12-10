Glacier Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GBCI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.22, changing hands as high as $44.40 per share. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.76 per share, with $57.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.27.

