Giving Thanks For Bitcoin And Bitcoiners

Bitcoiners have helped me store my money in a secure way that I know is decentralized and impossible to debase.

This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps.

I wrote earlier this year about how FTX rescuing other companies was not altruism, but rather good for business. I had no idea how essential for business it ended up being. It was their last desperate attempt at self preservation, ultimately before they crashed and burned in a full-blown liquidity crisis.

As I sit here absorbing all of the news surrounding FTX, I can’t help but be thankful for Bitcoiners deemed toxic by the cryptocurrency community writ large. It is none other than those toxic maxis like Matt Odell, Marty Bent and Cory Klippsten who got me off my ass to actually make positive steps to secure my stack and take self-custody.

I think many of us owe thanks to the likes of Ben at BTCSessions, undoubtedly teaching tens of thousands of us just how to use these once-intimidating devices used to generate private keys and sign transactions.

Without these gentlemen, my wife and I would have lost everything. Many did. But because of them, we’re doing just fine. Thank you.

Thanksgiving Is For Family

As we move into Thanksgiving, remember the lessons you’ve internalized from becoming a hardened and seasoned bitcoiner. First and foremost is having a low time preference.

A call for articles went out recently on tips about how to orange pill friends and family during Thanksgiving. My advice to you: don’t.

Listen more and talk less. Time is the only thing as scarce as your sats. Enjoy your time. Don’t worry about getting people onto the life raft. When comments about price inevitably come up just smile and nod.

I’m sure they already know what you’re all about. They will come to you when they’re ready. In the meantime, just enjoy quality time, and the ability to perform information arbitrage on most of the rest of the world. They’ll catch on eventually.

Lastly, I’d like to announce that the CEO of bitcoin is having a special Black Friday sale on bitcoin until further notice. Up to 73% off. Use code BTFD at your local bitcoin-only exchange like Swan, River or Strike.

Happy stacking, and happy Thanksgiving.

