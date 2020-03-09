GKSD Investment walks away from offer for NMC Health

March 9 (Reuters) - GKSD Investment Holding said on Monday it does not intend to make an offer for NMC Health NMC.L, days after the UAE-based hospital operator was relegated from London's bluechip index FTSE.100.

GKSD, backed by sponsors of Italy's Gruppo San Donato, in February confirmed that it was in the preliminary stages of considering an offer for NMC.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

