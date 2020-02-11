GKSD Investment confirms it is mulling offer for NMC Health

Feb 11 (Reuters) - GKSD Investment Holding on Tuesday confirmed it was in the preliminary stages of considering an offer for NMC Health NMC.L, a day after the healthcare group revealed two approaches from private equity groups.

GKSD, backed by sponsors of Italy's Gruppo San Donato, is being advised by GK Investment, the company said.

NMC on Monday disclosed approaches from KKR KKR.N and GK Investment, lifting its shares, which dropped dramatically since Muddy Waters last year queried its financial statements.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

