GKOS Stock Up More Than 45% Since May-End: What's Driving the Rally?

Shares of Glaukos GKOS have surged 45.7% since the end of May. The stock has outpaced the industry’s 4% gain and the S&P 500 Index’s 0.9% decline.

GKOS stock witnessed a sharp rally after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter top and bottom-line figures on April 29. However, the stock pared all its gains in May amid uncertainty surrounding the proposed Local Coverage Determination (LCD) for its glaucoma therapy, iDose TR, by Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs).

The MACs have proposed providing coverage for iDose only to patients who have failed both selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) and two topical medications. The proposal also restricts the concurrent use of iDose TR with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedures and limits re-administration of iDose TR to once every two years. These proposed restrictions could hurt the drug's commercial prospects.

However, Glaukos management seemed confident about receiving an exclusion or modification on some or all of these restrictions in the final LCD draft, while presenting at several investor conferences held during the end of May or early June. The company is focusing on promoting iDose TR as first-line treatment for ocular hypertension.

One-Month Performance



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GKOS management also stated that the market opportunity for iDose TR remains significant despite the proposed restrictions, driven by the rising number of glaucoma cases, and reaffirmed its guidance for 2026 and 2027. The company also believes that many patients are ineligible for SLTs or topical medications or both. GKOS is conducting a phase 4 study to evaluate the use of iDose TR with MIGS procedure, which has demonstrated promising results so far.

Several analysts also believe that the proposed restrictions for iDose TR in the proposed LCDs will have a minimal impact on its sales going forward. They expect a sizable pool of patients who have undergone selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) over the past decade to remain eligible for iDose TR.

The recent rally in Glaukos shares can be primarily attributed to investor enthusiasm following the positive commentary on iDose TR. The company recorded $54 million in iDose TR sales during the first quarter of 2026. GKOS expects sales of the therapy to grow sequentially in the second quarter as well.

Other Factors Supporting the Rally

Rising Epioxa Adoption:Apart from iDose TR, Epioxa is emerging as Glaukos' next major growth engine, with management reporting an encouraging commercial launch despite being in its earliest phase. The company has rapidly built a treatment network covering nearly 65% of the U.S. population, with visibility to expand coverage to roughly 95%.

Reimbursement momentum is strengthening, supported by access pathways covering more than 100 million commercial lives. The drug is covered by four of the five largest U.S. payers and received a permanent J-code effective July 2026. Combined with direct-to-consumer awareness campaigns and physician education initiatives, these developments position Epioxa to meaningfully expand the underpenetrated keratoconus treatment market over time.

Strong Pipeline:Glaukos continues to differentiate itself through one of ophthalmology's broadest innovation pipelines, with 13 publicly disclosed programs spanning glaucoma, corneal disorders, retinal diseases and ocular surface therapies. Beyond commercial products like iDose TR and Epioxa, the company is advancing iDose TREX, iStent infinite for earlier-stage glaucoma, and PRESERFLO MicroShunt, iLution for Demodex blepharitis.

The company plans to initiate studies on next-generation iLink technologies and a keratoconus screening device later this year. Management also highlighted promising early-stage retinal assets and multiple Phase 4 studies that could expand reimbursement, strengthen clinical evidence and create additional label-expansion opportunities, supporting sustainable long-term growth beyond its current revenue drivers.

Glaukos Corporation Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth)

Glaukos Corporation revenue-quarterly-yoy-growth | Glaukos Corporation Quote

Key Challenges

Despite strong execution, Glaukos faces several operational challenges that could moderate near-term growth. Apart from uncertainty surrounding iDose TR LCDs, Epioxa's launch remains constrained by reimbursement complexity until the permanent J-code becomes fully operational, resulting in temporary claims-processing delays and slower physician adoption.

The company also expects international glaucoma growth to decelerate due to increasing competitive product launches and fading foreign-exchange tailwinds. Furthermore, management plans to accelerate investments in commercial infrastructure, patient awareness and direct-to-consumer initiatives, which will keep operating expenses elevated and delay margin expansion.

In addition, successful commercialization depends on increasing keratoconus diagnosis rates and expanding physician adoption, requiring sustained investment in education, payer engagement and market development before Epioxa can fully realize its long-term billion-dollar revenue potential.

A Glance at GKOS’ Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GKOS’ 2026 loss per share is pinned at 57 cents, implying a year-over-year improvement of 36.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2027 earnings per share is pegged at 47 cents, implying growth of 181% year over year. In the past 60 days, the consensus mark for the company's earnings has remained stable.

Revenues for 2026 are projected to grow 23.7% to $627.6 million and another 26.6% to $794.3 million in 2027.



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GKOS’ Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Glaukos has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Veracyte VCYT, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Veracyte, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 52 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.94%. Revenues of $139 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VCYT has an estimated earnings growth rate of 5.1% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 14% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.88%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.37%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.3% compared with the industry’s 12.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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