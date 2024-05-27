Giyani Metals Corp. Revamps Board, Eyes EV Market

Giyani Gold (TSE:EMM) has released an update.

Giyani Metals Corp. has announced a significant shift in its Board of Directors as it progresses towards becoming a major producer of manganese for electric vehicle batteries. This includes the retirement of four members and the appointment of Mark Burnett as interim chair, who brings extensive investment experience in the mining sector. The company has recently secured US$26 million in funding and is focusing on the construction and commissioning of its Demonstration Plant in South Africa.

