GL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.18, changing hands as low as $94.02 per share. Globe Life Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GL's low point in its 52 week range is $69.47 per share, with $108.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.49. The GL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

