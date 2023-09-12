News & Insights

Commodities
RTX

GKN Aerospace owner Melrose flags potential $250 mln cash impact amid Pratt & Whitney inspection

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

September 12, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details on RTW warning in paragraphs 2 and 3, details from Melrose's statement in paragraphs 4 and 5

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Melrose Industries MRON.L said on Tuesday it faces a potential cash impact of around 200 million pounds ($250.32 million) over the period to 2026 after Pratt & Whitney parent RTX Corp RTX.Nwarned of grounding of some engine variants for quality checks.

RTX's warning on Monday of a one-time grounding any time in coming years comes after the company in July said a rare powder metal defect could lead to the cracking of some engine components.

RTX now estimates it would have to pull a total of 600 to 700 engines offits Airbus A320neo jets for lengthy quality inspections between 2023 and 2026.

Melrose said its GKN Aerospace unit has a 4% programme share on the engine variant impacted by the issue, adding that the full potential cash impact was on the basis of the assumption that this was all a programme cost.

The London-listed Melrose said there was no change to its profit and balance sheet guidance, and that the share buyback programme announced last week would proceed as planned.

($1 = 0.7990 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.