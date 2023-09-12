News & Insights

Commodities
RTX

GKN Aerospace owner Melrose flags potential $250 mln cash impact amid Pratt & Whitney inspection

September 12, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Corrects to Tuesday, from Monday

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Melrose Industries MRON.L said on Tuesday it faces a potential cash impact of around 200 million pounds ($250.32 million) over the period to 2026 after Pratt & Whitney parent RTX Corp RTX.N warned that 600 to 700 geared turbofan engines will have to be removed for quality checks.

($1 = 0.7990 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.