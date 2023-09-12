GKN Aerospace owner Melrose flags potential $250 mln cash impact amid Pratt & Whitney inspection

Corrects to Tuesday, from Monday

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Melrose Industries MRON.L said on Tuesday it faces a potential cash impact of around 200 million pounds ($250.32 million) over the period to 2026 after Pratt & Whitney parent RTX Corp RTX.N warned that 600 to 700 geared turbofan engines will have to be removed for quality checks.

($1 = 0.7990 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.