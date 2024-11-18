News & Insights

Stocks

Giyani Metals Advances Manganese Project Plans

November 18, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Giyani Gold (TSE:EMM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Giyani Metals Corp. has successfully passed several resolutions at its annual shareholder meeting, including the reappointment of its directors and the appointment of Charles FitzRoy to the board. The company is on track to advance its K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana, with financing secured to progress towards construction.

For further insights into TSE:EMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.