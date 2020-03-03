GL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.18, changing hands as high as $96.81 per share. Globe Life Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GL's low point in its 52 week range is $80.1366 per share, with $111.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.85. The GL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

