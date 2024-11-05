GKOS Stock Declines Despite Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Glaukos Corporation GKOS reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of 28 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.15%. The figure was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s adjusted loss of 50 cents per share.

The GAAP loss per share was 39 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 63 cents.

Revenue Details

Glaukos registered revenues of $96.7 million in the third quarter, up 23.9% year over year on a reported basis as well as at constant currency (cc). The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%.

Quarter in Detail

The company recorded net sales of $76 million and $20.6 million for Glaucoma and Corneal Health, respectively, up 30% and 5% year over year.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit increased 24.4% year over year to $74.1 million. However, the adjusted gross margin was 82.4% compared with 83.4% in the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 17.9% year over year to $64 million. Research and development expenses totaled $34.7 million, up 4.3% year over year. Total operating expenses were $98.7 million, up 12.8% from that recorded in the prior-year period.

The operating loss declined to $24.7 million from $28 million in the year-ago period. The adjusted operating loss was $18.4 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $21.8 million.

Financial Update

Glaukos exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $267.2 million compared with $266.4 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2024.

2024 Guidance

The company revised its guidance for 2024 revenues. It now expects net sales in the range of $377-$379 million compared with the previous guidance of $370-$376 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $373.9 million.

Our Take

Glaukos' exited the third quarter of 2024 with better-than-expected results wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective consensus estimates, while revenues beat the same. Management remains excited regarding the company’s continued top-line growth in the reported quarter.

During the third quarter, GKOS’ glaucoma franchise witnessed revenue growth, driven by its iStent portfolio, coupled with growing contributions from iDose TR. The company reported the successful execution of detailed launch plans for iDose TR during the third quarter. The unique permanent J-code for iDose TR became effective on July 1. This is likely to increase patient access, driving sales growth in the upcoming quarters. Per management, during the reported quarter, five of the seven Medicare Administrative Contractors issued final local coverage determinations for microinvasive glaucoma surgery that will establish coverage for iStent infinite.

GKOS continues to invest in its product pipeline. It targets NDA submission for its corneal cross-linking therapy, Epioxa, by the end of 2024. Per the third-quarterearnings call management announced positive topline outcomes in the second Phase 3 pivotal study for Epioxa, and the therapy met the study's primary efficacy endpoint. The company also remains on track to commence a phase 3 clinical trial for its next-generation iDose therapy, iDose TREX, by the end of 2024.

However, GKOS’ operating loss in the reported quarter amid rising costs and expenses raised our apprehension. Its operation in a stiff, competitive market is also worrisome.

Shares of GKOS lost 9% during after-market trading following the third-quarter results. However, the company’s shares have gained 65.3% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 4.7%. The broader S&P 500 Index has increased 20.1% in the same time frame.



GKOS’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GKOS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

