GKN Aerospace owner Melrose lifts 2023 profit expectations

November 16, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British aerospace supplier Melrose MRON.L said on Thursday it expected 2023 profit to be 7% higher than its previous expectations, partly driven by stronger aftermarket demand and improved pricing.

The owner of GKN Aerospace, which spun off its automotive and other businesses to Dowlais Group DWL.L in April, said trading during the four-month period ended Oct. 31 was better than its previous expectations.

