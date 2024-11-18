Giyani Metals Advances Manganese Project Plans

Giyani Gold (TSE:EMM) has released an update.

Giyani Metals Corp. has successfully passed several resolutions at its annual shareholder meeting, including the reappointment of its directors and the appointment of Charles FitzRoy to the board. The company is on track to advance its K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana, with financing secured to progress towards construction.

