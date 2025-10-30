GKOS Stock Surges Following Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Guidance Raised

Glaukos Corporation GKOS reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 16 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents. The figure also improved from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted loss of 28 cents per share.

The GAAP loss per share was 28 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 39 cents.

Revenue Details

Glaukos registered revenues of $133.5 million, up 38% year over year on a reported basis and 37% at constant currency (cc). The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%.

Quarter in Detail

The company recorded net sales of $110.2 million for Glaucoma, up 45% year over year. Sales at Corneal Health totaled $23.3 million.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit increased 41.3% year over year to $104.7 million. The adjusted gross margin was 84% compared with 82% in the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 30% year over year to $83 million. Research and development expenses totaled $38.1 million, up 10% year over year. Total operating expenses were $121.1 million, up 22.6% from the prior-year period’s level.

The operating loss declined to $16.4 million from $24.7 million in the year-ago period. The adjusted operating loss was $9.3 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $18.4 million.

Glaukos Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Glaukos Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Glaukos Corporation Quote

Financial Update

Glaukos exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $277.5 million compared with $278.6 million at the end of second-quarter 2025.

2025 Guidance

The company raised its guidance for 2025 revenues. It now expects net sales in the range of $490-$495 million compared with previous guidance of $480-$486 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $480.2 million. The loss per share estimate is pinned at 90 cents, implying 51.6% improvement year over year.

GKOS also issued sales guidance for 2026 in the range of $600-$620 million.

Our Take

Glaukos delivered a standout third quarter, reflecting accelerating momentum across its glaucoma and corneal health franchises. Strong adoption of iDose TR underscored the company’s leadership in interventional glaucoma, supported by compelling clinical data and growing surgeon enthusiasm. International expansion and ongoing market development efforts further strengthened the franchise’s foundation.

The FDA approval of Epioxa marks a transformative milestone, introducing a next-generation, incision-free therapy for keratoconus that redefines care standards and expands Glaukos’ rare disease portfolio. The company’s launch strategy emphasizes patient access, awareness, and education — addressing longstanding challenges in diagnosis and treatment for this underserved population.

With disciplined capital allocation, robust R&D investment, and the upcoming Huntsville facility supporting innovation and manufacturing scale, Glaukos is well positioned for durable growth. Together, the iDose and Epioxa platforms exemplify the company’s ability to pioneer category-defining therapies and drive sustainable value creation while advancing its mission to transform ophthalmic care worldwide.

GKOS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Glaukos has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Solventum Corporation SOLV, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and HealthEquity HQY.

Solventum, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 4.1%. SOLV’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.91%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Solventum’s shares have gained 8.2% compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth so far this year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.1%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have gained 13.2% compared with the industry’s 5.6% growth so far this year.

HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 21.7%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 11.05%.

HealthEquity’s shares have risen 0.6% compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth so far this year.

