Gjensidige Forsikring ASA to Issue New Tier 2 Bond

October 28, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GB:0OJC) has released an update.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA plans to issue a new Tier 2 bond worth up to NOK 900 million, featuring a floating interest rate and a minimum 30-year tenor. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and is backed by approvals from the General Meeting and the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. The bond is expected to be rated BBB+ by S&P and will comply with Solvency II regulations.

