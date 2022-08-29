GL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.40, changing hands as low as $97.27 per share. Globe Life Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GL's low point in its 52 week range is $85.25 per share, with $108.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.