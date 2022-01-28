Givaudan will pass on higher costs to customers after FY profit miss

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan GIVN.S on Friday said it would pass higher costs on to customers this year after a posting a weaker-than-expected rise in net profit and dividend for 2021.

Net profit rose 10.5% to 821 million Swiss francs ($883.18 million) last year, leading the Geneva-based group to propose a dividend of 66 francs per share, Givaudan said in a statement. This was short of a forecast for a 863 million franc profit and a 67.1 franc dividend in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.9296 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Paul Carrel)

