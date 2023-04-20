GKOS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.80, changing hands as high as $50.00 per share. Glaukos Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GKOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GKOS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.33 per share, with $61.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.67.

