Giving Tuesday: How Blackbaud Empowers Social Good

Today marks the 10th annual Giving Tuesday celebration, a global generosity movement that encourages people to do good, channeling a month full of appreciation toward those most in need. For Blackbaud (BLKB), a cloud software provider built specifically to empower social-good organizations, Giving Tuesday is a highlight in its year-round mission to give back. Yesterday, it closed the bell at Nasdaq, reminding everyone to consider giving back this season.

Blackbaud has been with Giving Tuesday since its inception. Its software enables companies like non-profits, foundations, and education institutions to accelerate their impact through innovative tools in fundraising, marketing, grants, and more.

Every year, the company offers a Giving Tuesday Toolkit—free of charge—to help social-good organizations make the most of the day. This toolkit is enhanced by worksheets, webinars, blogs and podcasts that provide advice, skills and education to help these companies meet their fundraising goals.

Blackbaud’s work speaks for itself with success stories from around the world. In the past year, the company helped the Garnet Health Foundation raise $300,000 for COVID-relief workers, helped the University of Queensland accelerate its vaccine program by six months, and even helped its community by leveraging software to create the Blackbaud Afterschool Program, which aids its own employees in balancing career and childcare.

A focus on people is key to running Blackbaud. Listening to their employees and acting on their needs led to the Blackbaud Afterschool Program and their recent decision to go fully remote.

“We looked at our employees being able to deliver and to execute. We built it on a premise of trust and well-being…[but] we asked our employees their point of view from day one,” said Maggie Driscoll, Chief People and Culture Officer at Blackbaud.

Since going fully remote, Blackbaud has seen significant growth of talent opportunities.

In addition to listening to employee needs internally, Blackbaud also empowers them to speak up and give back through individual causes close to their hearts.

“People come to work with us because we work with social organizations every day. But we also help them be agents of good, and we really embrace choice,” said Rachel Hutchisson, V.P. of Global Social Responsibility at Blackbaud. “What I mean by [choice] is any individual employee gets to choose what they care about, and we have a whole bunch of programs that help them give back to those things: matching gifts, service, etc.”

These initiatives are part of Blackbaud’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a growing trend among businesses as investors, consumers, and governments take stock of their environmental, social and human impact.

As a company that centers itself around CSR, Blackbaud offered some advice to companies just getting started. Hutchisson outlined three actions:

Self-Engagement

Employee Engagement

Community Engagement

“The first thing you do is look around at the practice that you already have. Do you have things that are unique to you? Then step back and ask the people who work with you what they care about, what they observe,” Hutchisson said.

She added, “Then look at the community around you. Is there something in that actual community where your people live and work? Is it the customers that you work with?”

Hutchisson emphasized that when a company listens to itself, its people and its community, it’s on the right track toward giving back.

“Things are just going to become real in front of you, and you're going to say, ‘That's the thing that we want to do.’ If you ask your people and turn to your community, you're going to end up in a good place,” said Hutchisson.

For Blackbaud, Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity for everyone and anyone to start their own philanthropic journey. As Hutchisson summed up: “Giving Tuesday is just a wonderful day where the whole world focuses on generosity and really lifts up that story. We're super proud to just be a part of that, and I personally love that it's for everyone: organizations, people, companies, communities, it's for everyone.”