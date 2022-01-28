Givaudan will pass on higher costs to customers after FY profit miss

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published

Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan on Friday said it would pass higher costs on to customers this year after a posting a weaker-than-expected rise in net profit and dividend for 2021.

Net profit rose 10.5% to 821 million Swiss francs ($883.18 million) last year, leading the Geneva-based group to propose a dividend of 66 francs per share, Givaudan said in a statement. This was short of a forecast for a 863 million franc profit and a 67.1 franc dividend in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.9296 Swiss francs)

