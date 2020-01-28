Give Lebanon's cabinet a chance, say Christian religious leaders

Lebanon's Christian religious authorities on Tuesday urged anti-government protesters to give a new government breathing room to tackle a dire financial crisis, condemning what they described as mob assaults on security forces in recent marches.
