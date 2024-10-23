Gjensidige downgraded to Hold from Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded Gjensidige (GJNSY) to Hold from Buy with a NOK 206 price target
- Gjensidige downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC
- Gjensidige downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citi
- Gjensidige price target lowered to NOK 218 from NOK 220 at Barclays
- Gjensidige price target raised to NOK 220 from NOK 215 at Barclays
