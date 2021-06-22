GKN-owner Melrose to return $1 bln to shareholders after Nortek sale

Adds payout details, current trading outlook

June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Melrose Industries MRON.L said on Tuesday it plans to return about 730 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in cash to its shareholders after the company sold its Nortek Air Management business in April.

The industrial firm, which supplies parts to carmakers such as Volkswagen, also said there were some encouraging signs for its aerospace division after the pandemic hit it hard.

The proposed return of capital and share consolidation, through which the returns will be executed, would require approval from shareholders, Melrose said.

($1 = 0.7194 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

