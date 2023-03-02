Givenchy gowns sweep the runway at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams focused on dresses at the French fashion house’s fall runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, sending out a line-up of long, slinky gowns that swept the runway.

First he kicked off the show for the LVMH-owned LVMH.PA label with all-black, sharply-tailored outerwear – coats with sleeves that fell below the wrists and hemlines that reached the ankles.

Models then paraded down the stark, white runway wearing gowns with plunging necklines and long slits, with just a few touches of bright colours – including sheer dresses in lime green, bright pink and lavender.

The trademark embellishments - chains and extra buckles were relegated to the sidelines, leaving only the occasional belt lined with metal loops, some leg straps with buckles and a thick, gold handle on bright green clutch.

Layered looks were less present than in previous seasons, though there were a few, mixing brown shearling and slick, black leather.

While the models marched to a solemn, electronic beat in a temporary tent at the Ecole Militaire in central Paris, some of the guests were more flamboyant.

Actor Jared Leto turned up in a shimmery gold top, with a huge, chunky gold chain around his neck, while singer Aya Nakamura wore the label’s signature Shark Lock boots in shiny silver, with a matching handbag.

The show took place on the fourth day of Paris Fashion week, which runs through March 7, and features big name labels including Dior, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton Hermes and Chanel.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.