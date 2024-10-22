Gjensidige Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Amid Insurance Challenges

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GB:0OJC) has released an update.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA experienced strong revenue growth in the third quarter, driven by effective pricing and solid renewals, despite facing high claims levels in the property and motor insurance sectors. The company reported a significant increase in the insurance service result and a healthy return on equity, but acknowledged challenges in meeting the combined ratio target for 2024. Looking ahead, Gjensidige maintains its financial targets for 2025 and 2026.

